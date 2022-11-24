Read full article on original website
17 best early Cyber Monday storage deals: SSD, flash drive, HDD sales
November is here, marking the run up to the Holiday season and first Black Friday and then Cyber Monday, which have become some of the biggest shopping days of the year. This year Cyber Monday is on Monday 28th November with significant savings available if you look in the right places.
Cyber Monday: Save $90 on DJI Mini 2 Fly, plus five drone accessory deals
Cyber Monday is a great time for drone pilots to pick up some new gear for less -- whether that be a new drone or some more microSD cards (as a drone pilot you can't have enough microSD cards for your footage), you'll get more bang for your bucks today than you usually will.
The 14 best Apple Black Friday deals on AirPods, iPads, and more
Just like that, the holidays are around the corner and it's time to start shopping again. Holiday shopping can be stressful if you want to give gifts that won't disappoint without breaking the bank. If you know someone who already has an Apple ecosystem of devices, buying them another Apple item to build on their collection is a gift sure to impress.
The 25 best Black Friday Samsung deals on Galaxy phones, TVs, and more
Live blog: 110+ of the best early Cyber Monday tech deals in real time Did you miss out on Black Friday 2022? No problem: Early Cyber Monday deals are here, with internet retailers offering their lowest prices of the year. ZDNET is surfacing the latest and best sales online in real time for you to check out now. Read now.
The 13 best Black Friday tech deals at Target ahead of Cyber Monday
Black Friday is coming up, which means everyone is on the hunt for the best deals. Whether you're prepping for holiday gifts or just taking advantage of seasonal price drops, we made it a little easier and compiled the best tech deals Target has to offer. Live blog: 110+ of...
The 51 best early Cyber Monday deals on Amazon
Missed the Amazon deals this Black Friday? No worries -- Cyber Monday is almost here. If you look closely, you can find some amazing early deals. Whether you're looking for a new laptop or just a great pair of earbuds, you can find a great deal on an item and skip the shopping lines.
The 3 best Cyber Monday laptop deals under $1,000
Cyber Monday is finally here! Laptops are the first thing I think of today: I want the most affordable laptop with the best possible features. If you're in the same boat, there are three laptops to keep in mind that ring in for less than $1,000: The MacBook Air with Apple's M1 chip for $799 at Amazon (save $200), the LG gram 17-inch laptop at Costco for $999 (save $500), and the Latitude 7420 business laptop at Dell for $889 (save $1,320).
The 154 best Black Friday gaming deals on consoles, laptops, and games
Got a gamer in your life and don't know what to get them for the holidays? Many online and brick-and-mortar retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Newegg are offering excellent discounts on everything gaming-related. PC gamers can save big on major components like processors, graphics cards, and storage drives while console gamers can bundle games or snag a new console on the cheap.
The 54 best early Cyber Monday laptop deals: Mac, Chromebook, 2-in-1, more
Cyber Monday deals and discounts are now available on laptops of all kinds from retailers and device manufacturers. Black Friday is behind us, but Cyber Monday is on Nov. 28 and there are still some excellent deals to be had. ZDNET has rounded up its top picks for Cyber Monday...
The Sony 48-inch Bravia A9S OLED TV just dropped to $799 at Best Buy
Do you love watching football is super-crisp 4K? You can now watch in style with the Sony 48-inch A9S OLED4K UHD Bravia smart android TV. Best of all, it's also $300 off right now at Best Buy. You can pick it up for $799. This Sony model features 4K UHD...
The Zotac Mek Hero G1 gaming desktop is almost $1,000 off for Black Friday
As the leaves change and temperatures drop, we hibernate to entertain ourselves indoors. What better way to spend those chilly autumn evenings than gaming? If you're looking for a nice mid-range prebuilt gaming setup, the Zotac Mek Hero G! gaming desktop just dropped by $975. You can get it at Best Buy right now for only $1,124.
The 24 best Black Friday phone deals for iPhone and Android handsets
Live blog: 110+ of the best early Cyber Monday tech deals in real time Did you miss out on Black Friday 2022? No problem: Early Cyber Monday deals are here, with internet retailers offering their lowest prices of the year. ZDNET is surfacing the latest and best sales online in real time for you to check out now. Read now.
Today only: Save 40% on the Beats Studio Buds noise-canceling earbuds
If you're looking for a holiday gift for you or someone you love, Beats Studio Buds are on sale right now for $90 at Best Buy. Live blog: 110+ of the best Cyber Monday tech deals in real time. Did you miss out on Black Friday 2022? No problem: Cyber...
The 23 best Cyber Monday smartwatch deals on Apple Watch, Garmin, Fitbit
The year has flown by, and it's the holiday season once again. After receiving an Apple Watch for Christmas last year, I can't imagine living without one. Live blog: 110+ of the best early Cyber Monday tech deals in real time. Did you miss out on Black Friday 2022? No...
Got your eye on a Fitbit? Save $100 on Sense 2 smartwatch for Black Friday
We love when we find great deals on wearable fitness gear, and so when we stumbled upon the Fitbit Sense 2 for 33% off, we knew we had to spread the word. Originally $299, you can score this fitness watch for only $200 -- saving you $100. This watch can...
The best Cyber Monday Jackery power station deals: Save up to 40%
Need power when you go off-grid, or as a backup in case the lights go out? You need a power station!. Think of a power bank and scale it up massively, and you have a power station. Lots of rechargeable batteries in a box, add a multitude of ports (USB and AC), and give it the ability to charge from a variety of sources.
The 23 best Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals on iRobot, Roborock, and more
This is the time of year when household budgets are stretched thin planning out holiday celebrations and gift giving. It's also the time of year when the deals really start to heat up as retailers fight for your hard earned dollars. Live blog: 110+ of the best early Cyber Monday...
Cyber Monday laptop deal: Save $450 on this 13-inch Samsung Galaxy Book2 360
Offering a sleek two-in-one design, Samsung's 13.3-inch Galaxy Book 2 360 provides you with both the functionality of a clamshell laptop and the portability of a tablet –all wrapped up in the same convertible package. The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 is currently available from Best Buy for...
I saved $50 on the Anker 737 portable power bank this Cyber Monday
I'm always on the go, and I need a power source that keeps my tech running at full speed. Since I missed out on the discount during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale, I've been stalking the Anker 737 portable power bank, hoping the price would drop from $150. This weekend, my wishes came true -- it dropped by $50 to only $100.
The top 38 Black Friday deals you can shop at Best Buy right now
Ahead of Black Friday, retailers like Amazon, Target, Walmart, and more are offering deals sooner ahead of massive stock buildup. What this means is that if you're looking to shop earlier this year, you're in luck. Best Buy also jumped on the Black Friday deals bandwagon, and if you're looking to save now, you can shop amazing deals right now.
