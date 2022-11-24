To the editor: Wars have no popularity contests

Over the course of my lifetime I’ve often heard the phrase “Vietnam was an unpopular war”; does that mean all the other wars were popular?

JOSEPH NERO

East Toledo

Crowded planet a dangerous place

The population of the Earth just passed 8 billion, increasing by a billion in only twelve years.

It’s time to discuss birth control and abortion as a practical matter and drop the religious or philosophical arguments. When God said “go forth and multiply.”

He didn’t mean until the planet was standing room only.

Nearly every pervasive problem we face today has its basis in over population. Starting with global warming, we see the desires of people are overriding reducing carbon emissions. Crowding in cities results in increased stress and violence.

The desire for more space and resources results in local wars. Immigration problems are from wanting a better life for one’s children. Urban sprawl displaces wild animals and eliminates species. The increased use of water and sewage systems by humans causes pollution of our water and shortages of water and food. Driving from suburbia to work causes traffic jams and yet more air pollution.

Invasive species of plants and animals comes from more widespread travel. Quickly spreading coronavirus and similar diseases the same.

China had a “one child per couple” policy for many years to try to stem population growth. That seems to have fallen by the wayside.

Our own financial system is based on growth. If we don’t find a solution the environment will.

Signs of another “great dying” are already on the horizon.

Each of us must do what we can.

I plan to do my part by passing on sometime in the next few years.

JOSEPH PFLAGER

Maumee

Roundabouts a vicious cycle

I get the Sunday edition of The Blade, and don’t usually read the entire paper, I did, however, read the entire Nov. 13 edition. I find the election results disappointing, but I remain excited about the future. We must plan, grow, and refine our path forward.

Several months ago there was information concerning the overpass leading to Spring Meadows Plaza, eliminating an intersection as was done at Levis Commons.

While driving west on Airport Highway, one can hardly see the green arrows on existing traffic lights, indicating the right of way to the plaza. I contend that putting larger, easier to see traffic lights at that intersection would be much less expensive, more efficient, and less confusing to drivers. Perhaps the fix could be as easy as a regular green light other that a hard-to-see green arrow. Certainly traffic lights are much better than roundabouts.

Our tax dollars, as well as federal funds, are being misused in my opinion. Roundabouts are a prime example of unwise spending, as are asphalt patches, just because the money is available.

I texted Matt Cherry when the Schneider Road issue arose , suggesting less costly, more effective speed bumps be applied to the road, instead of circles.

JUDY BLOCHINGER

South Toledo

Schools need religion

In response to the gentleman who wanted religious endorsements out of the public schools (“ Keep religion out of public schools ,” Nov. 13). Why is our country in such turmoil? Violence, killings, hatred. Why? Because God was taken out of our schools, the Ten Commandments out of our court houses, and we as Americans have forgotten the principles that this country was built on.

I pray for our country and all Americans because when I die, I will go to heaven. Where are you going?

KATHY SCOTT-WILLIAMS

South Toledo

Waiting for the call

I just read a letter (“ Working at the polls was a fulfilling duty ,” Nov. 17) in which someone indicated that they enjoyed their experience in working the polls, and I’m happy for them. I was also looking for such an experience.

I am a Toledo native who has lived in a number of other cities before returning home a few years ago. While living in Alexandria, Va., a few years back, I took the opportunity to be a poll worker for several Virginia elections and enjoyed it also.

Imagine my excitement when I heard on several news reports that the Lucas County Board of Elections was looking for pollworkers. I was excited at the prospect of working the polls again, this time at home!

Then, imagine my disappointment when, after signing up for training — and even getting an Oct. 31 response from Frank LaRose, Ohio Secretary of State congratulating me for doing so — not to be contacted by the Lucas County Board of Elections at all.

I called them and also sent an email follow-up, but no one ever got back to me. I’m still waiting to hear from them.

I wonder how many others are still waiting too?

EARL JOHNSON

West Toledo

Vandals think mink

Regarding the people who released all those minks in Van Wert County .

Mark Twain said, “The problem ain’t that there’s too many fools; the problem is the lightning ain’t distributed right.”

BRUCE BAER

Central Toledo