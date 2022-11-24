ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

ABC10

Local shops in Sacramento preparing for 'Small Business Saturday'

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Holiday shopping isn’t just for the big chain stores. Small Business Saturday is right around the corner, and local shops are hoping to get your support. Every penny counts for locally owned businesses in Sacramento including Shirley's Sugar N Spice —one of several small shops inside the Florin Square Shopping Center, also known as 'Sacramento's Black Wall Street.'
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Hundreds of Sacramento's youth given free coats for winter

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Thanks to the communities generosity, hundreds of Sacramento's youth will stay warm when they head back to school on Monday. Voice of the Youth, a Sacramento nonprofit organization, gave away 300 new coats on Sunday. "It is one of those things that puts a smile on...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

'We couldn’t do it without our local community': Many Sacramento businesses grateful for overwhelming Small Business Saturday support

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Kicking off the unofficial holiday shopping season, ‘Small Business Saturday’, according to shop owners, is a critical time for the survival of small businesses across the country. Some of the many Sacramento area small businesses praised the community for loyal support, saying their survival...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Old Sacramento Mexican gift shop hopes for economic boost from Small Business Saturday

SACRAMENTO — Local businesses have spent months preparing for Small Business Saturday, and while the day has come and gone, shopping locally can impact on a large scale.The owner of Kolores, a shop in Old Sacramento that sells various Mexican imports, gifts, and tin products, says community support is keeping her shop alive."We focus on imports from the state of Guanajuato, so we do take a lot of pride in that," owner Nancy Garcia said.Each item they sell is handcrafted in Mexico. Garcia and her husband also travel to Mexico to pick out their inventory."That's why it's so special to...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Why you won't be able to get a new 209 area code

STOCKTON, Calif. — A new area code is available in the 209 area code region starting Monday. The new 350 area code will overlap the existing 209 area code region affecting Alameda, Alpine, Amador, Calaveras, El Dorado, Fresno, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, and Tuolumne counties. The...
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Historic sites you can visit while in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — When visiting Sacramento, there are many sites to see that are historic to the city and to California.  Due to Sacramento’s abundance of museums, theaters and parks, the farm-to-fork capital is a destination for visitors and history enthusiasts. Here are some historical sites to visit in Sacramento.  Old Sacramento Waterfront Sacramento’s […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

10 weekend events in Northern California | Nov. 26-27

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hey! If silent disco, a toy and anime convention, or even a glowing art gallery sounds fun to you, it shows there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California. This weekend's weather is warming up just a bit with temperatures in the mid-60s with a...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Christmas lighting shows in Sacramento | Know before you Go

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Light shows here in Sacramento are on the rise, so here's what you need to know to get the best brightness for your buck. It's a new holiday-themed outdoor light maze and attraction presented by the Hallmark Channel. Deemed the "world's largest holiday-themed light event", there will be over 4 million lights on full display. It's open for everyone of all ages!
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Emergency Food Bank addresses food insecurity in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. — If you cooked your Thanksgiving meal at home, then you probably noticed prices on just about everything are up. The Stockton Emergency Food Bank in San Joaquin County is helping those who don't know where their next meal is coming from. Alesha Pichler is the community...
STOCKTON, CA
