Nov. 25—Westmoreland County Commissioners Sean Kertes and Doug Chew have pre-certified results of midterm election voting in all of the county's 307 precincts. But when they meet Monday to consider final certification of the Nov. 8 vote — in their capacity as county election board members — they'll be limited to acting on only 302 of those polling places.

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO