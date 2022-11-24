ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Traffic delays expected on stretch of Pa. Turnpike Monday night

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission said Monday that drivers traveling eastbound and westbound on Interstate 76 should be prepared for slow-moving and stopped traffic between the Morgantown Interchange, Exit 298, Berks County, and the State Route 29 Interchange, Exit 320, Chester County overnight. The stopped traffic would be due to intermittent,...
WFMZ-TV Online

Comcast to expand Xfinity services to more than 5K households in Amity, Berks County

Comcast Corp. will expand to cover more than 5,000 households in Amity Township, Berks County, in early 2024. The Philadelphia-based telecommunications company also said in a statement that it has started serving to new customers for Xfinity residential broadband Internet and Comcast Business services in Exeter Township, part of an expansion announced in May.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Popular Allentown restaurant abruptly closes

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A popular dining establishment in Allentown's West End has closed. Greenhouse Enoteca, a nearly four-year-old, Italian-inspired restaurant specializing in dishes prepared with local ingredients, shuttered in recent weeks at 2114 W. Tilghman St. The restaurant's website indicates the business is "no longer operating," while its Facebook and...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Overturned tractor-trailer spills eggs on Route 222 in Berks

ONTELAUNEE TWP., Pa. - A tractor-trailer rollover slowed traffic in part of Berks County for much of the Monday morning commute. The truck, which was carrying 25,000 dozen eggs, overturned around 5 a.m. on the Route 222 northbound ramp over Allentown Pike, officials said. The crash dumped some of the...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Christmas tree farms in Berks busy, despite weather

RICHMOND TWP., Pa. - Black Friday marks the opening day for many tree farms around Berks County. "The setup has been about a month and a half," says Denny Beck, owner of Beck Tree Farm. "Obviously all year, we're mowing, trimming and doing all our [stuff]. I used to tell my wife this is part time, it's not."
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Painted Christmas trees at Beck Tree Farm are a hot trend

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lots of families are heading to local tree farms to pick out their Christmas trees this weekend. Denny Beck, owner of Beck Tree Farm, visited WFMZ Saturday morning to talk about Christmas trees. He brought a wide variety of trees to the studio and made the whole...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reindeer coming to farm near Hamburg

TILDEN TWP., Pa. - A farm in Tilden Township is getting ready for Christmas with some special guests. Reindeer will be at the Lafaver Family Farm on Saturday, Dec. 10. The animals will be on hand from 6-9 p.m., and families can get a photo for $45. Additional photos are $5.
HAMBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Entertainment venue offering 'immersive experiences' nearing completion at Outlets at Wind Creek Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Secret treasures, killer mermaids and Voodoo spells are coming soon to The Outlets at Wind Creek Bethlehem. Trap Door Escape, operating three escape room venues in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, is planning to open a fourth location - a pirate-themed facility - in early 2023 at the outlet mall on Bethlehem's South Side, co-owner Anthony Purzycki said.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Water main break on 24th Street in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- Crews have responded to a water main break on 24th Street and Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive in Allentown. The 12-inch main break affects 16 properties that will be impacted by water service disruption during the repairs. The Lehigh County Authority expects repairs to be completed by...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Scheduled roadwork for the week of 11/28/22

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced the following road projects in Luzerne County. Work is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. unless otherwise noted:. There will be a road closure on state Route 11 (Wyoming Avenue) in West Pittston on Sunday for the annual tree lighting and parade from 5 to 6 p.m.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Raging fire tears through rowhomes in Shenandoah

SHENANDOAH, Pa. - Crews worked for hours overnight to control a raging fire in Schuylkill County. It broke out around 11:45 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East Coal Street in Shenandoah. Crews quickly struck two alarms for additional manpower as flames were shooting through the roof. The fire...
SHENANDOAH, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem featured on Hallmark's live 'Christmas Cam'

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - This is the time of year where many love to get cozy on the couch and watch the Hallmark Channel. But if you're walking the streets of Bethlehem, the Hallmark Channel might be watching you. The channel is watching you, at least if you're walking downtown on...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Suspect in skeleton-masked robbery of credit union arrested

READING, Pa. - Reading police arrested a man for robbing a Members First Credit Union in Reading last week. It happened at the credit union in the Shillington Shopping Center at 516 E. Lancaster Ave. on Nov. 21. Authorities say they recognized Mikal Portalatin in video of an armed robbery...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Chatty Monks Brewing Company opens Reading location

READING, Pa. - Chatty Monks opened a new brewhouse taproom in Reading Friday. The restaurant has owned the North Carrol Street location for a while, but it was used for storage and closed off to the public before Friday. It's open from noon to 10 p.m. Customers can grab a...
READING, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy