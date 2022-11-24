Read full article on original website
BBC
World Cup 2022: Fouling Neymar 'has to stop', Brazil coach Tite says
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Brazil head coach Tite says the high number of fouls...
BBC
China Covid: Chinese TV censors shots of maskless World Cup fans
The phrase "football is nothing without fans" has become so accepted as to be cliché among some commentators. But Chinese state TV has been testing that assumption to its limit throughout the World Cup. On Monday, as Ghana beat South Korea in a classic World Cup clash, subtle changes...
BBC
1922: The lasting legacy of Irish Civil War executions
In October 1921 a young Irish independence leader posed for photos on his wedding day with his bride and his best man. Just over a year later, in December 1922, Kevin O'Higgins signed the execution order that condemned his best man to death. Rory O'Connor was executed by firing squad.
BBC
Train strikes: Drivers walk out in pay row
Rail travel is being disrupted this weekend with train drivers at 11 companies walking out as part of a long-running pay row. The strike by the Aslef union is affecting people travelling to Christmas markets and major sporting events. Passengers are being advised to check before they travel. However, strike...
BBC
Midnight discharge at Colchester Hospital unacceptable - family
Lack of beds in the NHS and social care sector have been highlighted by the case of an 81-year-old woman discharged home at night, her family said. Janice Field attended Colchester Hospital in Essex with a suspected heart attack. She was returned to her flat at midnight, despite having no...
BBC
Camilla scraps ladies-in-waiting in modernising move
Camilla, the Queen Consort, is ending the tradition of having ladies-in-waiting, but instead will be helped by "Queen's companions". As well as modernising the title, the six women assistants will be less regularly in attendance than the previous role required. The honorary positions involve helping the Queen Consort at public...
BBC
Ruturaj Gaikwad: India batter hits seven sixes in one over
Ruturaj Gaikwad has become the first cricketer to hit seven sixes in one over in a limited-overs match. The India batter, 25, broke the record in a Vijay Hazare Trophy quarter-final, playing for Maharashtra against Uttar Pradesh in Ahmedabad on Monday. Left-arm spinner Shiva Singh was the bowler hit for...
BBC
Thousands more cancer cases linked to deprivation
Thousands of extra cancer cases are linked to deprivation in Scotland, according to Cancer Research UK (CRUK). The charity has found that around 4,900 extra cancer cases a year are linked, which equates to 13 cases a day. Those living in the poorest areas are also more likely to be...
BBC
GP staffing levels dangerously under pressure - doctor
Pressure on GPs is "dangerously close to a death spiral" due to doctors leaving, one has warned. Dr Paul Evans, who works in Gateshead, told the BBC it was "typical" for GPs to see more than twice as many patients a day than is recommended as safe. He said the...
BBC
Rutland Roman villa: More finds discovered beneath farmer's field
A "treasure trove" of finds has been unearthed at the site of a Roman villa discovered beneath a farmer's field. Archaeologists said they were "gobsmacked" to find more lavish buildings and another mosaic when they returned to the area in Rutland. Experts first found the artwork, which depicts scenes from...
