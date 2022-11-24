Read full article on original website
Laboratory Retiree Group Meets For First Tuesday Breakfast Dec. 6
Fully vaccinated Lab retirees (and potential retirees) are invited to drop in at the LRG monthly breakfast, Tuesday December 6, between the hours of 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. at the Morning Glory Restaurant, 1377 Diamond Drive, Los Alamos, across from the high school. Morning Glory serves a full breakfast and pastries. Retirees buy their breakfast; LRG will pay for coffee or tea. Contact sgirard@losalamos.com or 505-672-3497 for more information.
Raaga-Go Gourmet Indian Food To Begin Delivery To Los Alamos And White Rock In December
New Los Alamos Chamber member Raaga-Go will begin delivering gourmet Indian food twice per month to Los Alamos and White Rock in December. Paddy Rawal, a native of Mumbai who moved to the U.S. in 2001, has been in the restaurant business for nearly three decades. He opened Raaga in Santa Fe in 2011. In 2014, Rawal published his first cookbook, The Raaga Cookbook: Modern Indian Cuisine. A year later, he produced another, Curry, Korma & Kebab: A Culinary Journey of India. In 2016 Rawal appeared as a contestant on the Food Network’s Chopped and in 2020 he out-cooked star Bobby Flay on the Beat Bobby Flay show with a signature dish, chicken tikka masala. While Raaga is no longer open, Rawal launched Raaga-Go for takeout in fall, 2018.
Stop By The Affordable Arts At Fuller Lodge During WinterFest Week
Members of the Los Alamos High School Olions wrap gifts for Fuller Lodge Art Center patrons during Small Business Saturday. Photo Courtesy LAAC. Some of the items available at the Affordable Arts show at Fuller Lodge Art Center. Photo Courtesy LAAC. LAAC NEWS RELEASE. The Los Alamos Arts Council wants...
Sandia National Labs expresses EV chargers concerns
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As more car makers move towards electric models, Sandia National Labs (SNL) is voicing some cyber-security concerns when it comes to charging these vehicles. “We identified several different areas where there were potential risks,” said Jay Johnson, a cyber-security researcher for SNL. According to Sandia National Labs, more than 667,000 electric cars […]
County: Save Your Seat For Peter Pesic’s Exciting Program Series In Los Alamos
The staff at Mesa Public Library, in partnership with the Los Alamos Arts Council, is excited to present three programs presented by scientist, author, and musician Peter Pesic on Dec. 8 and 9. Please join us at Fuller Lodge for two lunchtime concerts at Fuller Lodge, in which Pesic will...
More businesses forced to go ‘cashless’ due to robberies, skyrocketing crime
Many small businesses are being forced to go “cashless” after a string of robberies that have left them with thousands of dollars swiped by criminals. Santa Fe’s Rowley Farmhouse Ales was robbed on November 8 of over $2,000 and a safe that costs about $1,000. “They ripped...
Add Use District And Zoning For Agriculture For County Code Revisions To Chapters 16 And 18
When I moved to Los Alamos seven years ago I was surprised to learn that the county had no provisions in the building code for agriculture use. Whether at the Stables, the County fairgrounds, or within the Pajarito Acres area of White Rock, the construction of barns, sheds and fences were regulated by residential standards because there was no other code adopted.
Smith’s Marketplace Employee Charged With 27 Counts Of Fraud
Barrett Lee-Huy Hudson, 23, of Los Alamos has been charged in Los Alamos Magistrate Court with 27 counts of fraud in connection with the alleged processing of fraudulent returns of merchandise at Smith’s Marketplace in Los Alamos. Los Alamos Police Det. Michael Weiss met with Smith’s officials who reported...
Santa Fe Community College Moves Fall 2022 Commencement Ceremony To Spring 2023
SANTA FE — To maximize engagement and keep the campus community as safe as possible during a particularly active cold, flu and COVID season, Santa Fe Community College (SFCC) will postpone its 2022 fall commencement ceremony – originally scheduled for Dec. 10, 2022. The ceremony will be combined...
