ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Michigan State football offers 2024 wide receiver Joshua Clarke

By Andrew Brewster
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lRCdK_0jM5L1Gd00

Less than a week after Big Ten rival Wisconsin offered 2024 wide receiver and multi-positional athlete Joshua Clarke, Michigan State football followed suit, offer Clarke on Tuesday. Learn more about the rising 2024 athlete below.

Joshua Clarke’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position

247 NA NA NA NA

Rivals 3 NA NA NA

Vitals

Hometown Alexandria, Virginia

Projected Position Wide Receiver

Height 6’1″

Weight 170 lbs

Class 2024

Recruitment

  • Offered on Nov. 22, 2022

Offers

  • Virginia Tech
  • Air Force
  • Akron
  • Boston College
  • Brown
  • Buffalo
  • Campbell
  • Columbia
  • Delaware State
  • Grambling State
  • Howard
  • James Madison
  • Kent State
  • Marshall
  • Maryland
  • Massachusetts
  • MSU
  • Monmouth
  • Northwestern State
  • Penn
  • Toledo
  • Virginia
  • West Virginia
  • William & Mary
  • Wisconsin

Film

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

178K+
Followers
235K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy