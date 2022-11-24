ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WVNews

Small plane caught in power lines after crash, passengers OK

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — A small plane crashed into and got stuck in live power lines Sunday evening in Maryland, causing widespread power outages in the surrounding county as officials tried to extricate the plane. It wasn't immediately clear how many people were aboard. Pete Piringer, chief spokesperson for...
