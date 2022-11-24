Thomas N. Tomczak (1940-2022)

Thomas N. Tomczak, who in a 50-year law career served as Toledo’s chief prosecutor and a county assistant prosecutor and represented the accused, died Nov. 11, in ProMedica Flower Hospital. He was 82.

He had health problems for more than a decade and most recently underwent surgery for pancreatic cancer, his wife, Deb, said.

Mr. Tomczak of Sylvania served as announcer on Sept. 3 at the LPGA tournament at Highlight Meadows Golf Club. It was a duty to which he’d contributed his sonorous voice since the tournament’s origin in the 1980s as the Jamie Farr Classic, named for the actor and Toledo native.

“I have a great picture of him sitting in a golf cart afterward, sipping on a Bloody Mary,” Mrs. Tomczak said. “He was adamant he was going to announce this year. He was just delighted. It was a highlight.”

Mr. Tomczak, formerly of West Toledo, retired from practicing law about three years ago.

“He absolutely loved the law and loved helping people,” Mrs. Tomczak said.

He was admitted to the Ohio Bar in November, 1968. He had taken night classes at the University of Toledo’s law school. During the day, he taught history at Bedford High School, where he was a union activist as well.

After years in private practice, he became a Lucas County assistant prosecutor in the late 1980s. Then-Mayor Carty Finkbeiner named him the city’s chief prosecutor in December, 2000. He oversaw a staff that included nine attorneys and prosecuted misdemeanor cases in Toledo Municipal Court.

He was dismissed from the role in January, 2002, after Mayor Jack Ford took office, and resumed his private practice.

“He could get up and talk in front of a jury,” said Paul Frankel, a lawyer and a longtime friend. “He could tell a story, which is the magic of trials, telling a story the way you want it to turn out.

“In order for the system to work, he understood you needed to have competent people on the side of the police. You want to put away criminals, but you want to do it fairly,” Mr. Frankel said. “Tom could read people. He just got along with people.”

He also was motivated by ethics, his son, Steve Tomczak, said. He served as a mentor to lawyers beginning practice, counseling when they lost a case, “‘You fought the good fight. You didn’t come out on top this time, but that shouldn’t stop you from pressing on,’” the younger Mr. Tomczak recalled.

Mr. Tomczak ran unsuccessfully for judge of Sylvania Municipal Court in 1993 and for judge of Lucas County Common Pleas Court in 1994.

In 2007, Mr. Finkbeiner, then mayor for a third term, called on Mr. Tomczak to serve as one of the presenters as Toledo vied for honors in the International Awards for Liveable Communities. Before a panel of international judges in London, Mr. Tomczak spoke of preserving of heritage and community.

“What sets our city apart is its people. The 300,000 residents reflect an ethnic and racial diversity that is a source of civic pride,” Mr. Tomczak said in 2007. Toledo received a third-place ranking, the only North American city in its size category to get an award.

Mr. Finkbeiner said this week: “I felt Tom enjoyed life and his role in life, and everything he did seemed to be Tom pouring his heart and soul into that role at that moment and loving every second.”

Mr. Tomczak acted and sang on local stages since the 1960s, including at the Toledo Repertoire Theatre. A favorite role was Harold Hill in a 1984 production of The Music Man at the Croswell Opera House in Adrian.

He liked to direct as well and a hallmark was a 2007 production he oversaw of To Kill A Mockingbird at the Rep, Mrs. Tomczak said.

From the late 1990s into the 2000s, Mr. Tomczak was co-host of a local television program, Let’s Eat Toledo! , featuring visits to area restaurants.

He was born May 7, 1940, to Helen and Stanley Tomczak and grew up in North Toledo’s Polish Village neighborhood. He was a 1958 graduate of Central Catholic High School, where he began acting. In 1963, he received a bachelor of education degree from UT.

A Democrat, he paid close attention to politics. He followed the New York Yankees through season of glory and otherwise.

“He raised me right. I’m a Yankees fan as well,” the younger Mr. Tomczak said. “We talked about what it was like for him to see [Mickey] Mantle in his prime.”

Father and son traveled to the Bronx in 2008 to attend among the last games at the old Yankees Stadium.

He golfed since his youth and was a member of Highland Meadows.

He was a past president of the Toledo Junior Bar Association and a past president of the Downtown Coaches Association.

He was formerly married to Joan Jackson Tomczak.

Surviving his wife, the former Debra Wayer, whom he married June 23, 1996; daughter, Beth Schmidt; son, Steve Tomczak; stepdaughter, Tobey Petas; stepsons Thad Save and Rodney Save, and six grandchildren.

Family and friends will gather to share memories from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 4 at Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania. Arrangements are by Reeb Funeral Home, Sylvania.