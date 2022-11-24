Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
Gran Turismo Creator Is Considering Bringing The Franchise To PC
The Gran Turismo franchise could be coming to the PC platform in the future, which would follow decades of PlayStation exclusivity. In an interview with GTPlanet, series creator Kazunori Yamauchi says that he would consider bringing the racing game over to PC. “Gran Turismo is a very finely tuned title,” Yamauchi explains. “There are not many platforms which could run the game in 4K/60 natively, so one way we make that possible is to narrow down the platform. It’s not a very easy subject, but of course, we are looking into it and considering it.”
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Warzone Relaunches Today With A New Name, Many Features Removed
After an extended period of downtime, the original Call of Duty: Warzone has re-launched today, November 28. Servers for the game--now called Warzone Caldera--should be back online now. Activision's online services website states that online services for all Warzone Caldera platforms are now up and running. As usual, your own...
Gamespot
Avalanches And Snipers Turned GTA Online Even Wilder
Grand Theft Auto is celebrating its 25-year anniversary today, November 28, 2022. Below, we examine how the tools in Grand Theft Auto Online has expanded the series' scope and helped players push the boundaries. One floating platform. Two teams, including six snipers and six stunt car drivers. One team has...
Gamespot
Apex Legends Mobile Gets Revenant As Next Playable Legend
Apex Legends Mobile's third season is approaching the halfway mark, and developer Respawn Entertainment just announced Season 3.5's launch date and its debut legend, Revenant. Just like Ash, Revenant is a familiar faceplate to console and PC players, and the spooky simulacrum will make his transition to mobile when Apex Legends Mobile's mid-season update drops tomorrow, November 28.
Gamespot
The Witcher Remake Will Be Fully Open World, Unlike The Original
The recently announced remake of The Witcher in Unreal Engine 5 will be fully open world, marking a major change from the original game. Developer CD Projekt Red announced the news as part of its Q3 2022 earnings report, where it listed the title, codenamed Canis Majoris, as a "story-driven, single player open-world RPG–a modern reimagining of 2007's The Witcher." That the game will be open world wasn't mentioned during its initial announcement in October.
Gamespot
Fall Guys - World Warriors Cinematic Trailer
Classic combos are coming to Fall Guys, and, no, we’re not talking about special moves. The stage is set for the perfect Cammy-o, as three Costumes and a number of other goodies from Capcom land in the Fall Guys Store…
Gamespot
Future DC Comics Games Will Be Part Of A Huge Shared Universe, James Gunn Says
Having recently been appointed to co-chairman and co-CEO of DC Studios, filmmaker James Gunn has provided a brief update on how future DC Comics video games will help form part of a larger connected universe alongside other multimedia projects. Over on Twitter, Gunn confirmed that the new DC Universe "will be connected across film and TV," and when asked if this strategy would include video games, Gunn gave a quick "yes" reply.
Gamespot
Apex Legends Mobile: Underworld Launch Trailer
When all is calm, and all is bright, that's one Legend's cue to turn the white snow red. Return to World's Edge and do your best to survive the holiday season: Revenant joins the roster in Apex Legends Mobile: Underworld!
Gamespot
Starship Troopers: Extermination - Announcement Teaser
Starship Troopers: Extermination drops up to 12 players right into the fight against the Bug menace in this co-op first person shooter. Suit up and ship out to a far-off galactic front as a Trooper in the Deep Space Vanguard, an elite Special Forces group within the Mobile Infantry. It’s up to squads like yours to battle against hundreds of bloodthirsty insectoid aliens and take back fallen colonies for the Federation. The only good Bug is a dead Bug!
Gamespot
Last Chance To Get Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales For Cheap
PS5 owners can get Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition for only $39 thanks to GameStop's Cyber Monday sale. At this time, GameStop is the only retailer offering the game for this price. Amazon and Walmart were selling it for $35, but both retailers are sold out. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles...
Gamespot
Fall Guys Street Fighter Collaboration Adds Ryu, Cammy, And Akuma Costumes
Fall Guys is taking things to the streets with its latest collaboration, as Street Fighter has officially entered the Blunderdome with three new costume sets, a new emote, and more. Ryu, Cammy, and Akuma are the featured fighters in this collaboration, with each one featuring a top and bottom in...
Gamespot
SCAR: The SOCOM Rifle that became a Fortnite Icon - Loadout
In this episode of Loadout, Dave Jewitt visits the Royal Armouries to talk to Keeper of Firearms & Artillery Jonathan Ferguson about the real world history of the SCAR-H and SCAR-L Assault Rifles, from their SOCOM origins to their surprising pop culture impact in video games like Call of Duty and Fortnite.
Gamespot
Horizon Forbidden West Is Only $35 For Black Friday
Horizon Forbidden West was one of the biggest PlayStation exclusives of 2022, and right now you can grab it for its lowest price yet at Walmart. The PS5 and PS4 versions of the heralded open-world adventure are on sale for $35. Amazon was price-matching this deal but has since sold out. It's certainly possible Walmart will run out of stock, too.
Gamespot
Grab Bayonetta 3 For Only $45 At Amazon For Cyber Monday
Bayonetta 3, one of the newest high-profile Nintendo Switch releases, is on sale for only $45 at Amazon. It's the lowest price we've seen so far since the game launched in late October. Bayonetta 3 comes highly recommended from reviewers across the board, including here at GameSpot. Our Bayonetta 3 review scored the game a 9/10, calling it a "show-stopping spectacle."
Gamespot
Cyber Monday Gaming Deals - Best PS5, Nintendo Switch, And Xbox Deals Available Now
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Cyber Monday gaming deals are live now, so if you're still looking to do some shopping post-Black Friday, you still have time to get some of the best gaming deals of 2022. There are plenty of great Cyber Monday gaming deals for Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5. From steep discounts on some of the hottest games of the year to stellar deals on popular gaming accessories to several console deals, there really is no shortage of video game products available for the best prices of the year. We've rounded up the best Cyber Monday gaming deals available now.
Gamespot
Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes Is Only $30
In case you missed out on the most recent Fire Emblem Warriors game, there's some good news for you. Black Friday weekend has brought a huge discount on the critically acclaimed action-RPG. At Amazon, the game is just $30 for a physical version. If you prefer digital, you can get a code for $35.
Gamespot
These Video Games For Dogs Might Have Cognitive Benefits For Aging Pups
In-development video games for dogs could have long-lasting, positive effects on their brain health. A UK start-up company called Joipaw is attempting to develop puzzle games for canines. Currently, Joipaw's games run on a prototype console, with a saliva-resistant touchscreen. Dogs play the games by touching the screen with their...
Gamespot
Save $50 On Logitech's G Cloud Portable Console
Logitech’s new G Cloud portable gaming device is marked down to $300 (normally $350) as part of Amazon’s Black Friday gaming sale. This tiny portable gaming console sports a 7-inch 60hz 1080p display, up to 12 hours of battery life, 1TB storage space, and only weighs 463g--figures that eclipse similar devices like Nintendo’s Switch lineup or Valve’s Steam Deck.
Gamespot
Best Cyber Monday Xbox Deals Available Now
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Though Black Friday is in the rearview mirror, the deals haven't stopped just yet. Xbox fans looking for games, accessories, or even consoles still have time to shop some of the best discounts of the year thanks to Cyber Monday Xbox deals. We've rounded up the best Xbox Cyber Monday deals available now.
Gamespot
Logitech's Gaming Headset With Dolby Atmos Is Only $50
A good gaming headset can immerse you into the gameplay and let you communicate with other players clearly, but they can be expensive. Luckily, Logitech’s G435 Lightspeed gaming headset is down to just $50 at Amazon (normally $80) thanks to Black Friday. The G435 Lightspeed is a lightweight, over-ear...
Comments / 0