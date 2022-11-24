Read full article on original website
Related
worldboxingnews.net
The untimely death of heavyweight fighting icon Kimbo Slice
World Boxing News reflects on the death of Kimbo Slice six and a half years after the heavyweight fighting icon’s untimely death. His real name being Kevin Ferguson, Slice died at the age of just 42 after embarking on an undefeated boxing career later in his life. Before boxing...
worldboxingnews.net
Undefeated Mike Tyson lookalike is a serious heavyweight threat
Mike Tyson lookalike Lenier Pero is making his way to the summit of the highest division after enjoying a stellar amateur career. It looks certain that Cuba has a future world heavyweight champion that could challenge the top stars in the coming years. Pero is concentrating on making his name...
Boxing Scene
Teofimo Lopez On Crawford-Spence: Terence Is F------ Up His Money Due To His Pride
Teofimo Lopez Jr. enjoyed the first major breakout of his career on Dec. 14, 2019 as the co-feature to a Terence Crawford fight, knocking out Richard Commey to win the 135-pound IBF championship title. The event was broadcast on ESPN immediately following the NCAA Heisman Trophy presentation. Fast forward three...
BoxingNews24.com
Gervonta Davis leaked sparring video for Jan.7th fight against Hector Garcia
By Dan Ambrose: Leaked sparring video of Gerovnta ‘Tank’ Davis was posted on Friday, showing him preparing for his January 7th fight against Hector Luis Garcia in Washington, D.C. Tank (27-0, 25 KOs) is looking sharp, showing speed and excellent counterpunching well ahead of his title defense of...
MMAmania.com
Alex Pereira admits there was one UFC fighter who scared him: ‘I thought he was going to kill me’
Alex Pereira looks like a giant slab of stone brought to life to kill people as part of an evil curse. But, even he gets afraid when it comes to cage fighting. In a recent interview, UFC’s newly-minuted Middleweight champion revealed that he’d never been more afraid in a fight than when he had to face Sean Strickland at UFC 276 this past summer.
MMA Fighting
Larissa Pacheco vs. Kayla Harrison full fight video highlights
Watch Kayla Harrison vs. Larissa Pacheco full fight video highlights from the main card of the PFL World Championship 2022 card, courtesy of the PFL and other outlets. PFL World Championship 2022 took place Nov. 25 at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Two-time lightweight champion Kayla Harrison took on fellow finalist Larissa Pacheco in the third meeting for the pairing in the main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view — a main card that served as the promotion’s first on pay-per-view.
Olivier Aubin-Mercier takes out Stevie Ray with one punch to become new PFL lightweight $1 million winner
Olivier Aubin-Mercier was having some trouble in the second round. Rather than go to the third, he just took Stevie Ray out, instead. Aubin-Mercier (17-5) knocked out Ray (25-11) late in the second round to win the 2022 PFL lightweight season and the $1 million prize. The Canadian’s stoppage win came with 20 seconds left in the frame and came not long after he got back to his feet after Ray controlled him on the canvas for several minutes.
Boxing Scene
Adam Azim Aims To Win World Title at Younger Age Than Idol Amir Khan
Adam Azim doesn’t shy away from the big billing. Sky Sports have been happy to ask the question of whether he is “boxing’s next superstar” prior to his seventh professional bout this weekend. Normally that kind of listing is reserved for boxers who have already claimed Olympic medals.
Boxing Scene
Whyte on Win Over Franklin: I Would Have To Hang Them Up If I Lost
Dillian Whyte says he would have had no choice but to retire if he was not able to pull out a victory over Jermaine Franklin. Instead, the longtime Jamaican-British heavyweight contender could be headed toward another big fight—and big payday—against Anthony Joshua early next year in what would be a rematch of their 2015 encounter. Joshua, who is coming off two consecutive defeats to unified champion Oleksandr Usyk, won that fight via stoppage.
MMAmania.com
Video: Hasbulla slugs Henry Cejudo in the jaw during Chechen vacation
Add Henry Cejudo to the long list of celebrities to feel the wrath — and tiny fists — of the vicious Hasbulla. Cejudo made the mistake of squaring up with the pint-sized social media star during a trip to Chechnya alongside UFC stars Kamaru Usman and Justin Gaethje. As “Triple C” leaned in to mean mug Hasbulla, the little man popped him with a quick right hook that caused Cejudo to shoot for a takedown. Hasbulla easily stuffed it and surged forward swinging, catching Henry with a big Liddell-style overhand punch to the temple.
Boxing Scene
Tyson Fury On Dillian Whyte-Jermaine Franklin: I Think It’s A Real Pick ‘Em Fight
Tyson Fury will watch with great interest on television Saturday night when Jermaine Franklin fights Dillian Whyte. Fury, who knocked out Whyte in the sixth round of his last fight, sparred with Franklin eight times over the past month in preparation for the WBC champion’s upcoming fight against Dereck Chisora. The undefeated Fury walked away from those sparring sessions certain that the skillful Franklin can legitimately test the 35-year-old Whyte in the hard-hitting contender’s first fight since Fury knocked him out.
Boxing Scene
Bob Arum: Buying ‘A Piece of Top Rank is Very, Very Expensive … No Incentive to Sell’
Top Rank won't be under new ownership anytime soon, it appears. Bob Arum, the nonagenarian head of Top Rank, the respected firm that he founded in 1973, recently indicated that he is not as keen on selling his promotional company as he has been in previous years. In 2020, Arum...
Boxing Scene
Yokasta Valle Issued 10-Day Deadline By WBO To Decide Between 105- And 108-Pound Title Reigns
Yokasta Valle overcame a slow start to prevail in her latest victory. The three-division and newly crowned IBF/WBO junior flyweight titlist will have to be quicker on her feet in deciding at which weight she will next compete. Costa Rica’s Valle claimed the IBF/WBO 108-pound titles after dethroning unbeaten champ...
Boxing Scene
Prograis: I'm Not Josue Vargas, Nowhere Close; Feel Like I’m Superior To Zepeda On All Levels
Jose Zepeda immediately dismantled the last southpaw he fought. Zepeda, also a left-handed fighter, drilled previously unbeaten Josue Vargas with a short, destructive left hand in an exchange that knocked Vargas flat on his face just 1:10 into their 10-round main event nearly 13 months ago at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in New York. Vargas got up, but Zepeda pounced on his vulnerable opponent, unloaded a barrage of power punches that left Vargas slumped in a corner and won by first-round technical knockout.
Boxing Scene
Patrick Teixeira Returns With 1st Round Knockout, Calls Out Munguia, Fundora, Madrimov
Patrick Teixeira returned home and to the win column with his latest ring appearance. The hope in the year ahead is to return to the contender stage. The former WBO junior middleweight titlist ended a three-fight skid with a first-round knockout of Venezuela’s Adrian Perez this past Saturday at Hotel Golden Park in Sorocaba, Brazil. A double right hook put Perez down and out at 2:10 of the opening round, leaving Sao Paolo’s Teixeira with his first win on home soil since April 2018 and his first win of any kind since outpointing then-unbeaten Carlos Adames in their November 2019 interim WBO title fight.
Boxing Scene
Prograis: Jose Ramirez Been Ducking Me For 5 Years; Now I Got This Belt, He Wanna Fight Me
Regis Prograis smiled as a reporter read a message Jose Ramirez sent him for the newly crowned WBC super lightweight champion. Prograis realizes he has something Ramirez wants now and understands that their fight seems inevitable. According to the WBC’s rules related to fights for vacant championships, Prograis must make...
Boxing Scene
Pierce O'Leary Dominates Mungandjela Over Ten Rounds; Tommy Fletcher Delivers Highlight Reel KO
Pierce O’Leary appeared to be well on his way to extending his current knockout streak. An opening round knockdown created the false sense of another early night for the unbeaten Dubliner. Instead, Namibia’s Emmanuel Mungandjela showed resilience in overcoming that knockdown as well as another late in round five to last the full ten rounds, though dropping a landslide decision in their regional junior welterweight title fight.
Boxing Scene
Hearn: Maybe Dillian Fights In February, March, AJ Fights Franklin; Then In Summer At Wembley
Eddie Hearn isn’t certain whether Dillian Whyte and Anthony Joshua will fight next. Their promoter hopes, of course, that the worst-case scenario is that Joshua and Whyte will partake in one bout apiece prior to their rematch taking place sometime next summer at Wembley Stadium in London. Hearn even suggested that Joshua, the former IBF/IBO/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion, could face American Jermaine Franklin next, now that Franklin legitimized himself as a contender against Whyte on Saturday night.
Boxing Scene
Hearn: I Really Want to Make Joshua Versus Wilder in 2023
Eddie Hearn continues to beat the drum for an Anthony Joshua vs. Deontay Wilder heavyweight showdown. The Matchroom Boxing head, who promotes London’s Joshua, indicated recently that he believes that match-up can materialize sometime in the second half of next year. Hearn said he had some minor communication with...
Boxing Scene
Regis Progrias vs. Jose Zepeda - CompuBox Punch Stats
Regis Progrias became a two-time world champion by dominating Jose Zepeda in every statistical category tracked by CompuBox. Zepeda never achieved double digits punches landed in any round while Progrias landed at least 10 punches in eight of the eleven rounds. Progrias averaged 7 jabs landed per round and 7 power punches landed per round.
Comments / 0