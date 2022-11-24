Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
PITTSBURGH — A Penn Hills paramedic died after a crash involving three vehicles, including an ambulance, in Pittsburgh's Shadyside neighborhood. First responders responded to the scene on Fifth Avenue at the intersection with Morewood Avenue just after 11 p.m. Sunday. Pittsburgh Public Safety said Pittsburgh EMS found a man...
Man hospitalized after apparent shooting in Pittsburgh’s Sheraden neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A man arrived at a hospital after apparently being shot in Pittsburgh’s Sheraden neighborhood. According to Pittsburgh police, a man with gunshot wounds to the leg was dropped off at a hospital at around 2:40 a.m. The victim is in stable condition. He talked with police...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A first responder has died following a serious crash in Pittsburgh's Shadyside neighborhood.Penn Hills EMS identified the first responder as Nicholas Theofilis. He worked with Penn Hills EMS (Station 380). The crash occurred just after 11 p.m. at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Morewood Avenue, involving a car and a Penn Hills EMS ambulance. Pittsburgh Public Safety officials say the driver of the ambulance was in cardiac arrest when medics arrived at the scene. He was taken to a nearby hospital in life-threatening condition. He died at the hospital.The other occupant in the ambulance was taken to the...
Missing 23-year-old Cleveland woman found dead with gunshot wound in Pittsburgh backyard
WILKINSBURG, Pa. — A 23-year-old missing Cleveland woman was found dead in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania after sustaining a gunshot wound to the head. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's...
'I heard the gunshots ... I didn't know it was my little cousin': Sheraden neighborhood reeling after shooting
PITTSBURGH — People in Pittsburgh's Sheraden neighborhood said they felt rattled Friday, one day after a shooting along Sherwood Avenue resulted in two teen boys seriously hurt. The two teens, whose identities have not been released, were listed in critical condition Thursday night, according to Pittsburgh police. No arrests...
Officials say they were informed the man was shot after he was dropped off at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg just before 2:40 a.m. in stable condition.
Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Pittsburgh’s Sheraden neighborhood. Police were called to a hospital around 2:40 a.m., after receiving a report that an adult male had arrived with gunshot wounds to the leg. The man was in stable condition but, police said, he was not cooperative in...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A first responder has reportedly died following a serious crash in Pittsburgh's Shadyside neighborhood.The crash occurred just after 11 p.m. at the intersection of 5th Avenue and Morewood Avenue, involving a car and a Penn Hills EMS ambulance. Pittsburgh Public Safety officials say the driver of the ambulance was in cardiac arrest when medics arrived at the scene. He was taken to a nearby hospital in life-threatening condition. According to numerous EMS agencies, he has reportedly died.The other occupant in the ambulance was taken to the hospital in stable condition and suffered head trauma, cuts to his face, and a possible concussion. There were no patients inside the ambulance at the time of the crash.The driver of the car was also taken to the hospital in stable condition. The cause of the crash is under investigation and the first responder who has reportedly died has yet to be identified.Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
1 person arrested after police chase in Fayette County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man was arrested after leading state troopers on a chase through Fayette County on Friday.It started when a trooper tried to pull over David Phillips for a vehicle code violation near Wingrove and Eutsey Road.During the chase, one of the troopers failed to turn and crashed into a yard.KDKA was told the officer was not injured.Phillips was taken into custody.
Police: missing Pittsburgh teen located
PITTSBURGH — UPDATE: Mariah Moreni has been located. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. Original Story:. Pittsburgh police are asking for the public's help...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - An investigation is underway after a man was dropped off at a local hospital with gunshot wounds. According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, just after 2:30 a.m., police were informed of a man who had been taken to a hospital after he was shot in the leg. He was in stable condition when he was dropped off and spoke with police but did not tell them much about what happened. Later, officers located a scene inside a home in the 2900 block of Sacramento Avenue and spoke with the residents. They are investigating. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
Missing Cleveland woman found dead in Wilkinsburg backyard
Nov. 27—A 23-year-old woman originally reported missing from Cleveland was found dead in a Wilkinsburg backyard on Thanksgiving, according to the Allegheny County Office of the Medical Examiner. The body of Adrianna Kiri Taylor was discovered shortly after 9:30 p.m. Nov. 24, in a backyard on the 800 block...
Family and friends remember Sharod Lindsey a year after his murder
PITTSBURGH — Family and friends gathered to remember a young man and father one year after he was killed. Sharod Lindsey was shot and killed in his car in Stowe Township on Nov. 27 last year. Lindsey was a graduate of Central Catholic and a former California University of...
Body found in Monongahela River identified
A body found in the Monongahela River in Dravosburg last week has been identified as James Aiello, 66. Allegheny County dispatchers said crews were called to the Mansfield Bridge for a river rescue the afternoon of Nov. 23. McKeesport police requested Allegheny County’s homicide unit to investigate, but there is...
Man hospitalized after being shocked while working in Pittsburgh’s Lincoln-Lemington neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A man was taken to the hospital after being shocked while working in Pittsburgh’s Lincoln-Lemington neighborhood on Friday. According to police, the man was working on the roof of a residential structure in the 1300 block of Paulson Avenue around noon when he was seriously shocked.
Two teenagers were shot in a Pittsburgh neighborhood on Thanksgiving night, according to a story from WPXI. The news outlet said that according to Allegheny County 911, first responders arrived in the 700 block of Sherwood Avenue in the Sheraden neighborhood at 8:41 p.m. One victim had gunshot wounds to...
State police seek wrong-way driver who struck pedestrian, vehicle in Squirrel Hill
State police have issued a warrant for a Homestead man they say drove the wrong way up a Parkway East ramp Friday morning, hitting both a vehicle and pedestrian before fleeing on foot. Police said troopers were monitoring traffic at the Forward Avenue on-ramp to I-376 around 9:40 a.m. Friday...
According to TribLive, police responded to a fight between two men inside a Greensburg, Westmoreland County, bar that spilled out into the street Thursday, resulting in one stabbing and an arrest. Anthony J. Sharp, 21, of Jeannette, admitted to stabbing the man after getting into an altercation with him inside...
Police say bar fight in Greensburg's Rialto spilled outside, led to stabbing
A fight between two men inside a Greensburg bar spilled into the street Thursday when one was stabbed and the other arrested, according to police. Anthony J. Sharp, 21, of Jeannette admitted to stabbing the man after getting into an altercation with him inside Rialto Bar & Bistro, investigators said in court papers and Greensburg Police Detective Sgt. Charles Irvin told a reporter Friday.
