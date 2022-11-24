Kim Kardashian Reveals Her One Request of Ex Kanye West When He 'Was at the Height of Not Speaking' to Her

Read full article on original website
Related
ETOnline.com
'Sister Wives' Recap: Janelle Accuses Kody of 'Using' Her for Her Money as He Says He Feels 'Disrespected'
Housing continues to be a sore subject in the Brown family on Sunday's episode of Sister Wives. After Christine Brown leaves town for her new home in Utah, the sale of her old house falls through. Kody is keen on finding a way to keep the house in the family,...
ETOnline.com
Joy Behar Reveals the Reason Why 'Good Morning America' Fired Her
Joy Behar recalled the reason why she got fired from Good Morning America "years ago," and the story was such a doozy it had Kumail Nanjiani cracking up. During Friday's episode of The View, the 80-year-old comedian was about to dive in to Nanjiani's latest project -- the Hulu miniseries Welcome to Chippendales -- when she stopped herself to tell him a story about her own connection to Chippendales.
ETOnline.com
Collin Gosselin Addresses Claims of Behavioral Issues and Being Institutionalized Twice (Exclusive)
More than six years after Kate Gosselin said her son, Collin, was enrolled in a program away from home to learn skills for his "special needs," the now-18-year-old is sharing his side of the story after recently suffering a car crash. "It was definitely hard, like, not being in the...
ETOnline.com
Irene Cara, ‘Flashdance’ Star and Oscar-Winning Singer, Dead at 63
Irene Cara, the actress and singer who co-wrote the hit track for the 1983 dance film Flashdance that earned her Oscar and GRAMMY wins, has died. She was 63. Cara's rep, Judith A. Moose, released a statement Saturday in which she announced that "it is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene Cara." She added, "The Academy Award winning actress, singer, songwriter, and producer passed away in her Florida home. Her cause of death is currently unknown and will be released when information is available."
ETOnline.com
Madonna Shares Rare Photo Featuring Six Children: 'What I’m Thankful For'
Madonna’s Thanksgiving celebration was a family affair! Over the weekend, the 64-year-old singer gave her followers an inside look at her holiday featuring her six children. "What I’m thankful for…………. 💛 @lourdesleon @maisonrhed," the "Vogue" singer captioned the photo carousel. Inside the series of pictures, Madonna shared an image of her surrounded by her children, Lourdes "Lola" Leon, 26, Rocco Ritchie, 22, David Banda, 17, Mercy James, 16, and 10-year-old twins, Stella and Estere.
Will Smith Says He Loses Sleep About The Oscars Slap Impacting His New Movie "Emancipation"
"The only discomfort my heart has around that is that so many people have done spectacular work on this film."
Kylie Jenner Shared A Picture Of Her Ginormous Christmas Tree, And The Comments Are Messy As Hell
Another day, another drama. This time about a Christmas tree.
ETOnline.com
'Sister Wives' Recap: Meri Talks 'Mean' Comments She's Received Since Christine Left Kody
Christine Brown's exit from the Brown family has left a lot of chaos in its wake. On Sunday's episode of Sister Wives, Christine and Truely move to Utah following her divorce from Kody, and her former sister wives talk about the effects they've felt in the wake of the breakup.
ETOnline.com
Michelle Obama Says Barack is 'Home' In Special Message About Marriage
Michelle Obama is sending some serious love to her husband, Barack. In a special message shared to Instagram over the weekend, the former FLOTUS, opened up about her marriage, calling Barack and her family her "home." "As an adult, I’ve lived in a number of places, but as far as...
ETOnline.com
Jennifer Lopez Gives a Look at Thanksgiving Celebrations with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez had a cozy Thanksgiving holiday! In a new Instagram post, the 53-year-old gave her followers a look at her celebrations. "This Is … Thanksgiving Holiday 🤍🍁 #ThisIsMeNow #PhotoDump #Family,” the "Jenny From the Block" singer captioned the video. The caption was a play on her upcoming album, This Is Me ... Now.
ETOnline.com
Collin Gosselin Opens Up About Estrangement From Mom Kate and If He's Open to Reconcile (Exclusive)
Collin Gosselin candidly speaks about his family drama, his past, and what he hopes the future will hold when it comes to his relationship with his mother, Kate Gosselin. The 18-year-old former reality star, who is one of the Gosselin sextuplets, sits down with ET's Kevin Frazier for an exclusive one-on-one interview, where he reflects on his experiences starring on TLC's Jon & Kate Plus 8 as a child along with his seven siblings and parents, and his falling out with his mom. Jon & Kate Plus 8 ran for several seasons from 2007 to 2017, and was later called Kate Plus 8 after Kate's split from Jon Gosselin.
ETOnline.com
Will Smith Says He Would 'Absolutely Respect' Anyone Not Ready to See His Work Following Oscars Slap
Will Smith isn't shying away from addressing his "personal baggage." The actor has kicked off his press tour for his upcoming film, Emancipation, a drama following the journey of an enslaved man and directed by Antoine Fuqua. The film is already drawing acclaim and marks Smith's first major film release since the 2022 Oscars, where he slapped presenter Chris Rock across the face after Rock made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith's, baldness.
ETOnline.com
Heather Rae El Moussa Talks 'Ups and Downs' of Co-Parenting With Tarek's Ex-Wife Christina Hall
Heather Rae El Moussa is opening up about her journey as a stepmother. In an upcoming interview on Today’s The New Rules series, the Selling Sunset star discusses her initial feelings of co-parenting with her husband Tarek El Moussa’s ex-wife, Christina Hall. "I felt like I was always...
ETOnline.com
Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski Make First Public Appearance Since Sparking Romance Rumors
Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski just made their first public appearance together amid romance rumors. The New York Knicks took to Instagram on Sunday night to share a few shots of the pair sitting courtside at Madison Square Garden during the Knicks' game against the Memphis Grizzlies. The former Saturday...
ETOnline.com
'Little People, Big World': Amy Isn't Sure If She Wants to Be Part of Pumpkin Season With Matt (Exclusive)
Amy Roloff weighs the pros and cons of a pumpkin season spent away from the farm this week in ET's exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's Little People, Big World episode. The reality star speaks with her husband, Chris Marek, about needing to make a decision regarding their involvement in this year's farm tours with her ex-husband, Matt Roloff.
ETOnline.com
'Wednesday': Jenna Ortega and Gwendoline Christie Break Down the Shocking Ending (Exclusive)
Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched Netflix's Wednesday. Netflix's Wednesday ended with quite a snappy cliffhanger. The eight-episode first season dropped Wednesday, filled with Wednesday Addams' dry, sarcastic humor, as well as a seemingly unsolvable murder mystery and plenty of monsters for the pigtailed Nevermore Academy student to hunt down. Of course, in true Tim Burton fashion, not all is what it seems -- and that certainly held true for Wednesday.
ETOnline.com
Rebel Wilson and Girlfriend Ramona Agruma Celebrate First Thanksgiving With Baby Royce
Thanksgiving was extra special this year for Rebel Wilson and girlfriend Ramona Agruma!. The Pitch Perfect star took to her Instagram Stories Thursday to share photos of the holiday -- her first since welcoming daughter Royce Lillian earlier this month. In the Instagram Story snaps, a proud Wilson stands in...
ETOnline.com
Olivia Munn and John Mulaney Celebrate Son Malcolm's First Birthday: Watch Him Say 'I Love You'
It's a major milestone for Olivia Munn and John Mulaney! The first-time parents celebrated the first birthday of their son, Malcolm Hiệp, over the weekend, sharing sweet photos and videos of the little guy wearing a knitted crown with the number "1" on it. "Just got back from celebrating...
ETOnline.com
'Love Is Blind' Star SK Addresses Cheating Allegations Against Raven
SK Alagbada is addressing the cheating allegations leveled against him, calling them "falsely misrepresented." The Love Is Blind star took to Instagram on Friday and sought to offer context behind his and Raven Ross' relationship following their wedding on the hit Netflix series, in which he said "I do not" at the altar. SK said they left the altar "as single individuals who went back to dating other people."
Comments / 0