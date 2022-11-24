During this season of giving, the Los Alamos High School Rotary Interact Club, a student-led group dedicated to service, will be hosting a community-wide food and winter clothing donation drive! All food and clothing received will be distributed to various charities that aim to assist the homeless and refugee population in New Mexico. One in every six people and one in every four children in New Mexico suffer from food insecurity. Furthermore, with the coming winter and with temperatures dropping, the LAHS Rotary Interact Club is thrilled to see the community’s engagement in the event to “Spread the Warmth” this festive season.

LOS ALAMOS, NM ・ 16 HOURS AGO