East Lansing, MI

Michigan State football offers 2024 3-star OT Marques Easley

By Andrew Brewster
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jOddl_0jM5KVEt00

Since arriving at Michigan State, Mel Tucker has shown an appetite for recruiting huge offensive tackles. It doesn’t seem like that trend is going to slow down or stop anytime soon, as the Spartans offered Marques Easley on Tuesday, a massive tackle out of Kankakee, Illinois.

Marques Easley’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position

247 3 NA 8 17

Rivals NA NA NA NA

Vitals

Hometown Kankakee, Illinois

Projected Position Offensive Tackle

Height 6’7″

Weight 300 lbs

Class 2024

Recruitment

  • Offered on Nov. 22, 2022

Offers

  • Boston College
  • Cincinnati
  • Kansas
  • MSU
  • Minnesota
  • Missouri
  • Nebraska
  • Vanderbilt

Film

