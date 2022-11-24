Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Boogie Cousins called Warriors GM Myers and got reality check on why he’s not in NBA
DeMarcus Cousins didn’t understand why he didn’t have an NBA contract this season. He thought he had proven he could help teams in need of front-line depth last season, first in Milwaukee when Brook Lopez was out following back surgery and gave them 9.1 points and 5.8 rebounds a game of solid play. The Bucks ultimately let Cousins go for financial reasons, so the Nuggets picked him up to backup Nikola Jokic. He was again solid, averaging 8.9 points and 5.5 rebounds a game (and he had a 31-point night against the Rockets).
NBC Sports
Steph, Draymond hit with 'ridiculous' techs late in Dubs' win
Long after they had been removed from the Warriors' blowout win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, Draymond Green and Steph Curry were hit with technical fouls. Following a Jordan Poole layup with under 90 seconds remaining in regulation, Green was assessed a technical foul for walking onto the court while celebrating the play.
NBC Sports
Draymond appears to laugh at Gobert after Wolves turnover
Draymond Green didn't hide his feelings late in the Warriors' 137-114 rout of the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday at Target Center. Minnesota, trailing by double digits for the final three quarters after Golden State opened with a 47-point first, trimmed the Warriors' lead down to 10 points with 5:31 to play.
NBC Sports
Klay hilariously claims he prioritizes finances over techs
The Warriors' Big Three of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are in sync about many things on the court. However, getting a technical foul is not one of them. In the waning moments of the Warriors' 137-114 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday at Target Center, both Curry and Green were assessed technical fouls for leaving the bench and celebrating made shots by Jordan Poole and Donte DiVincenzo, respectively.
NBC Sports
Celtics injuries: Horford out, Jaylen Brown questionable vs. Hornets
The Boston Celtics will have another chance to prove they can win shorthanded Monday night at TD Garden. Al Horford is listed as out for Boston's home matchup with the Charlotte Hornets due to low back stiffness, while Jaylen Brown is questionable due to neck stiffness, the team announced Monday afternoon.
NBC Sports
What we learned as Warriors run T-Wolves out of building
The saying goes, "It's not about how you start, it's about how you finish." Building a 20-point lead after the first quarter, second quarter and third quarter certainly helps. That was the case in the Warriors' 137-114 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday at Target Center. The Warriors are...
NBC Sports
Wiseman throws down nasty dunk in fourth G League game
While the Golden State Warriors were beating the Utah Jazz on Friday night at Chase Center in San Francisco, James Wiseman was down in Santa Cruz working on his game with the Sea Dubs. In the fourth game of his G League assignment, Wiseman finished with 12 points and eight...
NBC Sports
Why Murray 'always wanted' to join Kings after draft meetings
Programming note: Watch Keegan Murray’s “Kings Central” interview with Kyle Draper on Monday on NBC Sports California, at 6 p.m. PT and again at 10 p.m., after the game. With the fourth pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, the Sacramento Kings select …. Sacramento, which hasn’t had...
'He's bringing it': Deandre Ayton named Western Conference Player of the Week for first time ever
SACRAMENTO – Deandre Ayton received more than the game ball after his dominant 20-20 performance Saturday night against Utah. The Suns big was named Western Conference Player of the Week on Monday as he averaged 23.7 points on 67.4% shooting, 16 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in Phoenix’s 3-0 run last week. “I’m the main...
NBC Sports
Myers reveals Boogie asked him why he's not in NBA right now
Injury history and his controversial personal life have derailed DeMarcus Cousins’ NBA journey. The 32-year-old former NBA star center has played on seven different teams, including the Warriors during the 2018-19 season. Three seasons later, Warriors general manager Bob Myers still is hearing from Cousins. “DeMarcus called me a...
NBC Sports
Report: Ex-Celtics guard Kemba Walker set for NBA return
Kemba Walker's period of unemployment is about to end. The Dallas Mavericks plan to sign the free-agent guard and waive Facundo Campazzo in a corresponding move, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Monday morning. Walker played just 37 games for the New York Knicks during the 2021-22 season and was traded...
NBC Sports
Report: Leaders in Lakers’ locker room think team ‘only a couple of players away’ from contending
There’s a sense of optimism around the Lakers: They have won 5-of-6 and are expected to have both Anthony Davis and LeBron James healthy Monday night, plus Russell Westbrook has found a role and comfort level off the bench and other players are settling into roles. They may be 7-11, but it’s early enough there is a sense this could be turned around.
NBC Sports
Pick your poison: Dubs' camp vision becomes reality in win
SAN FRANCISCO – When their 17-point lead disappeared under an avalanche of turnovers and open 3-pointers Friday night at Chase Center, the Warriors were undoing their good work and keeping alive Utah’s hopes for a comeback victory. And yet, even after the Jazz took their first lead, midway...
NBC Sports
Six weeks into season, Dubs finally look like beast of NBA
Passes were crisp and timely and frequent. Once again. The pace was rapid and fluid, with shots often falling through the net as if pre-programmed. Once again. And the defense, so problematic in the opening weeks, was again solid enough through three-plus quarters Sunday afternoon that the Warriors – at times – resembled the beast that bullied the NBA.
NBC Sports
Kerr views Wiseman's G League assignment as 'long term'
While the Golden State Warriors traveled to Minnesota on Saturday, James Wiseman recorded a double-double for the Santa Cruz Warriors in their loss to the Stockton Kings at Kaiser Permanente Arena. The game was the fifth of Wiseman's G League assignment, which began on Nov. 15. So far, the 21-year-old...
NBC Sports
Klay impresses himself with vocab in postgame press conference
The Warriors have found their groove after a difficult start to the 2022-23 NBA season. Golden State is 11-10 and finally above .500 following their 137-114 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday at Target Center. After struggling to find the right formula to get his team going -- especially...
NBC Sports
KAT explains why he views Dubs as 'well-oiled machine'
The Warriors have been the envy of the NBA for how the team operates on the floor with their ball movement and understanding of how to get an open shot. Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns claims that teams like the Warriors are "a well-oiled machine" following their 137-114 loss to the Warriors on Sunday at Target Center.