What’s happening around New Mexico Nov. 25 – Dec. 1
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from November 25 – December 1. Nov. 25 – Light of Enchantment – Kick off your Holiday season by taking a ride through the lights at Sandia Speed Way. Opening day is Nov.25 and will go through December 31. The times are from 4 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. General Admission is per car (1 car) $49.95.
‘Spread The Warmth’, Rotary Interact Club’s Food & Clothing Drive Set For Saturday, Dec. 3
During this season of giving, the Los Alamos High School Rotary Interact Club, a student-led group dedicated to service, will be hosting a community-wide food and winter clothing donation drive! All food and clothing received will be distributed to various charities that aim to assist the homeless and refugee population in New Mexico. One in every six people and one in every four children in New Mexico suffer from food insecurity. Furthermore, with the coming winter and with temperatures dropping, the LAHS Rotary Interact Club is thrilled to see the community’s engagement in the event to “Spread the Warmth” this festive season.
Current Version Of Lighting Section Of Proposed Revision Of Chapter 16 Development Code
Los Alamos County is at last on the threshold of adopting a new lighting ordinance, which should make it possible for our community to join our neighbor, the Valles Caldera National Preserve, as one of 200-plus internationally recognized Dark Sky Places (see the website of the International Dark-Sky Association — www.darksy.org). The new lighting ordinance under consideration is part of the massive rewrite of the County’s Development Code, which will be considered by the County Council in a public hearing this coming Wednesday, Nov. 30 starting at 6 pm.
Festival of Trees happening in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque Hotel was filled with holiday spirit for the 2022 Festival of Trees. The event is held by the Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation at the Marriot in Uptown which features 65 decorated trees. The trees on display are for sale and the proceeds go to the foundation to support child patients. […]
New Mexico Museum Of Natural History & Science To Participate In Old Town Holiday Stroll Dec. 2
The City of Albuquerque’s Old Town Holiday Stroll is returning Dec. 2 after a two-year hiatus, and the New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science (NMMNHS) is part of the festivities. The Old Town Holiday Stroll is an annual, all-ages event hosted by the City of Albuquerque, featuring...
FRI: Caregiver shortage next target for NM lawmakers, APS to try new grading program, + More
Caregiver shortage next target for NM lawmakers - KUNM News, Albuquerque Journal. Lawmakers are planning to introduce a bill in the upcoming 2023 legislative session that aims to address the critical shortage of caregivers that give therapy and other services to New Mexicans with developmental disabilities. As the Albuquerque Journal...
Obituary: Bruce Burkheimer, Jan. 3, 1928 – Oct. 9, 2022
After meeting my mom, Mary, at the tender age of 15 my dad bought wedding and engagement rings and put them in a safety deposit box. Five years later in 1947, after completing service in the Navy, Bruce and Mary were married. They moved to Los Alamos in 1953 and lived in the first trailer court in town in a 8 X 35 foot trailer, which they had pulled 1,000 miles with their old Studebaker from Burlington, Iowa!
Free tattoo event to provide gifts for kids
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One local business is offering a permanent thank you for buying a toy for a kid in need. The fourth annual ‘Tats for Toys’ is happening at Kool Kids Tattoo. Kool Kids Tattoo says all people have to do is bring in $30 worth of unopened toys and individuals will get a […]
Traditional native regalia stolen at Albuquerque hotel
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – What was supposed to be a cultural gathering turned into a nightmare for one native family, who had priceless items stolen from them. Ashkia Trujillo is part of the Ohkay Ohwingeh Pueblo and is in town for a Pow-Wow at the Black Mesa Casino. When he returned to his truck this morning, […]
THURS: Student charged in New Mexico campus shooting is released, MLG comes down with COVID, + More
Student charged in New Mexico campus shooting is released - By Susan Montoya Bryan Associated Press. A University of New Mexico student was released from jail Wednesday after being accused of plotting with friends to confront a basketball player from a rival university, resulting in the shooting death of one UNM student and the wounding of the player.
3 Great Burger Places in New Mexico
BurgersPhoto byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then here is a list of three amazing burger places in New Mexico that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
