Read full article on original website
Related
CoinTelegraph
Line shuts down crypto exchange to focus on blockchain and LN token
The Japanese messaging giant Line has decided to shut down its cryptocurrency exchange business amid the ongoing crypto winter. Line-owned crypto exchange Bitfront officially announced on Nov. 27 a plan to completely close down the platform by March 2023. According to the statement, the closure was driven by the continued...
CoinTelegraph
Binance proof of reserves is ‘pointless without liabilities:’ Kraken CEO
Disclaimer: The article has been updated to reflect Binance CEO CZ's response to the concerns raised by Kraken CEO Jesse Powell. The collapse of the crypto exchange FTX revealed the importance of proof of reserves in avoiding situations involving the misappropriation of users’ funds. While exchanges have proactively started sharing wallet addresses to prove the existence of users’ funds, several entrepreneurs, including Kraken CEO and co-founder Jesse Powell, called the practice “pointless” as exchanges fail to include liabilities.
CoinTelegraph
Crypto fund investment still dominated by the United States: Database
Despite venture capital funding halving in October, there seem to be funds that still remain bullish on this space investing in emerging markets, Web3 and infrastructure. But, most people do not know who these mysterious funds are or what they are made of, or if there is a project starting up, how to get in touch with these funds.
CoinTelegraph
After FTX: Defi can go mainstream if it overcomes its flaws
The collapse of the now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX has raised many concerns over unregulated centralized platforms. Investors are now coming to question how safe it is to keep one’s funds on these exchanges and have voiced grave concerns about centralized decision-making without any checks. FTX held one billion in...
BlockFi seeks protection as FTX collapse rattles crypto
Cryptocurrency lender BlockFi is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as the fallout from the collapse of crypto exchange FTX spreads outward. In a Monday filing for bankruptcy protection in New Jersey, where it is based, BlockFi claimed more than 100,000 creditors and liabilities ranging from $1 billion to $10 billion.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin mining revenue lowest in two years, hash rate on the decline
The revenue earned by Bitcoin (BTC) miners fell to two-year lows owing to poor market performance and a heavier computational demand amid rising network difficulty. However, an ongoing downturn in the Bitcoin hash rate over the past month has allowed miners to recoup losses. The total Bitcoin mining revenue —...
CoinTelegraph
IIROC-registered Canadian crypto exchange Coinsquare suffers data breach
Just a month after becoming the first Canadian crypto trading platform to get registered by the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC), Coinsquare suffered a data breach that compromised users’ personal information. On Nov. 19, Coinsquare had to temporarily shut down operations to investigate an unusual activity on...
CoinTelegraph
New BTC miner capitulation? 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week
Bitcoin (BTC) prepares to exit a grim November just above $16,000 — what could be on the menu for BTC price this week?. In a time of what analyst Willy Woo has called “unprecedented deleveraging,” Bitcoin is far from out of the woods after losing over 20% this month.
CoinTelegraph
Aave temporarily freezes lending markets to fend off further attacks
Decentralized liquidity protocol Aave has temporarily suspended lending markets for 17 tokens to fend off volatility risks that could lead to further attempts at market manipulation. Lending markets were frozen right after its governance members passed a vote that aims to temporarily freeze assets considered to be volatile and have...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin will 'teleport' to $14K or worse if BTC breaks $16K — analyst
Bitcoin (BTC) hovered above $16,000 on the Nov. 28 Wall Street open as analysts diverged on the next market move. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD maintaining the $16,000 support level at the time of writing amid misgivings over China’s impact on risk assets. After a...
CoinTelegraph
Alameda Research withdrew $204M ahead of bankruptcy filing: Arkham Intelligence
Alameda Research withdrew over $200 million from FTX.US before it filed for bankruptcy, according to analysis from blockchain firm Arkham Intelligence disclosed on Nov. 25. In a Twitter thread, Arkham revealed that Alameda Research, FTX’s sister company, pulled $204 million from eight different addresses of FTX US in a variety of crypto assets, the majority of them stablecoins, in the final days before the collapse.
CoinTelegraph
Tokenized government bonds free up liquidity in traditional financial systems
A handful of government-backed financial institutions have been exploring tokenization use cases to revolutionize traditional financial systems. For instance, El Salvador’s Bitcoin Volcanic bond project has been in the works for over a year and aims to raise $1 billion from investors with tokenized bonds to build a Bitcoin city.
CoinTelegraph
BlockFi files for bankruptcy, cites FTX collapse for its troubles
BlockFi announced on Nov. 28 that it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The filing in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey pertains to the company and its eight subsidiaries. The move comes after several days of speculation on the company’s financial health after the collapse of FTX.
CoinTelegraph
FTX fall was ‘incredibly damaging,’ crypto must foster real utility — Ripple policy lead
Ripple’s APAC policy director has described the fall of FTX as “incredibly damaging” for the crypto space, but says the industry should stand the test of time if its focus shifts toward building “real utility.”. In a statement sent to Cointelegraph, Ripple’s APAC policy lead Rahul...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin’s new ‘worst case scenario’ puts BTC bear market bottom near $6K
Bitcoin (BTC) still risks a drop to below $7,000 in this bear market, the latest worst-case scenario prediction warns. In its latest livestream broadcasted on Nov. 24, trading platform DecenTrader revealed targets for a BTC price bottom. Analyst flags “oldschool, rock-hard support” for Bitc. The most recent in...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin is the king of crypto brand awareness for Aussies: Report
Bitcoin (BTC) has topped the crypto charts in a survey from down under. According to 2,000 Australians surveyed by the Independent Reserve Cryptocurrency Index (IRCI), Bitcoin is number one for brand recognition, ownership and overall sentiment. In the report, while 92% of Australians have heard of cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin enjoys the...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin price consolidation has shifted traders to these 4 altcoins
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading in a tight range since Thanksgiving Nov. 24, as traders are uncertain about the next directional move. Usually, in a bear market, analysts tend to become uber-bearish and project targets that tend to scare away investors. The failure of Bitcoin to start a strong recovery...
CoinTelegraph
DeFi sparks new investments despite turbulent market: Finance Redefined
Welcome to Finance Redefined, your weekly dose of essential decentralized finance (DeFi) insights — a newsletter crafted to bring you significant developments over the last week. The prolonged crypto winter aided by the collapse of FTX has kept investors from backing a new protocol that merges DeFi and the...
CoinTelegraph
Crypto Biz: Institutions short Bitcoin as SBF is ‘deeply sorry’ for FTX collapse
The monumental collapse of FTX will go down as one of the biggest corporate scandals of all time. But, at least Sam Bankman-Fried, or SBF, is sorry. On Nov. 22, the disgraced founder of FTX penned a letter to his former employees describing his role in the company’s bankruptcy. “I never intended this to happen,” he wrote. “I did not realize the full extent of the margin position, nor did I realize the magnitude of the risk posed by a hyper-correlated crash.” Get this: SBF still thinks the company can be saved because “there are billion of dollars of genuine interest from new investors.” Shouldn’t he be preoccupied with trying to avoid jail right now?
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin ‘millionaire’ wallets drop 80% in year of BTC price bear market
Bitcoin (BTC) millionaires are becoming an increasingly rare breed as numbers fall 80% in a year. According to the latest data from on-chain analytics firm Glassnode, there are now just 23,000 wallets with a BTC balance worth $1 million or more. 1 year, 90,000 fewer million-dollar BTC wallets. In yet...
Comments / 0