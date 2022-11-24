ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

KBTX.com

Class of ‘01 Aggie among F-15C Fighters to flyover Kyle Field

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The roar of three F-15C fighters will mingle with the final notes of the National Anthem today in Kyle Field. “Out of New Orleans, Louisiana, they are out of a joint reserve base, the 159th fighter ranks. They do air superiority and air over watch for our nation.”
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

CITY OF NAVASOTA HOSTING “HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS”

The City of Navasota invites the public to their “Home for the Holidays” celebration. The free family event will be held on Saturday, December 10, in downtown Navasota. It all begins with the Navasota Farmers Market from 9am-1pm located at the Navasota Public Library. From 1-5pm, they are...
NAVASOTA, TX
KAGS

Brazos Buddies featured friend of the week: Yam

BRYAN, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Yam, a four-month-old domestic short haired cat mix that's looking to be adopted. Similarly to many other pets that arrive at the Aggieland Humane Society, Yam arrived as a stray from the streets. However, he is an incredibly fun cat to be around since he really enjoys playing with toys. Yam might not be the best partner with an older cat, however, as he may take his older companion as a playmate, which may lead discord and conflict between the two felines.
BRYAN, TX
conroetoday.com

Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 11/25/2022

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 11-25-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 11/23/2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT...
SAN JACINTO COUNTY, TX
KAGS

Missing Person Alert issued for 27-year-old Bryan man

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The Brazos County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) is asking for your help in finding a missing 27-year-old man from Bryan. The sheriff's office says Gabriel Isaac Ponce was last seen leaving his home in the 3400 block of Water Well Road around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. Deputies...
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

Bryan ISD offices, schools to close for Thanksgiving week

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan ISD schools and administrative offices will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday and will not reopen until Monday, Nov. 28. Additionally, BISD schools had early dismissal Friday, Nov. 18 in preparation for the Thanksgiving holiday. Follow KAGS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram...
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $257,030

Exquisite 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Pleasant Hill from DR Horton! Beautifully constructed, the Alpine offers an open concept floor plan with a spacious living room, dining area, walk-in closets in every bedroom, and much more. Enjoy cooking in the gourmet kitchen featuring sparkling granite counters, white cabinetry, island, pantry, and stainless appliance package. Escape to the primary suite with separate tile shower, garden tub, and huge walk-in closet. Smart home features include video doorbell, programmable thermostat, and smart lights at the front entry. Quiet subdivision conveniently located just minutes to Lake Bryan, Texas A&M’s RELLIS Campus, Historic Downtown Bryan, and a quick jaunt to the heart of Bryan/College Station. Don't forget the tile flooring throughout common areas, covered patio, and more! With an energy efficient design, this home is sure to be #1 on your list. Schedule your showing today and make it yours! Ready for Early 2023 move-in!
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

Caldwell man, Ohio woman arrested in September double homicide case

BRYAN, Texas — A man and woman have been arrested in connection with a double homicide case that took place in early September, according to a press release from the Bryan Police Department on Monday, Nov. 14. Thirty-year-old Jalen Deshawn Bloom of Caldwell, Texas and 42-year-old Ruth Ann Benavides...
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

KAGS

