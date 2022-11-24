Read full article on original website
Related
KBTX.com
Class of ‘01 Aggie among F-15C Fighters to flyover Kyle Field
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The roar of three F-15C fighters will mingle with the final notes of the National Anthem today in Kyle Field. “Out of New Orleans, Louisiana, they are out of a joint reserve base, the 159th fighter ranks. They do air superiority and air over watch for our nation.”
KWTX
Central Texas teens charged in string of vehicle burglaries after resident gives security camera footage to police
ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) - Two Central Texas teenagers have been arrested by the Robinson Police Department following the report of a burglary in a neighborhood from a resident who saw them on their security camera. Officers were called at around 11:56 p.m. Nov. 26 in response to a burglary of...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Chaos in College Station: Fans roast Texas A&M fans for storming field following win over LSU
There are wins that necessitate storming the field. Tennessee beating Alabama to snap a long win streak comes to mind. Texas A&M beating No. 5 LSU to finish with a 5-7 record does not. But Aggie fans did it anyway, eliciting some pretty crazy reactions from social media. And not...
KBTX.com
Authorities say missing Robertson County teenager safely located
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley says a teenager who had been reported missing Sunday night has been safely located. The 15-year-old was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Sunday but authorities said she was located early Monday morning.
wtaw.com
Driver Whose Car Struck A College Station Apartment Building Several Times Is Arrested For DWI With A Prior Conviction
College Station police responded Thanksgiving night to the report of a car hitting an apartment building multiple times. According to the CSPD arrest report, the driver’s breath alcohol level was around three times the legal limit at .256 and .238. 45 year old Salvador Lorenzo-Monterrozo of College Station was...
kwhi.com
CITY OF NAVASOTA HOSTING “HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS”
The City of Navasota invites the public to their “Home for the Holidays” celebration. The free family event will be held on Saturday, December 10, in downtown Navasota. It all begins with the Navasota Farmers Market from 9am-1pm located at the Navasota Public Library. From 1-5pm, they are...
Brazos Buddies featured friend of the week: Yam
BRYAN, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Yam, a four-month-old domestic short haired cat mix that's looking to be adopted. Similarly to many other pets that arrive at the Aggieland Humane Society, Yam arrived as a stray from the streets. However, he is an incredibly fun cat to be around since he really enjoys playing with toys. Yam might not be the best partner with an older cat, however, as he may take his older companion as a playmate, which may lead discord and conflict between the two felines.
kagstv.com
Sunday, Nov. 20 Hwy 6 wrong way crash victims revealed by College Station PD
Alongside Rudder High School coach Calvin Hill, Chernetris Machon McGinty and Anthony Dewayne Johnson were involved in the crash. Johnson died at the scene.
conroetoday.com
Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 11/25/2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 11-25-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 11/23/2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT...
Missing Person Alert issued for 27-year-old Bryan man
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The Brazos County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) is asking for your help in finding a missing 27-year-old man from Bryan. The sheriff's office says Gabriel Isaac Ponce was last seen leaving his home in the 3400 block of Water Well Road around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. Deputies...
Bryan ISD offices, schools to close for Thanksgiving week
BRYAN, Texas — Bryan ISD schools and administrative offices will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday and will not reopen until Monday, Nov. 28. Additionally, BISD schools had early dismissal Friday, Nov. 18 in preparation for the Thanksgiving holiday. Follow KAGS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram...
Bryan College Station Eagle
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $257,030
Exquisite 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Pleasant Hill from DR Horton! Beautifully constructed, the Alpine offers an open concept floor plan with a spacious living room, dining area, walk-in closets in every bedroom, and much more. Enjoy cooking in the gourmet kitchen featuring sparkling granite counters, white cabinetry, island, pantry, and stainless appliance package. Escape to the primary suite with separate tile shower, garden tub, and huge walk-in closet. Smart home features include video doorbell, programmable thermostat, and smart lights at the front entry. Quiet subdivision conveniently located just minutes to Lake Bryan, Texas A&M’s RELLIS Campus, Historic Downtown Bryan, and a quick jaunt to the heart of Bryan/College Station. Don't forget the tile flooring throughout common areas, covered patio, and more! With an energy efficient design, this home is sure to be #1 on your list. Schedule your showing today and make it yours! Ready for Early 2023 move-in!
This Is The Best Burger Joint In Texas
24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the best burger joints in each state.
Santa's Wonderland bus driver seriously injured after wrong-way crash over weekend
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — One person is dead and two were injured after a Santa's Wonderland bus was struck by a wrong-way driver in College Station over the weekend, according to Santa's Wonderland. The accident happened in the 2800 block of Hwy 6 near Post Oak Mall a little...
Winner announced in the Brazos Valley 22nd Annual Youth Concerto Competition
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra (BVSO) and the Friends Association of the Symphony Orchestra (FASO) names Anna Kimber, violin, as the winner of it's 22nd Annual Youth Concerto Competition on Sunday, Nov. 13. Kimber claimed the top spot after her performance of Concerto No. 3...
City of Bryan announces Broadmoor Drive closures starting Thursday, Nov. 17
BRYAN, Texas — The City of Bryan revealed Wednesday, Nov. 16 via Twitter that sections of Broadmoor Drive will be closed starting Thursday, Nov. 17 for signal updates. The roadway is expected to reopen next week starting on Monday, Nov. 21. According to the announcement, all businesses in the...
Bryan High School drill team to perform at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
BRYAN, Texas — Bryan High School's own drill team, the Shy-Anne's, are kicking off their holiday season with the routine of a lifetime. Kylie Mervish will be one of twelve seniors dancing among thousands of performers in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. "To know that...
A&M Consolidated students serve across Bryan-College Station for 'Consol Cares Day'
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — 250 students over at A&M Consolidated High School took part in the school’s first ‘Consol Cares Day.’. Gwen Elder, Principal of A&M Consolidated, said the idea came to her and other campus leaders after hosting an author who came to their school and spoke about thriving through struggles.
A Snack with Shaq: Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken coming to Central Texas
KILLEEN, Texas — Big news is coming to foodies in three Texas cities. Legendary basketball star Shaquille O'Neal's restaurant chain, Big Chicken, is set to open three new locations in Texas, one in Killeen, one in Waco and one in College Station. With unique and hearty offerings on the...
Caldwell man, Ohio woman arrested in September double homicide case
BRYAN, Texas — A man and woman have been arrested in connection with a double homicide case that took place in early September, according to a press release from the Bryan Police Department on Monday, Nov. 14. Thirty-year-old Jalen Deshawn Bloom of Caldwell, Texas and 42-year-old Ruth Ann Benavides...
KAGS
Bryan College Station, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
564K+
Views
ABOUT
Bryan and College Station local newshttps://www.kagstv.com/
Comments / 0