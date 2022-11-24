Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
You’ll be shocked how cheap this 65-inch QLED TV is for Black Friday
Black Friday is finally here, and if you’re in the market for a new 65-inch TV for your home movie room, you’re in luck. One of the best Black Friday TV deals to drop today is this 65-inch Vizio MQ6 Series 4K TV, which is a fantastic value for anybody looking to upgrade to a QLED television. Normally $630, Best Buy has it marked down to just $500 right now for its Black Friday sale, saving you $130. Read on to learn more about the benefits of a QLED television and why you might want to add this quantum-dot TV to your home theater setup.
AOL Corp
More than 12,000 Amazon shoppers rave about these stylish Puma sneakers that are on sale for just $35 for Cyber Monday
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Sneaker trends come and go. One day, everyone...
Amazon is handing out free money for Black Friday 2022
If you check out BGR’s big guide on the best Amazon gift card deals, you’ll find so many great offers. In fact, you can score more than $200 in free money from Amazon right now if you take advantage of all those great promos. But in addition to those deals, there are also some special Black Friday gift card deals available this week.
Verizon is giving away $1,900 worth of free goodies for Black Friday
Free Samsung Galaxy Watch5, Buds2 Pro, and more!
Live: 49 best Cyber Monday home deals to shop before it's too late
Cyber Monday home deals are still available but going fast. We're rounding up the best discounts from The Home Depot, Amazon, and more.
This "basically perfect" Chromebook is selling for a record-breaking 69% off at Lenovo's Black Friday sale
Head over to Lenovo with this promo code and you can get the ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook for a ridiculous $540 off.
Phone Arena
Grab these T-Mobile Black Friday deals while you still can: Galaxy, iPhone, and more
Black Friday did not disappoint — prices have dropped to their lowest and it's high time we go out and buy ourselves some new phones! If you enjoy being with the Un-carrier, you will be happy to know you can buy and activate a phone on T-Mobile now and pay it off in extremely low monthly instalments. Especially if you have an older handset to trade in!
Digital Trends
This massive 85-inch Sony 4K TV is $400 off for Black Friday
Are you looking for a seriously big screen for your home theater? With Black Friday TV deals officially landing today, there’s not a better time to buy than right now, and you need to check out this offer on the massive 85-inch Sony Bravia XR X90K 4K Full Array LED TV. Normally $2,400, this huge TV is on sale right now for a $400 markdown that knocks the price down to $2,000. That’s still not what most of us would consider “cheap,” but this discounted 85-inch TV has a lot going for it. If you’re in the market for a truly big-screen TV, here’s why you should consider buying it.
We've Done the Digging and Uncovered the 17 Best Leggings on Amazon—You're Welcome
Long gone are the days when the conversation around leggings was simply whether or not they could be worn in place of pants...or outside of the house at all. In the year 2022, leggings are all but an essential item in the modern wardrobe. This is in large part due to the variety of leggings that now exist. Perhaps early critics of the leggings trend had their fair points, many legging styles used to be made of a soft yet thin fabric that left wearers feeling a bit exposed due to the material’s sheerness. Mainstream legging options were also quite simple, constructed without pockets, style lines and logos. They were mainly offered in only solid neutral colors.
Sam’s Club Cyber Monday Savings Event Is Here — What To Expect
The average consumer's appetite for bargain hunting runs the gamut from avid to insatiable. With Black Friday sales starting earlier and earlier every year, it's not shocking that Cyber Monday events...
$10 a month gets you an iPhone 14 Plus!
Get an iPhone 14 Plus for just 10 bucks a month! Save $540, and get $200 when you switch, in this cool Cyber Monday deal
CNET
Spin the Wheel to Win $20 in Amazon Credit for Black Friday
Amazon's Black Friday deals aren't the only way to save money on your favorite products. The retailer currently has a new Spin & Win game, via the Amazon app, consisting of six options you can land on: $5 off, two spots for $10 off, $20 off and two spots that say "better luck next time." If you win, the amount you land on will be credited to your account.
Digital Trends
Now’s a great time to buy the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
If you’ve had your eye on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra since it was launched, now’s probably the best time to buy it. The smartphone’s down to $975 in Samsung’s Cyber Monday deals — that’s a savings of $225 from its original price of $1,200. There’s no telling when the offer will end though, so if it caught your attention, you should finalize the purchase as fast as possible.
AOL Corp
Best Cyber Monday vacuum deals
Select independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more. Cyber Monday is officially here. If you’re planning to invest in a new vacuum or update your home-cleaning regimen, or do the same as a gift for someone else, retailers like Amazon, Target, Best Buy and Walmart are offering notable discounts. Some of these sales run through the end of the week, aka Cyber Week.
Popculture
HBO Max Drops Price to $1.99 for Black Friday
In the world of streaming, it's never been easier to sit back and relax with your favorite show or movie, and thankfully, viewers won't have to shell out big bucks to stream the latest bingeable content thanks to a new HBO Max Black Friday deal. As Thanksgiving approaches and stores begin to roll out Black Friday promotions, HBO Max is offering some savings of its own, for a limited time only dropping the price of an HBO Max subscription to just $1.99.
Digital Trends
Hurry — this $99 iPhone SE Black Friday deal is flying off the shelves
There are a lot of excellent Black Friday deals floating around, but this deal from Walmart on the iPhone SE is probably one of the cheapest Apple deals we’ve seen so far. Granted, it’s for the iPhone SE 2020 version, and you have to go through Straighttalk to get it, but Walmart is giving it away for $99, down from the usual $149, which is excellent.
IGN
Walmart's Black Friday Deals Are Still Going Strong
Walmart's Black Friday deals have been going strong since last Monday, and they've been phenomenal (you can see all the deals here). In spite of approaching a week-old, the Black Friday Walmart deals are still live, even as we approach Cyber Monday. Walmart has had all-time low prices on items like the newest video games and Apple products. Hopefully we'll see eve more deals come online for Cyber Monday, but what's still available is pretty awesome.
CNET
Take Up to 70% Off UGG Closet Gear for Black Friday
Just say no to boring footwear and workout wear, you know? Add a pop of color to your shoe game for less this Black Friday season. UGG Closet, UGG's hipper sibling, is taking up to 70% off of UGG Closet's catalogue throughout the Black Friday sales event. UGG Closet marked...
msn.com
PS6 and next-gen Xbox release windows are set! …very tentatively
The PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X|S consoles are part of the ninth generation of consoles along with the Nintendo Switch. It has only been two years since both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles were released, but it looks like the future generation of consoles is already being planned. The PlayStation 6 and the future Xbox console have a new release window that has been announced by both companies.
AOL Corp
Our Favorite Compression Boots and Massage Guns Are on Sale for Cyber Monday
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." ONE OF our favorite brands in the recovery tech space, Therabody, is extending its Cyber Monday sale through midnight. Two major deals we love include a sale on our editor-approved Theragun Elite massage gun (38% off) and another on the RecoveryAir JetBoots (22% off)—the JetBoots were actually deemed the "Best Pair Overall" in our "Best Compression Boots" guide. But these aren't the only deals at the Therabody Cyber Monday Sale. In fact, nearly all of the recovery tech brand's lineup can be scored at a top-tier discount.
Comments / 0