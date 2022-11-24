Olivier Aubin-Mercier was having some trouble in the second round. Rather than go to the third, he just took Stevie Ray out, instead. Aubin-Mercier (17-5) knocked out Ray (25-11) late in the second round to win the 2022 PFL lightweight season and the $1 million prize. The Canadian’s stoppage win came with 20 seconds left in the frame and came not long after he got back to his feet after Ray controlled him on the canvas for several minutes.

2 DAYS AGO