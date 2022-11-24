ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Fox Tucks in for a Quarter-Billion-Dollar Thanksgiving Sports Feast

By Anthony Crupi
Sportico
Sportico
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hvsxP_0jM5R7Cl00

Doomsayers, take heed: The events of the next four days may force you to reconsider your end-is-nigh read on the state of linear television. As Fox Sports gets set to embark on a momentous holiday broadcast run, the numbers it’s about to generate should go a long way toward dispelling the palpitations and night sweats that accompany Wall Street’s chronic case of Media Anxiety Disorder.

Beginning with today’s Tryptophan Bowl down in Arlington, Texas, and extending through Sunday’s NFL doubleheader, Fox is on pace to generate nearly one-quarter of a billion dollars in ad revenue on football. (That’s “football” as we define it here in the colonies and not the other kind, the one replete with mononyms and magic spray.) Nestled between the NFL brackets are Black Friday’s World Cup match between the U.S. and a heavily favored England, and the 118th iteration of the Michigan-Ohio State hatefest.

Fox has served up some lucrative sports combo plates over the years, but this weekend is unprecedented, says Mike Mulvihill, who serves as Fox Sports’ executive VP, head of strategy and analytics.

“This is definitely a unique situation for us,” Mulvihill said. “We’ve had weekends in our history where we had the NFL leading into all those Yankees-Red Sox playoffs, and everything that was going on with the Cubs in 2016, but we’ve never had three distinct partnerships all on our air, with the biggest possible game. There’s never been a combination quite like this one.”

If the Nielsen ratings and ad sales figures that arise during the holiday weekend aren’t sufficient to make you revisit your Chicken Little takes on the state of network TV, you’ve got stuffing between your ears. Let’s talk turkey.

While a proper Thanksgiving feast is all about the accumulation of sides, Thursday’s Giants-Cowboys game can only be viewed as the main course. But this isn’t your grandmother’s turkey recipe; this game is a turducken that would have John Madden tucking in for a fifth helping. In the case of this NFC East grudge match, let’s do away with the paltry poultry—admit it: turkey stinks—and stuff a 72-oz porterhouse with a tenderloin filet and serve it in the belly of a great white shark.

At Fox, there are no sweeter phrases to hang together on the eve of America’s annual holiday spending spree than “playoff implications” and “doorbuster sale,” and the New York-Dallas broadcast will provide advertisers with 80 or so opportunities to get their message out to some 40 million couch-bound viewers. If you believe the ad industry’s assertion that co-viewing makes for an optimal environment for commercial impressions, then the Thanksgiving NFL window is an ideal buy; per Nielsen, 15.3 million out-of-home viewers took in CBS’s year-ago Raiders-Cowboys thriller, accounting for 38% of the network’s overall 40.8 million deliveries.

Given a $1 million unit cost and a not-inconsiderable hike in scatter rates, Fox’s holiday fest is on pace to take in some $110 million in overall ad sales. Not bad for a couple hours’ work, even if all the good pies will be gone by the time Kevin Burkhardt makes it home.

Fans will have plenty of time to shake off the carb coma in advance of Friday’s USA-America, Sr. match, which kicks off at 2 p.m. ET. While soccer isn’t designed to maximize ad spend, the TV turnout is expected to top the 13 million viewers ABC drew with its analogous U.S.-England 2010 broadcast from South Africa. As much as Fox’s early World Cup deliveries have been diluted by the calendar shift and what amounts to a 45% decline in TV usage since that long-ago 1-1 draw, Monday’s tie with Wales (8.31 million viewers) makes this a do-or-die match for the U.S.—and a must-see for soccer ultras and casual fans alike.

Less than 24 hours after that patricidal soccer dustup plays itself out, sports enthusiasts will bear down for a college football rivalry so legendary that it is referred to with the sort of monolithic understatement normally reserved for vengeful deities. In what may be the most consequential installation of The Game in recent memory, the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes host the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines in a battle of undefeated Big Ten powerhouses that will determine the course of the College Football Playoffs. The winner advances, the loser likely spends New Year’s Eve watching the ball drop on TV.

While there may be room for a one-loss team among the top four, the best chance of assuming a berth in the semis is to defeat one’s conference rival in the biggest regular-season game of 2022. Last year’s Wolverines-Buckeyes matchup, in which Michigan earned its first victory over its arch-nemesis since 2011, averaged a season-high 15.8 million viewers, although Friday’s numbers may be more in keeping with ABC’s deliveries in 2016. That year also featured a No. 2 OSU squad playing host to a No. 3 UM, and the home team’s double-overtime win averaged 17 million viewers.

Conservative estimates put Fox’s Saturday take at $20 million during its Big Noon window, and that’s before the subsequent Iowa State-TCU and Kansas-Kansas State games are factored in.

The festivities wind down with a rare Thanksgiving weekend NFL doubleheader, which Fox tends to eschew in years it broadcasts the big game in Dallas. In addition to its slate of five regional games, the network will air Rams-Chiefs in 94% of its markets during the Sunday afternoon national window. That’s another $85 million on the pile; all told, Fox is looking at a four-day haul of some $245 million in sales, or about 6% of the $4.44 billion the network booked during fiscal 2021.

For Mulvihill, the holiday run is reminiscent of years gone by, when a full afternoon of NFL action would lead directly into a Marlins-Yankees World Series game (2003). Or take the inspired lunacy of the overstuffed 2015 slate, when a doubleheader capped by a Seahawks-Cowboys outing which scared up 29.4 million viewers set the table for the Royals’ Game 5 clincher over the Mets. Fox whipped up $100 million in sales over the course of that 16-hour Sunday stretch, making it the network’s most lucrative non-NFC Championship/Super Bowl broadcasting day.

But this weekend will put that 2015 tear to shame.

Fox’s resident research guru said he believes the whistle-to-whistle deliveries for USA-England will be the most-watched men’s World Cup match in history, while Saturday’s Big Ten battle is all but guaranteed to draw more eyeballs than any other regular-season college football matchup. The NFL will do its usual gangbuster numbers, although it’s worth noting that CBS set the all-time record last season with its OOH-enhanced Cowboys coverage.

Mulvihill said he believes the draw with Wales will drive even more viewers to Friday’s World Cup game, as the U.S. likely will need to generate significant points against the Three Lions if it’s to advance to the knockout stage. The unpredictable nature of the tournament is also a boon. “It’s a bit like the NCAA tournament, where you get that first big upset in the opening round, and that sets the tone for the rest of the schedule,” Mulvihill said. “I think that Saudi Arabia-Argentina result really seems to have jumpstarted this World Cup.”

However things shake out for the young U.S. squad, let the next four days serve as a reminder that it’s premature to start gathering eulogy material for Gregg Berhalter’s charges, and the same applies to the legacy TV model. Across the board, the networks have notched ratings increases for some NFL packages, as well as for regular-season MLB, NBA, NHL and NASCAR broadcasts. For a dying industry, TV sure is making an awful lot of noise (and revenue) on its way to the boneyard.

“If you’re out there writing the obituary for the linear TV, maybe take a long, hard look at the numbers we’re going to do over the next few days,” Mulvihill said. “It may be an old-school business model, but it’s got a very strong heart.”

More from Sportico.com
Best of Sportico.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sportico

NFL Warns Sunday Ticket Litigation Could Raise TV Viewers’ Costs

In a new court filing, the NFL argues that a group of NFL Sunday Ticket subscribers did not establish why their case should be certified as a class action. The league insists the subscribers have proposed “gerrymandered” classes that are “fundamentally inconsistent with their theory of antitrust liability.” In Re: NFL’s “Sunday Ticket” Antitrust Litigation has been in California federal courts since 2015. The subscribers insist the NFL and DirecTV have unlawfully conspired to prevent individual NFL teams from competing with one another in the sale of broadcasting rights to out-of-town markets.  In a more competitive market, the subscribers assert, teams would...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sportico

Fox Hunts College Football Bargains as Big 12 Buys Time

By now you’ve undoubtedly read the news about how Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark had made good on his promise to deliver a media-rights extension for the conference, locking in another six years of coverage on ESPN and Fox. While there is still a bit of i-dotting and t-crossing to be done before the parties sign off on the $2.28 billion pact, the fundamentals are now locked in, and Yormark can commence with the victory lap whenever he sees fit to lace up his running shoes. Accolades for Yormark’s deal-making have been pouring in from all corners of the Big 12,...
KANSAS STATE
Sportico

Fox Books Nearly $200 Million in Ad Revenue as World Series Ratings Remain Flat

The 87-win Philadelphia Phillies did their level best to make it an unpredictable World Series, but in the end the Houston Astros juggernaut was not to be denied. Appearing in their fourth Fall Classic in six years, Dusty Baker’s charges were too consistent and just too damn good, although the gritty Phils kept things interesting—and helped Fox make a few bucks in the bargain—by winning two Series games. Speaking of consistency, how’s this for keeping things on an even keel? The six-game series matched last year’s half-dozen outings and a repeat showing by the American League rep made for a familiarity in...
HOUSTON, TX
Sportico

NFL Expected to Alter Stance on Private Equity Investments. But When?

Private equity’s presence in professional sports team ownership groups has been a consistent theme over the last several years. The NBA, NHL and MLB have all altered league bylaws to permit institutional investors to purchase passive, minority investment stakes in clubs in an effort to bring liquidity to franchise owners and keep club valuations rising. The NFL has yet to go down the same path because it doesn’t need to, according to Marc Ganis (president, Sportscorp Ltd.). “There’s no capital need, and I wouldn’t be surprised if within seven years we see NFL valuations double,” he said. But with the Denver Broncos...
Sportico

WBD’s Zaslav: Streaming Fits Youth-Skewing NBA Better Than Cable

The NBA boasts the youngest fan base among the highest-earning U.S. sports leagues, and while the league’s demographic profile is enviable, its cable-heavy distribution scheme makes it particularly vulnerable to the ravages of cord-cutting. With a new media-rights auction on the horizon, the NBA and its legacy partners will look to make a sharp pivot to the streaming platforms most favored by hoops fans. Speaking to investors during Warner Bros. Discovery’s third-quarter earnings call, WBD president and CEO David Zaslav suggested that while the NBA continues to serve as a ratings powerhouse for the linear cable channel TNT, an expanded streaming...
Sportico

Brady Got Old, Rodgers Looks Washed, and the NFL Is as Popular as Ever

While the decline of a great athlete is freighted with the usual autumnal sadness that comes with endings and how they relate to mortality, for those of a certain age, watching Tom Brady play football in 2022 has been like shopping for one’s own casket. Although earth’s most competitive oddball occasionally displays the old fire in the belly—hollering at some guys, wrecking Microsoft Surface tablets, hollering at some other guys—the current version of Brady more often than not looks like a sloppily written first draft of an old man. As time goes about its tireless work of making us all look...
Sportico

Sporticast: World Cup Billions, Plus Launch of La Previa Podcast

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including the launch of a new podcast under the Sportico banner. The show, “La Previa,” will be the first major Spanish-language podcast focused on global sports business. La Previa’s hosts—LaLiga North America CEO Boris Gartner and Sportico reporter Asli Pelit—join the Sporticast to discuss their vision and their mission. La Previa will publish once every two weeks featuring high-profile guests, starting with Spanish soccer legend Iker Casillas. The hosts also discus the money behind the upcoming men’s...
Sportico

From Bezos to Ryan Reynolds, $16 Billion in Teams Are Stoking Buyers

Scarcity brings desirability. Consider: there are some 2,700 billionaires in the world. That’s an elite group, but every one of them could own an apartment overlooking Central Park, dock their megayacht in Monaco and secure a reservation at Denmark’s Noma. But there are only 32 NFL owners and just 32 NHL franchises. The NBA and MLB are slightly more exclusive, at 30 teams each. Then there are maybe a dozen top-notch soccer clubs with global fanbases. Even among the nine-zero crowd, only a sliver can get themselves onto the other side of sports’ velvet rope.
WASHINGTON STATE
Sportico

FTX Crash Drags Brady, Curry and MLB as Sports Crypto Withdraws

Maybe Tom Brady really has lost his touch. While the Tampa Bay quarterback struggles through a 4-5 season, one of his most high-profile endorsers, cryptocurrency exchange platform FTX, unraveled in epic fashion this week. FTX filed for bankruptcy Friday, leaving Brady and some of the other biggest brands in sports to pick up the pieces. Not long ago, FTX was one of the world’s largest crypto startups, valued at $32 billion (or roughly the value of every National League baseball team, combined). Its founder, 30-year-old MIT grad Sam Bankman-Fried, who became known as SBF, drew comparisons to the likes of Warren...
WASHINGTON STATE
Sportico

Sports Assets Remain Solid Amid Crypto Meltdown, Fitch Says

If this winter’s “Crypto Bowl” made you think the NFL might become too reliant on the techno-lucre, don’t worry. The implosion of cryptocurrency broker FTX and the plunge in Bitcoin this year haven’t created even a ripple in the league’s bond rating. Ten months after the dominance of crypto-currency ads during the Super Bowl and six months after the NFL opened the door to teams chasing blockchain sponsors, Fitch didn’t even mention the crypto collapse in its latest debt rating for the league, affirming  investment-grade scores in its latest review, out Friday morning. “The NFL structure promotes financial stability and league competitive...
Sportico

NBA Defending Champion Warriors Off to ‘Scattered’ Start This Season

The Golden State Warriors, according to their star player and head coach, are a hot mess as they try to defend their NBA title. “We’ve got to all get back on the same page,” coach Steve Kerr said. “For right now, anyway, we’re just scattered. It’s a pickup game out there.” The Warriors have opened the season 6-9 and have lost all eight of their games on the road. “Losing becomes habit if you don’t fix it,” said Steph Curry, who dropped 50 points on the Phoenix Suns Wednesday night at Footprint Arena, although it wasn’t enough as the Warriors lost 130-119. “We’re...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Sportico

