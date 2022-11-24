Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wine and Cheese at Southern Market: Traveling The World Through Sweet and Savory DeliciousnessMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
3 Places to Go Ice Skating in and Around Lancaster, PA This SeasonMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Shooting Of Teen May Not Have Been A Random ActStill UnsolvedLebanon, PA
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
4 Free, Family-Friendly Things to do in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Traffic delays expected on stretch of Pa. Turnpike Monday night
The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission said Monday that drivers traveling eastbound and westbound on Interstate 76 should be prepared for slow-moving and stopped traffic between the Morgantown Interchange, Exit 298, Berks County, and the State Route 29 Interchange, Exit 320, Chester County overnight. The stopped traffic would be due to intermittent,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Comcast to expand Xfinity services to more than 5K households in Amity, Berks County
Comcast Corp. will expand to cover more than 5,000 households in Amity Township, Berks County, in early 2024. The Philadelphia-based telecommunications company also said in a statement that it has started serving to new customers for Xfinity residential broadband Internet and Comcast Business services in Exeter Township, part of an expansion announced in May.
WFMZ-TV Online
Popular Allentown restaurant abruptly closes
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A popular dining establishment in Allentown's West End has closed. Greenhouse Enoteca, a nearly four-year-old, Italian-inspired restaurant specializing in dishes prepared with local ingredients, shuttered in recent weeks at 2114 W. Tilghman St. The restaurant's website indicates the business is "no longer operating," while its Facebook and...
WFMZ-TV Online
Overturned tractor-trailer spills eggs on Route 222 in Berks
ONTELAUNEE TWP., Pa. - A tractor-trailer rollover slowed traffic in part of Berks County for much of the Monday morning commute. The truck, which was carrying 25,000 dozen eggs, overturned around 5 a.m. on the Route 222 northbound ramp over Allentown Pike, officials said. The crash dumped some of the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man in crisis prompts police situation at South Whitehall shopping center
S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Police say a man in crisis prompted the large emergency response to a shopping center in Lehigh County. Officers responded around 7:30 p.m. Sunday to a report of a suicidal male in the Crest Plaza parking lot near Target, said South Whitehall Township police on Monday.
WFMZ-TV Online
Christmas tree farms in Berks busy, despite weather
RICHMOND TWP., Pa. - Black Friday marks the opening day for many tree farms around Berks County. "The setup has been about a month and a half," says Denny Beck, owner of Beck Tree Farm. "Obviously all year, we're mowing, trimming and doing all our [stuff]. I used to tell my wife this is part time, it's not."
WFMZ-TV Online
Winter Lights Spectacular cancelled at Lehigh Valley Zoo due to weather
SCHNECKSVILLE, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Zoo has cancelled Sunday night's Winter Lights Spectacular due to possible heavy rains. The zoo decided to cancel their winter show on November 27, 2022 and will reopen on its next scheduled date, Wednesday, November 30. Anyone who has already bought a ticket for...
WFMZ-TV Online
Painted Christmas trees at Beck Tree Farm are a hot trend
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lots of families are heading to local tree farms to pick out their Christmas trees this weekend. Denny Beck, owner of Beck Tree Farm, visited WFMZ Saturday morning to talk about Christmas trees. He brought a wide variety of trees to the studio and made the whole...
WFMZ-TV Online
Shoppers take advantage of deals at Boscov's in Muhlenberg Twp. on Black Friday
MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - Black Friday shopping is underway in Berks County. Shoppers are out hoping to take advantage of the deals, and according to store managers, there are many of them right now. At Boscov's in Muhlenberg Township, managers say there has been a steady flow of people all...
WFMZ-TV Online
Reindeer coming to farm near Hamburg
TILDEN TWP., Pa. - A farm in Tilden Township is getting ready for Christmas with some special guests. Reindeer will be at the Lafaver Family Farm on Saturday, Dec. 10. The animals will be on hand from 6-9 p.m., and families can get a photo for $45. Additional photos are $5.
WFMZ-TV Online
Entertainment venue offering 'immersive experiences' nearing completion at Outlets at Wind Creek Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Secret treasures, killer mermaids and Voodoo spells are coming soon to The Outlets at Wind Creek Bethlehem. Trap Door Escape, operating three escape room venues in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, is planning to open a fourth location - a pirate-themed facility - in early 2023 at the outlet mall on Bethlehem's South Side, co-owner Anthony Purzycki said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Water main break on 24th Street in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- Crews have responded to a water main break on 24th Street and Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive in Allentown. The 12-inch main break affects 16 properties that will be impacted by water service disruption during the repairs. The Lehigh County Authority expects repairs to be completed by...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Black Friday shopper slashed tire over parking dispute at outlet center in Poconos
Police in the Poconos said a Black Friday shopper disgruntled over losing a parking spot tried to get even by slashing a tire. Now, 33-year-old David Jackson of Putnam Valley, New York is facing criminal charges. The tire slashing happened at the Crossings Premium Outlets in the Tannersville section of...
WFMZ-TV Online
Scheduled roadwork for the week of 11/28/22
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced the following road projects in Luzerne County. Work is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. unless otherwise noted:. There will be a road closure on state Route 11 (Wyoming Avenue) in West Pittston on Sunday for the annual tree lighting and parade from 5 to 6 p.m.
WFMZ-TV Online
Raging fire tears through rowhomes in Shenandoah
SHENANDOAH, Pa. - Crews worked for hours overnight to control a raging fire in Schuylkill County. It broke out around 11:45 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East Coal Street in Shenandoah. Crews quickly struck two alarms for additional manpower as flames were shooting through the roof. The fire...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem featured on Hallmark's live 'Christmas Cam'
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - This is the time of year where many love to get cozy on the couch and watch the Hallmark Channel. But if you're walking the streets of Bethlehem, the Hallmark Channel might be watching you. The channel is watching you, at least if you're walking downtown on...
WFMZ-TV Online
Suspect in skeleton-masked robbery of credit union arrested
READING, Pa. - Reading police arrested a man for robbing a Members First Credit Union in Reading last week. It happened at the credit union in the Shillington Shopping Center at 516 E. Lancaster Ave. on Nov. 21. Authorities say they recognized Mikal Portalatin in video of an armed robbery...
WFMZ-TV Online
Water main break near 5th Street Highway
MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - A water main break has been reported near the area of the 5th Street Highway. The Muhlenberg Township Authority says crews are working to fix the issue.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man taken into custody after apparent standoff at South Whitehall shopping center
S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A three-hour standoff at a shopping center in Lehigh County came to an end with police taking a man into custody. The situation started around 7:30 p.m. Sunday when a large number of police officers descended on Crest Plaza on Cedar Crest Boulevard in South Whitehall Township.
WFMZ-TV Online
Chatty Monks Brewing Company opens Reading location
READING, Pa. - Chatty Monks opened a new brewhouse taproom in Reading Friday. The restaurant has owned the North Carrol Street location for a while, but it was used for storage and closed off to the public before Friday. It's open from noon to 10 p.m. Customers can grab a...
Comments / 0