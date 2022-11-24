Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wine and Cheese at Southern Market: Traveling The World Through Sweet and Savory DeliciousnessMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
3 Places to Go Ice Skating in and Around Lancaster, PA This SeasonMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Shooting Of Teen May Not Have Been A Random ActStill UnsolvedLebanon, PA
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
4 Free, Family-Friendly Things to do in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Volunteers cook, serve free hot meals to homeless in Reading
READING, Pa. - Many people sat down to enjoy a warm Thanksgiving meal Thursday. Across Berks County, hundreds of those dinners were distributed to people in need. 69 News stopped at Haymakers on Walnut Street in Reading, where 400 meals were expected to be given out to community members. "Every...
WFMZ-TV Online
Organizations across Berks serve Thanksgiving meals to those in need
READING, Pa. - From Maria's on Penn Street to the Hope Rescue Mission on North Sixth Street and Haymakers on Walnut: Volunteers with area organizations served warm meals to thousands of people who could not make or afford to make their own meal and those who had no one to eat their supper with on Thanksgiving.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem featured on Hallmark's live 'Christmas Cam'
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - This is the time of year where many love to get cozy on the couch and watch the Hallmark Channel. But if you're walking the streets of Bethlehem, the Hallmark Channel might be watching you. The channel is watching you, at least if you're walking downtown on...
WFMZ-TV Online
Reindeer coming to farm near Hamburg
TILDEN TWP., Pa. - A farm in Tilden Township is getting ready for Christmas with some special guests. Reindeer will be at the Lafaver Family Farm on Saturday, Dec. 10. The animals will be on hand from 6-9 p.m., and families can get a photo for $45. Additional photos are $5.
WGAL
'Snakesgiving' came to Lancaster North Museum
Thanksgiving may be over but the North Museum in Lancaster celebrated "Snakesgiving" this weekend. Guests had a chance for up-close encounters with more than ten types of snakes. From exotic to more common types, including a 10-foot python. Visitors were also able to engage in snake-related activities, crafts and educational...
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading's Hope Rescue Mission serves Thanksgiving feast
READING, Pa. — The Hope Rescue Mission in Reading provided a hot meal to those who might otherwise have gone without this Thanksgiving. Volunteers served up turkey and all the tasty fixings at the mission's dining hall on North Sixth Street on Thursday. The food is just part of...
Easton lights the peace candle, thanks city couple for year-round lights (PHOTOS)
It’s a symbol of Easton pride, of the downtown as a shopping destination and of the universal wish for peace. The towering Peace Candle was lit Saturday night, unofficially signaling the start of the holiday season in Easton. Easton Mayor Sal Panto Jr. read a proclamation in Centre Square on Saturday declaring Easton a “city of peace.”
Lancaster kicks off holiday season with Christmas tree lighting
LANCASTER, Pa. — The countdown to Christmas is on in Lancaster. On Friday, people from all over Lancaster and beyond, gathered at Penn Square for the annual Mayor’s Tree Lighting festival to kick off the holiday season. “I’m so excited to be celebrating with all these awesome people,"...
WFMZ-TV Online
Christmas tree farms in Berks busy, despite weather
RICHMOND TWP., Pa. - Black Friday marks the opening day for many tree farms around Berks County. "The setup has been about a month and a half," says Denny Beck, owner of Beck Tree Farm. "Obviously all year, we're mowing, trimming and doing all our [stuff]. I used to tell my wife this is part time, it's not."
WFMZ-TV Online
Salvation Army distributes hundreds of turkeys in Reading
READING, Pa. — Hundreds of families in Berks County that may have gone without a Thanksgiving feast on Thursday will now be able to enjoy a turkey and many of the fixings. The Salvation Army of Reading and its volunteers handed out close to 900 boxes of food, including turkeys, to people in need on Tuesday.
What to eat at Christmas Village this year
With Thanksgiving behind us, it is now officially the holiday season, and that means Philadelphia’s Christmas Village is in full swing. One of the highlights of the seasonal market is, of course, the food.
WFMZ-TV Online
Popular Allentown restaurant abruptly closes
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A popular dining establishment in Allentown's West End has closed. Greenhouse Enoteca, a nearly four-year-old, Italian-inspired restaurant specializing in dishes prepared with local ingredients, shuttered in recent weeks at 2114 W. Tilghman St. The restaurant's website indicates the business is "no longer operating," while its Facebook and...
Christmas trees flying off the lot at Bustard's in Montgomery County
Bustard's Christmas Trees has been in business for 93 years, for some it's a tradition to come here and pick out a tree.
WFMZ-TV Online
Where people in need can get free Thanksgiving meal
Various organizations around the region are offering a free, hot meal to those in need or alone on Thanksgiving. Common Ground at Trinity Lutheran Church, 527 Washington St., Reading: Worship at 11 a.m.; meal at noon (Eat in or take out) Covenant Church, 4000 Route 202, Doylestown, Bucks County: 1...
lebtown.com
We saved you a bite: Miller’s Restaurant (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)
Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
St. Luke’s building 5-story tower for births and NICU on Allentown campus
St. Luke’s University Health Network broke ground last week on a new five-story tower for births and neonatal intensive care units at its Allentown campus. The 85,000 square-foot Women & Babies Pavilion is under construction at the current Allentown hospital, where St. Luke’s says there is a growing need for the services. The $50 million expansion is double the size of current units and will accommodate up to 3,000 patients a year when it is completed in 2024.
WFMZ-TV Online
Painted Christmas trees at Beck Tree Farm are a hot trend
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lots of families are heading to local tree farms to pick out their Christmas trees this weekend. Denny Beck, owner of Beck Tree Farm, visited WFMZ Saturday morning to talk about Christmas trees. He brought a wide variety of trees to the studio and made the whole...
Visit The Largest Snow Tubing Park in the Country Here in Pennsylvania
Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding. In Pennsylvania, we have quite a few hills that promise a ton of winter fun but none are quite as exciting as the largest snow tubing adventure. Keep reading to learn more.
Don’t bother bagging your fallen leaves. Your yard (and insects) will thank you
As the last leaves fall in the Philadelphia region, environmental experts say: Leave them where they are. It’s actually better for your yard and local ecosystem if you don’t rake and bag fallen leaves. “Leaves have the exact combination of nutrients that lawns need to be green and...
WGAL
Local dog handler participates in Thanksgiving National Dog Show
You might have watched the National Dog Show while you were getting ready for Thanksgiving dinner. It was also a chance to see a dog groomer and handler from Lancaster County on national TV. It was a pretty special holiday for Lexi Schlott and the dog she was showing, named...
Comments / 0