Nets Suspend ‘Unfit’ Irving at Least 5 Games as Options Dwindle

The Nets have suspended Kyrie Irving for at least five games, calling the point guard “currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets” after he repeatedly failed to “unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs.” The move comes a week after Irving posted on his Twitter feed a link to the 2018 documentary, Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America, which has been roundly criticized as antisemitic. “We were dismayed today, when given an opportunity in a media session, that Kyrie refused to unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs, nor acknowledge specific hateful material in the film. This was not...
Sportico

Big 12 Hires Oak View to Review Stadium Safety Amid Fan Incidents

The Big 12 Conference has retained Oak View Group to conduct a full review of its gameday security amid a recent uptick in clashes between athletes and fans, often occurring when fans storm the football field after wins. The firm, founded in 2015 by longtime sports and entertainment executives Tim Leiweke and Irving Azoff, will study the safety infrastructure of every Big 12 football and basketball venue, then report back with specific feedback and minimum standards. The process is aimed at combating a growing problem in college sports that not only threatens security of fans, students and employees, but is also...
TENNESSEE STATE
Sportico

Jets Sue Fubo Gaming as Another Sports Sponsor Deal Goes Awry

The New York Jets have sued sportsbook Fubo Gaming Inc. in Delaware’s Court of Chancery in a dispute over payments in a sponsorship agreement. New York Jets LLC v. Fubo Gaming Inc., filed Nov. 4, seeks the appointment of a receiver, who would help the Jets obtain money the team claims is owed in a contract. Fubo Gaming, a subsidiary of fuboTV, recently filed for dissolution in Delaware and ceased operations—a move Jets attorney Andrew Lee of Foley & Lardner wrote in an Oct. 25 letter to Fubo Gaming the Jets were “shocked to learn.” In response to the court filing, a...
DELAWARE STATE
Sportico

SeatGeek Adds Utah Jazz to Growing Stable of Primary Partners

The Utah Jazz have signed a multiyear partnership with SeatGeek, the fourth NBA team to move onto the company’s primary ticketing platform. Starting next October, SeatGeek will handle ticketing for all Jazz home games, plus other concerts and shows at Vivint Arena. In addition to managing the tickets’ underlying technology, SeatGeek will also operate a marketplace where Jazz fans can buy, sell and transfer tickets; a gameday app that includes concessions and transportation options; and possibly new experiences associated with in-venue attendance.   It’s the latest in a string of deals that SeatGeek has announced this year, alongside a dramatic shift in...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Sportico

Sporticast: Liverpool, Too? English Club Is Latest Franchise for Sale

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including the potential sale of Liverpool FC, the latest in a long list of sports franchises currently on the market. Fenway Sports Group, which has owned the English soccer team since 2010, is entertaining takeover offers. The group is working with Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs, and should it decide to sell the full team, it could fetch more than $5 billion. Fenway’s other sports assets include the Boston Red Sox and Pittsburgh Penguins (and it wants an NBA...
Sportico

Twitter, Dapper Labs Cut Staff Amid Tech ‘Layoff Surge’

Over the last decade, Twitter has defined sports fans’ second screen experience. For many, it became the place to catch up on NBA highlights, get the latest bit of NFL news and—if you were so inclined—engage in whatever the debate of the day might be. Certain athletes’ tweets have driven entire news cycles.  Today, Twitter’s place among fan destinations is a little less certain. One week after Elon Musk acquired the social network for $44 billion, Twitter laid off up to half of its 7,500-person workforce Friday. A full accounting of the staffing reductions is not yet clear, but now-former employees’...
Sportico

Sports SPACs Battling Bear Market With $16 Billion to Spend

When Bull Horn Acquisition Corp. raised $75 million in a November 2020 initial public offering, the special purpose acquisition company expected its deep experience in the sports world would enable it to acquire a big league sports franchise or a technology or media business closely related to sports. Fast forward two years, and Bull Horn successfully closed a deal—with a company using chimeric antigen receptors to kill cancer cells. As far as sports SPACs go, consider Bull Horn one of the lucky ones. There are still 62 sports-related blank check companies with $15.9 billion in capital seeking deals, according to Sportico...
Sportico

Sportico

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
367K+
Views
ABOUT

Sportico provides daily, actionable, enterprise reporting covering the sports business and cultural ecosystem. It will be the daily "go to" place for anyone seeking the latest and highest quality news and information in the $500 billion worldwide sports industry.

 https://www.sportico.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy