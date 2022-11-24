ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandy, UT

Man sentenced for killing Sandy realtor in 2019

By Chin Tung Tan
ABC4
ABC4
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O2UCM_0jM5Mbnd00

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) — A man has been sentenced to one to 15 years in the Utah State Prison on Tuesday, Nov. 22, after being convicted of killing a realtor from Sandy in 2019.

Manuel Velasquez, 35, pleaded guilty to a reduced second-degree charge of manslaughter last September. He shot and killed David Stokoe when he tried to evict him and another woman.

The Water Right: How a mining company is relieving drought conditions at Great Salt Lake

The judge recommended that the board of pardons give him all 15 years. The board has yet to make a decision on that yet.

Valesquez was initially charged with five other felonies, but they have all been dismissed.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

ABC4 Daily News

Jessica Louise Miller, the woman who was with Velasquez, was charged with first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree discharge of a firearm, second-degree obstruction of justice, second-degree identity fraud, third-degree forgery, and third-degree abuse or desecration of a dead body.

She pleaded not guilty to the first four charges in November 2020. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 28.

WHAT HAPPENED?

David Stokoe was fatally shot on Jan. 17, 2019, over a rent dispute.

He visited an apartment unit he rented to Velasquez and Miller near 878 Princeton Avenue. The landlord reportedly had the intention to evict the tenants because they were having issues with paying their rent on time.

Valesquez allegedly engaged in a physical fight with Stokoe after he “kicked in” the door and threw some of their belongings down the stairs. The probable cause document stated that Stokoe had Valesquez in a choke hold, and he feared he was going to pass out. Valesquez then pulled out a gun from his fanny pack and shot Stokoe four times.

Valesquez and Miller enlisted the help of a third individual, Diana Hernandez, to clean up the scene and hide the body.

Diana Hernandez pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree obstruction of justice in July 2019 and was sentenced to one year in jail without credit for time served.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ksl.com

Teen sentenced in connection with killing of 16-year-old in Lindon

PROVO — A teenager was sentenced in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old Lindon boy in August. On Monday, Nov. 21, Judge D. Scott Davis ordered the 17-year-old to remain in state Juvenile Justice and Youth Services custody in secure confinement until he is 25 years old. The judge found that removing the teen from his home and keeping him in custody was in the minor's best interest.
LINDON, UT
ksl.com

Man admits to using Snapchat, driving recklessly in crash that killed 2 BYU students

PROVO — An Orem man pleaded guilty on Nov. 14 to causing the deaths of two BYU students by driving recklessly and hitting their vehicle at nearly 80 mph on a city street. Ceasar Castellon-Flores, 21, pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter and one count of aggravated assault, all third-degree felonies. The manslaughter charges were initially second-degree felonies, but they were amended as part of a plea deal.
OREM, UT
eastidahonews.com

Grandson suspected in death of Utah couple

CLEARFIELD, Utah (ABC4) – A grandson is a suspect in the deaths of a Clearfield couple found dead in their garage on Wednesday. The grandson was safely taken into custody after the incident and booked into the Davis County Jail on two charges of homicide and one charge of domestic violence assault.
CLEARFIELD, UT
ksl.com

Ex-boyfriend charged with killing Utah radio host arrested in Mexico

TAYLORSVILLE — After a monthslong manhunt, officers have arrested a man suspected in the 2021 killing of Gaby Sifuentes Castilla, better known as Gaby Ramos, a beloved radio host for a Utah Spanish-language station. Sifuentes, 38, was fatally shot in Taylorsville on Oct. 17, 2021. On Thanksgiving of this...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

One person flees I-15 crash in Murray

MURRAY, Utah — One person fled from an I-15 crash in Murray Sunday afternoon. According to Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Mike Alexander, the suspect has been apprehended. Alexander tells KSL NewsRadio, a truck hauling a trailer rolled and a passenger car struck the trailer following this. The I-15 crash...
MURRAY, UT
ABC 4

Missing Kearns man found safe: police

UPDATE, 1:30 p.m.: Jody Corsey has been found safe, according to police. ORIGINAL POST: KEARNS, Utah (ABC4) — The Unified Police Dept. Kearns Precinct is searching for a missing 68-year-old man. Jody Corsey, 68, was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans and had a small dog...
KEARNS, UT
ABC4

ABC4

22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy