Bakersfield, CA

Golden Empire Most Wanted Nov. 23, 2022

By KGET Staff
 4 days ago

A man that was featured over two years ago on “Golden Empire Most Wanted” was recently released from prison but is on the run again.

The U.S. Marshal’s Task Force needs your help finding Ricardo Avila, 41, according to Special Agent Chad Greenwood.

Avila is on parole for failing to register as a sex offender. He has a criminal history that includes child molestation, drug use, possession of a firearm and resisting arrest. He has family ties to southwest and East Bakersfield.

Avila is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has numerous tattoos on his chest, back, arms and legs.

If you’ve seen Avila or have any information on his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 661-979-1187. Any information about him is confidential.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

