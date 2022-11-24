ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers Beach, FL

Fort Myers Beach ‘Tuba Guy’ returns to island for first time since Hurricane Ian

By Gage Goulding
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r6w7E_0jM5T6XI00

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — On Fort Myers Beach, Derick Nangle is simply known as the Tuba Guy. Most people don’t know him personally, but have heard him playing his horn while walking up and down the beach.

Nangle not only loved to play his music, but also used the money he got from tips to keep his head above water financially while still attending school.

For the last two months, Nangle has stayed off the island as the community continues to rebuild from Hurricane Ian, which leveled the island on September 28, 2022.

On Wednesday, Nangle returned for the first time. His song of choice today is ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ by Bill Withers.

“She’s gone. Our beach is gone,” said Nangle, a music therapy major at Florida Gulf Coast University.

Gage: “Is this your first time back on the beach?”

Derick: “Yeah, this is my first time since after the hurricane.”

For Nangle, it was an emotional trip across the bridge. It was a place that used to be bustling with beachfront restaurants and bars where he would entertain guests for hours.

“But all that’s gone and it breaks my heart,” he said.

Nangle is known for his tuba. It’s his claim to fame on the small island.

Day after day, all year round, he would haul the horn for miles, playing tunes with every step.

Gage: “What’s your love for music?”

Derick: “I just need to help people. Music to me is just about spreading love.”

While he loves to make people smile and laugh, it was also a way for him to make money. As a full-time college student juggling upwards of eight to ten classes a week, he isn’t able to get a job to pay the bills.

Nangle would take tips from people that enjoyed his music.

Gage: “That helped keep the lights on, per se?”

Derick: “I’ll be honest. That was my main form of income.”

Gage: “This was your main job out here?”

Derick: “Pretty much. Yup.”

His tuba almost got him in trouble with the town last year. His sign and soliciting of tips caused a short commotion.

However, with it not being safe to be here, those tips for tunes won’t be here either. Instead, Nangle has been busking in parking lots around town to make a quick buck.

“I’ve had people try to get me trespassed. I’ve had people come out screaming and cussing at me,” he said.

Back on the beach on Wednesday, and very much so to his surprise, he was met with open arms and even bigger smiles.

“He’s the Tuba Guy! I’m so happy to see him on Fort Myers Beach,” said Stacey Brown. “I’ve been thinking about him and wondering.”

To Derick and many of us, the beach is the sunshine of our lives. While it might be dark while we’re away, the sun will shine on Southwest Florida again.

“When she’s gone, she’ll come back eventually,” Nangle said. “That light will come back.”

Fort Myers, FL
