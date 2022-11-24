Read full article on original website
WVNews
China affirms zero-COVID stance, eases rules after protests
BEIJING (AP) — Authorities eased anti-virus rules in scattered areas but affirmed China’s severe “zero- COVID” strategy Monday after crowds demanded President Xi Jinping resign during protests against controls that confine millions of people to their homes. The government made no comment on the protests or...
WVNews
Asian shares fall as China protests, lockdowns cloud outlook
BANGKOK (AP) — Shares skidded in Asia on Monday, with Hong Kong briefly dipping more than 4% following weekend protests in various cities over China’s strict zero-COVID lockdowns. U.S. futures were lower after a mixed, shortened session Friday on Wall Street. Oil prices fell more than $2 a...
WVNews
US has clear World Cup task against Iran: win or go home
DOHA, Qatar — The task is clear for the United States: beat Iran in a politically charged World Cup match or go home. “We have to get out of our group by all means,” U.S. captain Tyler Adams said Monday. “It would feel like a success for us when we make it out of the group and then continue on in the tournament.”
