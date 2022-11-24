ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Volunteers cook, serve free hot meals to homeless in Reading

READING, Pa. - Many people sat down to enjoy a warm Thanksgiving meal Thursday. Across Berks County, hundreds of those dinners were distributed to people in need. 69 News stopped at Haymakers on Walnut Street in Reading, where 400 meals were expected to be given out to community members. "Every...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Organizations across Berks serve Thanksgiving meals to those in need

READING, Pa. - From Maria's on Penn Street to the Hope Rescue Mission on North Sixth Street and Haymakers on Walnut: Volunteers with area organizations served warm meals to thousands of people who could not make or afford to make their own meal and those who had no one to eat their supper with on Thanksgiving.
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem featured on Hallmark's live 'Christmas Cam'

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - This is the time of year where many love to get cozy on the couch and watch the Hallmark Channel. But if you're walking the streets of Bethlehem, the Hallmark Channel might be watching you. The channel is watching you, at least if you're walking downtown on...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reindeer coming to farm near Hamburg

TILDEN TWP., Pa. - A farm in Tilden Township is getting ready for Christmas with some special guests. Reindeer will be at the Lafaver Family Farm on Saturday, Dec. 10. The animals will be on hand from 6-9 p.m., and families can get a photo for $45. Additional photos are $5.
HAMBURG, PA
WGAL

'Snakesgiving' came to Lancaster North Museum

Thanksgiving may be over but the North Museum in Lancaster celebrated "Snakesgiving" this weekend. Guests had a chance for up-close encounters with more than ten types of snakes. From exotic to more common types, including a 10-foot python. Visitors were also able to engage in snake-related activities, crafts and educational...
LANCASTER, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading's Hope Rescue Mission serves Thanksgiving feast

READING, Pa. — The Hope Rescue Mission in Reading provided a hot meal to those who might otherwise have gone without this Thanksgiving. Volunteers served up turkey and all the tasty fixings at the mission's dining hall on North Sixth Street on Thursday. The food is just part of...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Christmas tree farms in Berks busy, despite weather

RICHMOND TWP., Pa. - Black Friday marks the opening day for many tree farms around Berks County. "The setup has been about a month and a half," says Denny Beck, owner of Beck Tree Farm. "Obviously all year, we're mowing, trimming and doing all our [stuff]. I used to tell my wife this is part time, it's not."
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Salvation Army distributes hundreds of turkeys in Reading

READING, Pa. — Hundreds of families in Berks County that may have gone without a Thanksgiving feast on Thursday will now be able to enjoy a turkey and many of the fixings. The Salvation Army of Reading and its volunteers handed out close to 900 boxes of food, including turkeys, to people in need on Tuesday.
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Popular Allentown restaurant abruptly closes

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A popular dining establishment in Allentown's West End has closed. Greenhouse Enoteca, a nearly four-year-old, Italian-inspired restaurant specializing in dishes prepared with local ingredients, shuttered in recent weeks at 2114 W. Tilghman St. The restaurant's website indicates the business is "no longer operating," while its Facebook and...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Where people in need can get free Thanksgiving meal

Various organizations around the region are offering a free, hot meal to those in need or alone on Thanksgiving. Common Ground at Trinity Lutheran Church, 527 Washington St., Reading: Worship at 11 a.m.; meal at noon (Eat in or take out) Covenant Church, 4000 Route 202, Doylestown, Bucks County: 1...
READING, PA
lebtown.com

We saved you a bite: Miller’s Restaurant (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)

Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
LEBANON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

St. Luke’s building 5-story tower for births and NICU on Allentown campus

St. Luke’s University Health Network broke ground last week on a new five-story tower for births and neonatal intensive care units at its Allentown campus. The 85,000 square-foot Women & Babies Pavilion is under construction at the current Allentown hospital, where St. Luke’s says there is a growing need for the services. The $50 million expansion is double the size of current units and will accommodate up to 3,000 patients a year when it is completed in 2024.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Painted Christmas trees at Beck Tree Farm are a hot trend

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lots of families are heading to local tree farms to pick out their Christmas trees this weekend. Denny Beck, owner of Beck Tree Farm, visited WFMZ Saturday morning to talk about Christmas trees. He brought a wide variety of trees to the studio and made the whole...
ALLENTOWN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy