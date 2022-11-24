ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

wtae.com

Penn Hills paramedic dies in multi-vehicle Pittsburgh crash

PITTSBURGH — A Penn Hills paramedic died after a crash involving three vehicles, including an ambulance, in Pittsburgh's Shadyside neighborhood. First responders responded to the scene on Fifth Avenue at the intersection with Morewood Avenue just after 11 p.m. Sunday. Pittsburgh Public Safety said Pittsburgh EMS found a man...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

EMS driver dies after ambulance crashes in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — UPDATE: The EMS driver has died. Three people were sent to hospitals after a crash involving an ambulance in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh police said the driver of a Penn Hills ambulance went into cardiac arrest. He was sent to the hospital and was considered to be in life-threatening condition.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Penn Hills paramedic dies after ambulance crash in Shadyside

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A first responder has died following a serious crash in Pittsburgh's Shadyside neighborhood.Penn Hills EMS identified the first responder as Nicholas Theofilis. He worked with Penn Hills EMS (Station 380). The crash occurred just after 11 p.m. at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Morewood Avenue, involving a car and a Penn Hills EMS ambulance. Pittsburgh Public Safety officials say the driver of the ambulance was in cardiac arrest when medics arrived at the scene. He was taken to a nearby hospital in life-threatening condition. He died at the hospital.The other occupant in the ambulance was taken to the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

First responder reportedly dead after crash in Shadyside

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A first responder has reportedly died following a serious crash in Pittsburgh's Shadyside neighborhood.The crash occurred just after 11 p.m. at the intersection of 5th Avenue and Morewood Avenue, involving a car and a Penn Hills EMS ambulance. Pittsburgh Public Safety officials say the driver of the ambulance was in cardiac arrest when medics arrived at the scene. He was taken to a nearby hospital in life-threatening condition. According to numerous EMS agencies, he has reportedly died.The other occupant in the ambulance was taken to the hospital in stable condition and suffered head trauma, cuts to his face, and a possible concussion. There were no patients inside the ambulance at the time of the crash.The driver of the car was also taken to the hospital in stable condition. The cause of the crash is under investigation and the first responder who has reportedly died has yet to be identified.Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

1 person arrested after police chase in Fayette County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man was arrested after leading state troopers on a chase through Fayette County on Friday.It started when a trooper tried to pull over David Phillips for a vehicle code violation near Wingrove and Eutsey Road.During the chase, one of the troopers failed to turn and crashed into a yard.KDKA was told the officer was not injured.Phillips was taken into custody.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Police: missing Pittsburgh teen located

PITTSBURGH — UPDATE: Mariah Moreni has been located. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. Original Story:. Pittsburgh police are asking for the public's help...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police investigating after man dropped off at hospital with gunshot wounds

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - An investigation is underway after a man was dropped off at a local hospital with gunshot wounds. According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, just after 2:30 a.m., police were informed of a man who had been taken to a hospital after he was shot in the leg. He was in stable condition when he was dropped off and spoke with police but did not tell them much about what happened. Later, officers located a scene inside a home in the 2900 block of Sacramento Avenue and spoke with the residents. They are investigating. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
PITTSBURGH, PA
YAHOO!

Missing Cleveland woman found dead in Wilkinsburg backyard

Nov. 27—A 23-year-old woman originally reported missing from Cleveland was found dead in a Wilkinsburg backyard on Thanksgiving, according to the Allegheny County Office of the Medical Examiner. The body of Adrianna Kiri Taylor was discovered shortly after 9:30 p.m. Nov. 24, in a backyard on the 800 block...
CLEVELAND, OH
WPXI Pittsburgh

Body found in Monongahela River identified

A body found in the Monongahela River in Dravosburg last week has been identified as James Aiello, 66. Allegheny County dispatchers said crews were called to the Mansfield Bridge for a river rescue the afternoon of Nov. 23. McKeesport police requested Allegheny County’s homicide unit to investigate, but there is...
DRAVOSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

2 teens shot in Pa. neighborhood on Thanksgiving night

Two teenagers were shot in a Pittsburgh neighborhood on Thanksgiving night, according to a story from WPXI. The news outlet said that according to Allegheny County 911, first responders arrived in the 700 block of Sherwood Avenue in the Sheraden neighborhood at 8:41 p.m. One victim had gunshot wounds to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

Fight in Pa. bar spilled outside, led to stabbing: report

According to TribLive, police responded to a fight between two men inside a Greensburg, Westmoreland County, bar that spilled out into the street Thursday, resulting in one stabbing and an arrest. Anthony J. Sharp, 21, of Jeannette, admitted to stabbing the man after getting into an altercation with him inside...
GREENSBURG, PA
Tribune-Review

Police say bar fight in Greensburg's Rialto spilled outside, led to stabbing

A fight between two men inside a Greensburg bar spilled into the street Thursday when one was stabbed and the other arrested, according to police. Anthony J. Sharp, 21, of Jeannette admitted to stabbing the man after getting into an altercation with him inside Rialto Bar & Bistro, investigators said in court papers and Greensburg Police Detective Sgt. Charles Irvin told a reporter Friday.
GREENSBURG, PA

