The 2021 Pacific Northwest heat wave was a climate change warning
The 2021 heat wave in the Pacific Northwest, which killed hundreds of people in the U.S. and Canada, was a harbinger of a new generation of climate disasters to come, a new study finds. Why it matters: In the most comprehensive analysis to date of what made the heat wave...
Where tighter monetary policy hits homeowners hardest
As central banks around the globe rapidly raise interest rates, policymakers outside the U.S. may find they pack more punch in terms of curbing demand. The reason boils down to the unique way Americans finance their homes. Why it matters: Americans tend to take out mortgages with interest rates fixed...
China faces dilemma in unwinding zero-COVID
China is facing an increasingly precarious situation as new COVID cases soar and the population seems to be hitting a breaking point with the government's stringent zero-tolerance policies. Why it matters: The world's most populous nation has massive vulnerabilities heading into this winter, starting with the fact the vast majority...
China's COVID storm
A new COVID calamity is hammering China, with a surge in infections prompting a return of lockdowns, including in some manufacturing areas that supply the West. China reported a record number of infections this week, amid lockdowns and mass testing that are fueling unrest and darkening the country's economic outlook. Schools in Beijing returned to online teaching.
Lava from Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano eruption flows out of rift zone
Mauna Loa, one of the five volcanoes that form Hawaii's Big Island, is erupting for the first time in 38 years, though no evacuations have yet been ordered.
