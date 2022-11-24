BRYAN, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Yam, a four-month-old domestic short haired cat mix that's looking to be adopted. Similarly to many other pets that arrive at the Aggieland Humane Society, Yam arrived as a stray from the streets. However, he is an incredibly fun cat to be around since he really enjoys playing with toys. Yam might not be the best partner with an older cat, however, as he may take his older companion as a playmate, which may lead discord and conflict between the two felines.

BRYAN, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO