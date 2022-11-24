Long gone are the days when the conversation around leggings was simply whether or not they could be worn in place of pants...or outside of the house at all. In the year 2022, leggings are all but an essential item in the modern wardrobe. This is in large part due to the variety of leggings that now exist. Perhaps early critics of the leggings trend had their fair points, many legging styles used to be made of a soft yet thin fabric that left wearers feeling a bit exposed due to the material’s sheerness. Mainstream legging options were also quite simple, constructed without pockets, style lines and logos. They were mainly offered in only solid neutral colors.

19 MINUTES AGO