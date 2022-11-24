Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
Man killed in Solano County officer-involved shooting
FAIRFIELD, Calif. - A man was shot and killed by law enforcement in Fairfield early Sunday morning. Officials say at approximately 3:00 a.m. they responded to reports of a robbery. They say they found the suspect armed with a gun near Central Way and Pittman Road. A sheriff's deputy used...
KTVU FOX 2
2 people hospitalized after being bitten inside SF home
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., - Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries on Saturday night after being bitten inside a San Francisco home, according to SFPD. Police say they received a call about a possible stabbing on the unit block of Juanita Way just after 7:00 p.m....
KTVU FOX 2
One dead after shooting in SF's Tenderloin
SAN FRANCISCO - Police in San Francisco are looking for a suspect they say shot and killed a man in the Tenderloin. According to police, at approximately 10:20 a.m. on Saturday, officers observed the shooting near the 100 block of Leavenworth Street. The victim was rushed to the hospital where...
KTVU FOX 2
Man arrested for allegedly killing 1 in SF's Tenderloin
SAN FRANCISCO - Police in San Francisco arrested a suspect they say shot and killed a man in the Tenderloin. Joe Walls, 28, of San Francisco was arrested Saturday for murder committed that morning near the 100 block of Leavenworth Street. The victim, who has not been identified, was rushed...
KTVU FOX 2
CHP investigate I-80 shooting amid busy holiday travel weekend
Westbound lanes of Interstate 80 near University Avenue in Berkeley were temporarily shutdown Saturday at around 11:30 P.M. as CHP investigated a shooting on the freeway. Officers say one car was involved, but that none was injured.
KTVU FOX 2
Fire breaks out at San Francisco YMCA
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., - A one-alarm fire broke out at a San Francisco YMCA on Sunday, according to the San Francisco Fire Department. Officials say the one-alarm fire started around 1 p.m at the YMCA on Buchanan St. The fire was quickly contained. No injuries were reported. The cause of...
KTVU FOX 2
Caltrain hits, kills person in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO - A Caltrain commuter train fatally struck an individual on the tracks in San Francisco Saturday morning. According to Caltrain, the incident occurred at approximately 8:58 a.m. when northbound Caltrain #221 fatally struck the person, who was trespassing on the tracks in Tunnel 3. A Caltrain official said...
KTVU FOX 2
Mysterious white powder found in neighborhoods near Martinez Refinery
Contra Costa County Health officials are working to determine the source of a white powdery substance, found in neighborhoods near the Martinez Refining Company on Pacheco Boulevard Friday morning. "It was on my car, it was on my house, in my boat, and in my gazebo. Everywhere," said Martinez resident...
KTVU FOX 2
Robbers steal from camera store in San Francisco's Union Square
SAN FRANCISCO - Robbers walked off with hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of equipment from a camera store in San Francisco's Union Square. The lucrative theft occurred at the Leica Store on Saturday, just a few hours from closing time and hours after hundreds of people gathered for a FIFA World Cup watch party in the middle of a busy shopping weekend, according to the San Francisco Chronicle,
KTVU FOX 2
Coast guard rescues boat from Alcatraz Island
The U.S. Coast Guard and San Francisco Fire Department rescued a boat, with people and dogs onboard, after it was crashed into rocks near Alcatraz Island. SFFD says they received the rescue call just before 10:00 a.m. Officials say the boat was "hard up on the rocks" on the west side of the island, also known as Little Alcatraz.
KTVU FOX 2
Honoring Harvey Milk, George Moscone
A candlelight vigil at San Francisco’s Harvey Milk Plaza honored Supervisor Milk and Mayor George Moscone 44 years after they were killed inside their offices at San Francisco City Hall. Elissa Harrington reports.
KTVU FOX 2
Weekend forecast: mild temperatures this weekend
Mind temperatures are in store for neighborhoods across the Bay Area this weekend. A slight cooling trend could start at the beginning of the work week.
KTVU FOX 2
Black Friday shoppers get an early start in the East Bay
DUBLIN, Calif. - Nearly 100 people were waiting in line outside Best Buy in Dublin before the doors opened at 5 o'clock Friday morning. John Pelayo was first in line, looking for a new computer. "I looked on their website a little bit, I see they have stuff on laptops...
KTVU FOX 2
World Cup fans pack San Francisco's Union Square
Hundreds of Team USA fans showed up to cheer on The U.S. Men's national team on Friday for a munch anticipated match against England. The game ended in 0-0 tie.
