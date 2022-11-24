Read full article on original website
Katharine McPhee Dazzles in Diamond-Studded Dress For Disney's 'Magical Holiday Celebration'
Katharine McPhee turned heads during her performance on Nov. 27 for ABC's "The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration." The 38-year-old singer sparkled on stage while she performed a rendition of "Jingle Bell Rock" with her husband, David Foster. McPhee donned a strapless black gown that was adorned with...
The Internet Is Divided On If It's Okay To Have A Family "Popcorn Vomit Bowl" And I Need To Know Where You Stand
Some things are better left in the drafts...
Comments / 0