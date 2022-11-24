ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers


Fox17

Battle Creek police announce passing of retired officer

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek police have announced the sudden passing of one of its former members. Cpl. Joe Wilder passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 20, according to the Battle Creek Police Department (BCPD). We’re told Corporal Wilder retired last fall. BCPD says Wilder spent 25 years...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Lowell police investigating counterfeit bill cases

LOWELL, Mich. — The Lowell Police Department is investigating a series of incidents involving counterfeit bills. Officers are also asking for the public's help in identifying suspects. Over the past week, multiple Lowell stores have reported counterfeit bills being used. Police say at least eight fake bills have been...
LOWELL, MI
WWMT

Kentwood Police investigating deadly apartment shooting, no suspects

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kentwood Police responded to a shooting at an apartment building Friday night at around 8:30 p.m. Shot twice: Wrongful death lawsuit filed in 2021 Cricket Club shooting death. Upon arrival, police found a 30-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds in the hallway of the apartment...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Deadly semi crash in Saugatuck Township, MSP investigating

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police is investigating a deadly crash that occurred in Saugatuck Township on Saturday. Smelly: Garbage truck catches fire, clouds area near Gobles with smoke. The crash happened near mile marker 39, south of Blue Star Highway on southbound I-196, according to state troopers.
SAUGATUCK, MI
wnmufm.org

Downstate man arrested on human trafficking charges

(St Ignace, MI) - A downstate man was arrested earlier this month for human trafficking after being spotted by Mackinac Bridge Authority workers. According to WLUC-TV6, the 38-year old Comstock man was arrested on November 12th by the Kent County Sheriff’s Human Trafficking Task Force following an investigation dating back to October.
KENT COUNTY, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Kent Co. police investigating 2 robberies

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Kent County police are investigating two separate robberies that took place Monday. The first robbery happened at a Meijer in Cascade. Two suspects had parked next to a woman who was walking to her car and stole her purse, according to police. The suspects fled the scene.
KENT COUNTY, MI
WTOL-TV

Woman in 'disbelief' after being robbed at Michigan Meijer, minutes before suspects hit again

CASCADE, Mich. — It was just a few days ago that a quick shopping trip turned into a night that a local woman could've never expected. The Kent County Sheriff's Office is still looking for several suspects who are accused of robbing that woman in the parking lot of a retail store along 28th Street, and then doing the same to another woman at another store just down the road minutes later.
KENT COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Car smashes into Battle Creek pizza shop

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Pizza lovers in Battle Creek might have to wait for a slice, as an operation closed because of a crash Friday evening. The Hungry Howie's located on Columbia Avenue in Battle Creek, shut down after an SUV crashed right into the store front. Last year:...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
YAHOO!

Chase through 3 counties leads to arrest of Lansing man, recovery of trailer

PORTLAND − A Lansing man was expected to face charges in connection with a police chase that began in Lansing and ended in Ionia County. The suspect, 38, was driving a Chevrolet Suburban and towing a utility trailer when Lansing police began pursuing him on Monday, the Clinton County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday in a news release.
LANSING, MI

