Michigan State football offers 2024 wide receiver Joshua Clarke
Less than a week after Big Ten rival Wisconsin offered 2024 wide receiver and multi-positional athlete Joshua Clarke, Michigan State football followed suit, offer Clarke on Tuesday. Learn more about the rising 2024 athlete below.
Joshua Clarke’s Recruiting Profile
Rating
Stars Overall State Position
247 NA NA NA NA
Rivals 3 NA NA NA
Vitals
Hometown Alexandria, Virginia
Projected Position Wide Receiver
Height 6’1″
Weight 170 lbs
Class 2024
Recruitment
- Offered on Nov. 22, 2022
Offers
- Virginia Tech
- Air Force
- Akron
- Boston College
- Brown
- Buffalo
- Campbell
- Columbia
- Delaware State
- Grambling State
- Howard
- James Madison
- Kent State
- Marshall
- Maryland
- Massachusetts
- MSU
- Monmouth
- Northwestern State
- Penn
- Toledo
- Virginia
- West Virginia
- William & Mary
- Wisconsin
Film
Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.
Comments / 0