Michigan State football offers 2024 3-star OT Marques Easley
Since arriving at Michigan State, Mel Tucker has shown an appetite for recruiting huge offensive tackles. It doesn’t seem like that trend is going to slow down or stop anytime soon, as the Spartans offered Marques Easley on Tuesday, a massive tackle out of Kankakee, Illinois.
Marques Easley’s Recruiting Profile
Rating
Stars Overall State Position
247 3 NA 8 17
Rivals NA NA NA NA
Vitals
Hometown Kankakee, Illinois
Projected Position Offensive Tackle
Height 6’7″
Weight 300 lbs
Class 2024
Recruitment
- Offered on Nov. 22, 2022
Offers
- Boston College
- Cincinnati
- Kansas
- MSU
- Minnesota
- Missouri
- Nebraska
- Vanderbilt
Film
