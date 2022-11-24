Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Medina, WashingtonLuay RahilMedina, WA
Woman ticketed for jaywalking in Seattle, WashingtonLefty GravesSeattle, WA
Starbucks Unexpectedly Closing This LocationBryan DijkhuizenSeattle, WA
3 Great Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Man Killed With His Own Gun In Burglary Gone WrongStill UnsolvedWoodinville, WA
Crosswalk in Seattle's University DistrictPhoto bySam Battaglieri/UnsplashonUnsplash. ** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by my cousin, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.
Forecast for this week still tricky with chance of snowfall across Seattle area
SEATTLE — It will be quite windy in Whatcom and San Juan counties with strong northeasterly wind that could produce some upslope snow in Clallam County. A wind advisory is in effect with sustained wind around 25 to 35 mph and gusts around 45 mph. The rest of the area will be breezy with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Lowland flurries, intense mountain snow ahead
SEATTLE - If you're traveling over the passes through Monday morning, check WSDOT conditions before driving. Heavy snow could lead to accidents or delays. At times this week, it'll be cold enough to even see lowland flurries from time to time. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for most...
cohaitungchi.com
Best Stops Between Seattle & Portland
Written by Philip Samaraev on . Posted in Blog, Tips. Road trips make for amazing adventures whether you go with a group of friends or that one special someone. Although you likely have an ultimate destination you want to reach, the best parts of any road trip are sometimes the stops you make along the way. One of the most famous road trips people make in Seattle is to Portland as it is not too far, with many wonderful sights to visit along the way.
Chronicle
After Vote in Seattle, Ranked Choice Advocates Eye Rest of Washington
Ranked-choice voting appears poised to be adopted in Seattle as November election results near certification, but city voters won't feel the effects of the decision for up to five more years. During that time, officials are expected to update the voting system and advocates of ranked choice say they are...
Yelm goes length of field to end Bellevue's state championship reign, 28-27
SPANAWAY, Wash. - You’ve got one drive. That was Yelm coach Jason Ronquillo’s message to his offensive coordinator Brian Irion with the team's season on the line. Exactly five minutes showed on the clock at Art Crate Field. The Tornados trailed defending Class 3A champion Bellevue by five ...
Are there any churches in Tacoma?
There must be a fashionable belief, idea, or attitude that influences people's lives in a place. I would love to know if there’s any known religious activities still operating around here. Or some incredible churches in Tacoma.
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Incompetent SeaTac Airport design nightmare for Thanksgiving travel
Leave it to SeaTac Airport to “upgrade” a terminal to make it less efficient and more miserable. The new International Arrivals Facility (IAF) and Passport Control area is an absolute, perplexing, and intentional disaster. The gates are a seemingly endless journey from baggage claim and Passport Control. The...
This Is Washington's Best Cake Shop
LoveFood has the scoop on the best cake shop in every state.
KING-5
Longtime Seattle icon wins Best Outdoor Dining - 2022's Best
SEATTLE — Ray's Boathouse is the winner of Best Outdoor Dining in 2022's Best of Western Washington viewers poll. What began in 1945 as a boat rental, bait stop, and coffee house is now Seattle's best known waterfront restaurant. Ray's Boathouse is perched on a pier at the spot where boats turn into the Hiram M. Chittenden Locks. Salt water, the Olympic Mountains, massive ships, and small pleasure boats are all visible from the expansive outdoor deck that's open weather permitting. Gigantic outdoor heaters keep the outdoor dining cozy this time of year and executive chef Kevin Murray's creations do this one-of-a-kind location justice.
AOL Corp
Snow possible, near-freezing temperatures certain through next week in Tacoma, Olympia
Heavy snowfall in the mountains might trickle down to coastal areas up and down the Puget Sound in the next few days, bringing freezing temperatures and a wild breeze, forecasters said over the weekend. Rainy, snowy conditions will roll through the Cascade mountain passes Saturday, with the heaviest precipitation expected...
Holiday events happening over Thanksgiving weekend
We’re kicking off the start of the holiday season with a look at some of the events being held over Thanksgiving weekend. The annual tree lighting celebration happens at 3 p.m. at Westlake Park. The Downtown Seattle Association is expecting this year to be the biggest celebration in years because of the pandemic.
One Washington county finds success in moving young people out of homelessness: Here’s how
Walla Walla is making a push to become the first community in the nation to end youth and young adult homelessness. Between 2021 and 2022, Walla Walla cut its count of homeless young people in half, from 81 to 39. The rural county in Southeast Washington surrounded by golden wheat...
Starbucks to close another unionized store in Seattle, citing safety issues
(The Center Square) – Two days following the announcement that a Starbucks location in Seattle would be closed, business is continuing as usual. During The Center Square’s trip to the Starbucks on the corner of Broadway and Denny Way, three Starbucks employees took orders, made coffee drinks and served them.
birchrestaurant.com
20 Best Restaurants in Tacoma, WA
As a waterfront destination, Tacoma is known for its coastal fare. But unbeknownst to most outsiders, this West Coast city dishes up way more than mussels and clams. Below, we have rounded up the 20 best restaurants in Tacoma, WA. These eateries were selected for their smattering of positive reviews, good-spirited ambiance, and five-star service.
Yakima Herald Republic
While you were (probably) sleeping, the Husky men landed one of their biggest wins in years
ANAHEIM, Calif. — While you were sleeping and perhaps in a food coma from a Thanksgiving feast, the Washington men’s basketball team won a game and a tournament title that ranks among the most important achievements in the Mike Hopkins era. The significance of the Huskies’ 68-64 overtime...
Here We Go Again: Huskies, Cougars Slug It Out for 114th Time
PULLMAN, Wash. — Late Saturday night in the Palouse, when typically only the Coug and the Sports Page taverns are open in this remote corner of the country's most northwestern state, the Washington and Washington State football teams will battle it out at Martin Stadium for the right to feel athletically, socially and geographically superior, and not necessarily in that order.
How to watch: Washington State vs. UW
WASHINGTON STATE LOOKS to keep the Apple Cup Trophy in Pullman on Saturday, while UW has been vocal this week about wants to take it back to Seattle. Prognosticators see a very close ballgame playing out. Here's how to watch. WSU-UW GAME DETAILS FOR SATURDAY:. WHERE: Martin Stadium. KICKOFF: 7:30...
Tri-City Herald
Shopping for Christmas tree? Two Washington spots among best places to buy, Yelp says
People are beginning to unpack their Christmas decorations and make room for a tree as the next holiday approaches. For those in Washington, two Christmas tree spots are on Yelp’s list of “Top 25 spots to buy a holiday tree in 2022.”. A tree farm in Bremerton made...
KOMO News
Seattle cardiologist shares Thanksgiving tips to avoid heart problems
SEATTLE — As we enter the holiday season, the hustle and bustle can take a real toll on our hearts. A local cardiologist said she typically sees an increase in heart problems this time of year. The holidays are time of celebration and also a time of excess that can have deadly consequences.
Comments / 0