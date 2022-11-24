ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucas County, OH

Daily Log: 11/24

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=412nq7_0jM5QW3400

Marriage licenses

Lucas County

Nov. 16, 2022

Jacob Lineberger, 25, quality manager, and Samantha Stitt, 25, homemaker, both of Toledo.

David Castillo, 38, production worker, and Catherine Smith, 27, production worker, both of Toledo.

Joseph Trabbic, 24, U.S. Army, of Perrysburg, and Kaitlin Weidman Toensing, 31, surgical technologist, of Toledo.

Paul Berente, 58, drug tester, and Sandra Lonyo, 54, trust fund specialist, both of Toledo.

Roberto Infante Hernandez, 45, roofer, and Maria Lopez Avalos, 35, both of Toledo.

Tanner Heit, 49, manufacturing technician, and Ashley Miller, 37, manufacturing, both of Holland.

Nov. 17, 2022

Fred Kirk-Schimme, 28, factory worker, and Izamara Valdivia Galo, 30, factory worker, both of Toledo.

Joseph Toeppe, 50, team member, and Amy Fleck, 54, administrative office manager, both of Holland.

Brian Charles, 37, HR manager, and Vanersa Offomah, 26, business data analyst, both of Toledo.

Richard Pham, 34, self-employed, of Holland, and Jacqueline Phung, 29, manicurist, of To- ledo.

Daniel Burke, 36, physical therapist, and Stephanie Broadwater, 35, nurse practitioner, both of Maumee.

Michael McDonald, 41, production, and Brooke Hyndaman, 37, homemaker, both of Toledo.

Crime reports

Burglaries

Tyeryia Anderson, television, iPad, and two Kindle Fire tablets from residence in the 2600 block of Keygate.

Mikesha Hodge, home broken into in the 2400 block of Cheyenne.

Laurie Sullivan, home broken into in the 2200 block of Grantwood.

Thefts

Taryn Brimmer, bank cards, identification, and other items from vehicle in the 200 block of Hanover.

Sasinee Brown, bank cards, personal papers, and other items from the 4900 block of Jackman.

Judith Wilkinson, catalytic converter from vehicle in the 2100 block of Allenby.

Hind Hattar, money from accounts in the 2800 block of Strauss.

Directions Credit Union, money from business accounts in the 3400 block of West Central.

Tyler Barnes, wallet, credit cards, and keys from the 3400 block of Cheltenham.

Denzel Roberts, firearm from vehicle in the 2700 block of Powhattan.

Mountain Express, items from gas station in the 1700 block of Lagrange.

Robbie Tucker, cash from the 3100 block of Glenwood.

Rasha Blanchard, gun from the 4900 block of Glendale.

Related
WTOL 11

Three-vehicle crash in west Toledo Monday morning

TOLEDO, Ohio — A crash involving three vehicles left a road with lane closures early Monday. The crash happened just before Detroit Avenue on East Alexis Road in west Toledo. The westbound lanes of East Alexis Road near North Detroit Avenue were closed briefly to clean up the accident....
TOLEDO, OH
wlen.com

Shooting in Adrian on November 22nd

Adrian, MI – The Adrian City Police just released information about a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. According to APD Chief Vince Emerick, officers were dispatched to a report of shots fired in the area of Church and Locust Streets in Adrian around 6 PM. As officers were responding, they were advised that a subject called that their friend was shot in the neck and face and that they were on their way to ProMedica Hickman Hospital.
ADRIAN, MI
13abc.com

One dead after fatal Toledo crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man is dead after a fatal crash in Toledo last Wednesday. According to Toledo Police, the crash took place on Nov. 23 at 11:42 p.m. at the intersection of Upton Avenue and Ottawa Drive. TPD says a 51-year old woman was driving eastbound on Ottawa...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Tree branches knock out power in Toledo area

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Edison has reported various power outages today that have caused thousands of people to lose power. A spokesperson from Toledo Edison said there were tree branches that came in contact with the wires this morning and that caused the outage. Additionally, the spokesperson said all power was restored this afternoon.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Over 300 nativity scenes on display at downtown Toledo church

TOLEDO, Ohio — One local church is working to make sure people remember the story of the first Christmas at their Nativity Festival. St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, on Erie St. in downtown Toledo, will have hundreds of nativity scenes on display starting on Sunday November 25 and lasting through December 18.
TOLEDO, OH
Lima News

Putnam County court records, Nov. 10-17

Haley S. McGue, 30, Columbus Grove, was granted credit for an additional four days off her sentence for work performed at the Putnam County Adult detention facility. She was incarcerated on a community control violation. Alex J. Kujawski, Leipsic, was granted a divorce from Chenoa L. Kujawski, Leipsic. They were...
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Tuba Christmas fills Franklin Park Mall with music

TOLEDO, Ohio — Tubas don't usually get to play the melody, but on Sunday an unusual ensemble gave tubas the starring role in a performance of holiday classics. Dan Corfman, the band director at Gibsonburg schools, said the annual Tuba Christmas event is an opportunity to make joyous music in an unusual way.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Puppy Pals showcases talents in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The “Puppy Pals Comedic Stunt Dog Show” showcased their talents yesterday at the Ohio Theater during three live shows. The group has performed on America’s Got Talent, and is mostly made up of rescued dogs from shelters. Some of the stunts the audience...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Motorcycle driver dies in overnight crash in west Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — A motorcycle driver is dead after an overnight crash in west Toledo. Toledo police responded to the call at Upton Avenue and Ottawa Drive, near Ottawa Park and Toledo Hospital. An SUV driven by Annette Carter eastbound on Ottawa Drive and a motorcycle driven by 24-year-old...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Michigan, Ohio State fans react to rivalry game

TOLEDO, Ohio — If you were out and about on Saturday, you probably noticed the wave of Buckeye and Wolverine fans filling up the bars in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan during the biggest college football rivalry game of the year. WTOL 11 talked to fans on both sides...
TOLEDO, OH
983nashicon.com

Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank

We are asking you to stop by any Genoa Bank and make a cash donation at the counter. The Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food bank has the buying power to stretch every dollar to go farther, in fact every $1.00 donation can provide five meals. Or you can make a donation...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Lawyers seek jury trial for Olympian Oshae Jones

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Attorneys for Olympian Oshae Jones, of Toledo, want the case to go before a jury of her peers. New filings in Toledo Municipal Court show Jones’ attorneys are demanding a jury trial instead of a bench trial. Her lawyer tells 13abc they have no plans for a plea and still believe the charges against her could be dropped.
TOLEDO, OH
kisswtlz.com

Huron County Sheriff’s Deputies Help Mentally Ill Woman Return Home

An Ohio woman is returning home after police in Huron County found and helped her this week. Police say the 50-year-old woman from Columbus struggles with mental health issues and was last seen in Ohio last Friday. On Sunday, a Huron County plow driver saw a white car parked along M-25 in Lake Township and asked the woman to move it, so she did. However, the plow driver returned the following day and noticed the vehicle still in the spot the woman moved it to and contacted police. A sheriff’s deputy conducted an initial search of some nearby cottages but found nothing out of the ordinary.
HURON COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Local non-profit donates a house and car to East Toledo woman

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s officially the giving season, and in the spirit of the holiday, local non-profit Homeboys Haven is pulling off one of its largest donations yet. The family-led group took time to gather Thanksgiving day to donate a car and a house to an East Toledo woman named Laurie Estrada.
TOLEDO, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Williams County Grand Jury Indicts Twenty-One

The Williams County Grand Jury convened on November 15 and returned indictments against 21 individuals. Those indicted include:. Robert L. Barker, 45, of Bryan was indicted for Tampering with Evidence, a third-degree felony, and Aggravated Possession of Drugs, also a third-degree felony. Barker is charged with possessing and/or using methamphetamine as well as trying to destroy or conceal evidence on or about October 29.
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH
