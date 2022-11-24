Thunder Stage Big Rally But Lose to Denver in Overtime

In game with several big runs, the Oklahoma City Thunder went cold in overtime and lost 131-126 to the Denver Nuggets in overtime on Wednesday night in Oklahoma City.

OKC missed their first six three-point attempts of the OT period and never led.

Bruce Brown hit a floater with 17 seconds left to give Denver a four-point lead and clinch the win.

Brown had a triple-double with 17 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists.

Denver rallied from a 15-point deficit early in the fourth quarter to force the overtime.

Aaron Gordon got a dunk with 47 seconds left to tie the game at 120 and send it to OT.

Gordon had 30 points and 8 rebounds.

Nikola Jokic assisted on the dunk.

He had another big game, with 39 points, 10 rebounds, and 9 assists.

Jokic was 11-for-15 from the field and 16-for-18 at the free throw line.

The Thunder trailed by 19 in the second quarter, but used an 18-4 run to trim the halftime deficit to 69-63.

In the third, OKC went on a 21-5 run to built their double digit lead.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 31 points and 11 assists, and was 14-for-14 from the free throw line.

Isaiah Joe sparked OKC’s second quarter surge with four of his seven three-pointers, finishing with a career high 21 points.

Six Thunder players scored in double figures, with Luguentz Dort scoring 18 points, Jalen Williams 16, Aleksej Pokusevski 13 and Josh Giddey 12.

The Thunder have lost three in a row and four of their last five, falling to 7-11 on the season.

OKC finishes their three-game homestand Friday night when they host Chicago at 7:00 pm.

