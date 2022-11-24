ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Editorial: Reason for thanks

By The Blade Editorial Board
The Blade
The Blade
 4 days ago

Thanksgiving is a cherished American holiday that is too often encumbered by the encroaching demands of Christmas shopping.

The need for business to ring the register is compelling and prompts the early start for holiday shopping driven by special bargains, but Thanksgiving has been minimized in the process.

Let’s not rush into the online or in-person retail shopping without taking the opportunity provided by this national holiday to reflect on our many blessings.

There are many things that happened in 2022 for us as a community to be thankful for on this Thanksgiving holiday, such as:

● The largest mural in America, spanning 28 silos along the banks of the Maumee River. A two-year project, launched by volunteers, brought to fruition by passion and imagination is cause for regional gratitude.

● Renovation of the former SeaGate Centre into the Glass City Center, creating capacity for much larger meetings and conventions.

● Progress on a plan to turn empty, blighted but historic buildings at the four corners of Madison Avenue and and Huron Street into 500,000 square feet of retail and residential space.

● A $760 million investment by General Motors in the Toledo Propulsion Systems (formerly transmission plant), providing job security for 1,500 employees.

● Final release from the federal consent decree under which Toledo’s $530 million Toledo Waterways Initiative removed pollution from our waterways and modernized our wastewater treatment systems.

● Jeep Fest.

● Competent and accurate elections — at home and around the country.

● The annual football battle between Ohio State University and University of Michigan featuring two unbeaten teams.

● The University of Toledo vying for the Mid-American Conference Championship.

● The LPGA announcing its return to our city for the 39th year, a boost to dozens of children’s charities.

The year 2022 has supplied many reasons for gratitude in northwest Ohio, of which the above list barely scratches the surface.

A perennial reason to be thankful in Toledo is the generosity shown to those in need of help. If you need a Thanksgiving meal these are the places to go:

● Cherry Street Mission Ministries — 9 a.m., followed by Turkey Chase family fun run/​walk in downtown Toledo; noon to 1 p.m. Sit-down lunch catered by Real Seafood Co. at Mac Street Cafe, 1501 Monroe St.

● Pilgrim Church — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1375 W. Sylvania Ave.

● St. Joan of Arc Church — 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 5856 Heatherdowns Blvd.

● Toledo Gospel Rescue Mission — 1 to 3 p.m. in the Outreach Center at 670 Phillips Ave.

SATURDAY

● Toledo Gospel Rescue Mission Outreach Center, 5 to 6 p.m. at the Men’s Shelter, 1917 Jefferson Ave.

Happy Thanksgiving.

