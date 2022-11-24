ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Broadcasters Slammed For Mocking Native American Basketball Player’s Name

By Bruce Haring
 4 days ago
Wichita State Men’s basketball player Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler isn’t pleased with how his culturally significant name was mocked by CBS Sports broadcasters.

The basketballer is half Native American from the Oglala Lakota tribe and grew up on a reservation in Pine Ridge, South Dakota.

CBS Sports broadcasters Chris Walker and Chick Hernandez joked that “Poor-Bear” was “Pooh Bear” during their coverage of Monday’s Wichita state win over Grand Canyon University

When word got back to Poor Bear-Chandler, he responded on Twitter.

“So it’s okay to make fun of my last name?” Poor Bear-Chandler wrote on Twitter. “Just shows your ability to be serious in a professional setting. Just because my people was almost colonized doesn’t mean I don’t know where I come from!”

Wichita State athletics also made a statement on Tuesday addressing the “inappropriate and insensitive comments.”

During the game, Walker said, “Who got that offensive rebound? I don’t even want to say it. I’ll let you say his name because I want to be sure. Is it ‘Pooh Bear?’ Come on, you got to be kidding me.”

Hernandez responded, “Isaiah ‘Pooh Bear’ Chandler is 50% Native American from the Oglala Lakota tribe, so he chose to use ‘Pooh Bear’ on his jersey,” he said.

“You know what, I love that. Shoutout to Coach Isaac Brown for allowing it to happen,” Walker shot back, before doing a bit where he compared the athlete to Winnie the Pooh.

Walker and Hernandez later made “apologetic efforts,” Wichita State said.

“Isaiah strongly desires for this unfortunate event to serve as a positive learning opportunity in support of the indigenous community,” said the university.

Richard Frye
4d ago

Fire those two Broadcasters ASAP. There is no excuse for this. If they did any pre-game research they would have learned how to pronounce his name.

54
Nativeman
2d ago

Man if only they had a chance to see through his eyes, they might understand the significance of the Oglala people's names. Ignorance is not bliss, but it is ugly.

19
AP_001788.3d9c6d36b86b438691764d80f1bc4baf.0325
4d ago

Chill out, Poor Bear. Nothing they said was remotely “offensive.” If anything, they both thought the name was cool. Would be nice to find one Gen Zer not offended when somebody breathes on them.

