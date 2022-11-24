ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Shady Spring's Meg Williams Named State Volleyball Player of the Year

Shady Spring senior volleyball standout Meg Williams isn't familiar with Grateful Dead lyricist Robert Hunter. After all, his line from the song "Truckin'" was released more than 50 years ago. However, one of the most famous phrases in the legendary song, may sum up Williams' high school volleyball career the...
SHADY SPRING, WV
Photos: BHS Boys Basketball Team Getting Ready for Upcoming Season

The Bridgeport High School boys basketball has been hard at work in practice in preparation for the 2022-23 season which will tip off on Dec. 10 at Hampshire. The first home game is scheduled for Dec. 13 against University. Photos of a recent practice available in a gallery below by...
BRIDGEPORT, CT

