wcbi.com
Columbus Fire and Rescue is warning families to protect themselves
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – According to the CDC, every year, at least 430 people die in the U.S. from accidental Carbon Monoxide poisoning. As the temperatures get cooler, home fires due to heaters are often a concern; however, there is a more silent killer and Captain Shannon Murphy from Columbus Fire and Rescue is warning families to protect themselves.
wtva.com
Information for job seekers
The Community Development Foundation announced it’s partnered with Itawamba Community College (ICC) and Three Rivers to host a job fair on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at ICC Belden from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aberdeen is hosting a job fair on Dec. 1 from 12-4 p.m. at the Parks &...
wtva.com
Ballard Park lighting moved to Thursday, Dec. 1
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Christmas lighting at Ballard Park has been moved to Thursday, Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. The Oren Dunn City Museum made the announcement Monday morning. The event was originally scheduled to take place on Tuesday. Severe weather is possible Tuesday and Wednesday.
One day after United Furniture laid off all of its workforce, one of its former employees has been arrested after he reportedly stole furniture and a company truck. Officials with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department report that Audrey Garth, 37, of Wren, was arrested Tuesday, Nov. 22, and has been charged with grand larceny.
wcbi.com
Big crowds gather in Aberdeen for Black Friday shopping
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – The official start of the Christmas shopping season kicks off with Black Friday. In Aberdeen, sales are taking place at a historic residence and a boutique known for its unique merchandise. A unique Black Friday shopping awaited hundreds of people who lined up early outside...
wtva.com
Lawsuits filed following termination of United Furniture employees
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - A lawyer filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of several former United Furniture Industries employees. Attorney Philip Hearn, who practices labor and employment law, filed the lawsuit the same day the company terminated more than 2,700 employees. He claims the company violated the WARN Act...
wtva.com
Pet of the Week - Dubious
Dubious is WTVA’s Pet of the Week for Nov. 25, brought to you by Cloverhaven Animal Hospital in Tupelo. Do you want to adopt him? The adoption fee is $100. Call the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at 662-205-4221 or visit TupeloLeeHumane.org. TLHS is also on Facebook.
WLBT
WREN, Miss. (WTVA) - A former United Furniture worker is accused of stealing furniture and a company truck. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, deputies arrested Audrey Garth, 37, of Wren, Tuesday evening, Nov. 22. He’s charged with grand larceny. Garth worked at United Furniture as a...
wcbi.com
Volunteers prepare Thanksgiving meals for jails, shut ins and others
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Inmates in area jails, along with jail staff, enjoyed a traditional Thanksgiving meal, thanks to a Tupelo-based ministry. 9-year-old Will Bryant spent part of his Thanksgiving morning in the kitchen at Harrisburg Baptist Church. “Working very hard opening cans using a big can opener,” said...
freightwaves.com
A former United Furniture Industries employee claims the furniture manufacturer, headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi, violated federal law by failing to give 60 days’ notice of its abrupt shutdown to nearly 2,700 employees and truck drivers, who found themselves without jobs two days before Thanksgiving. Former UFI employees, operating under...
wtva.com
Two people arrested for burglary in Itawamba county
ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA)- Itawamba deputies arrested two people after a shop was burglarized. The incident happened on November 22nd. Deputies found the vehicle matching the description the shop owner gave them. After a brief chase, Deputies arrested both Justin Pettigo and Casey Mcminn. According to the Itawamba Sheriff’s Office,...
wtva.com
M-DOT Plans Traffic Study On Highway 25 Intersection
STARKVILLE, Miss (WTVA) - A recent school bus wreck in Oktibbeha County prompted a traffic study evaluating the Highway 25 and Longview Road intersection. On Nov. 1, a school bus in the Starkville-Oktibbeha school district fell on its side, next to a damaged black sedan. The students on the bus...
wtva.com
Overnight Fire in Lee County leaves one dog dead
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Lee County Fire Department responded to a house fire early Saturday morning. "I really don't know what happened," Pearson said. "I got woken up by heavy fire and smoke. Got out of there. We've got to get an investigator involved." The fire occurred on Palmetto Road...
Commercial Dispatch
Sanitation employee quits as police investigation begins
STARKVILLE — A former sanitation department worker is facing a police investigation, according to city officials. Aldermen gathered for a special-call meeting Tuesday, in part to discuss suspending the employee without pay while Starkville Police Department conducted the investigation. During the meeting, Vice Mayor Roy A. Perkins, who was running the session in Mayor Lynn’s Spruill’s absence, said the issue was “moot.”
Furniture company announces lay off of entire workforce — including in Mississippi plants
On the Tuesday before Thanksgiving, all employees of United Furniture Industries, including many in Mississippi, have been told that they are now unemployed. The board of directors for the company sent a memo to all employees telling them not to report to work and that their positions have been permanently ended.
Mississippi Man Wanted for Murder of Elderly Landlord Caught in West Alabama
A man believed to be involved in the murder of his 85-year-old landlord was captured in West Alabama Friday after a chase through Pickens and Tuscaloosa Counties. Deputy Jessica McDaniel, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office, said their agency was called Friday as a driver fleeing from police in Pickens County approached TCSO jurisdiction.
wtva.com
Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said Pickens County, Alabama deputies arrested Findley Friday afternoon. The sheriff said the arrest came after a pursuit that wrecked three police cars and sent one officer to the emergency room. Scott said the officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be OK. According...
Commercial Dispatch
Traffic study to look at dangerous Hwy. 25 intersection
A bright yellow school bus laid on its side at the intersection of Highway 25 and Longview Road close to a banged up black sedan. Emergency personnel worked to help those injured and clear the scene quickly but thoroughly. While Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District sixth-12th grade students were on the...
wcbi.com
Mississippi Highway Patrol searches for missing woman by helicopter
UNION COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Here at home, The Mississippi Highway Patrol is using a helicopter to look for a missing woman. Her name is Jo Ann Decker. Crews started to search for her last night. Decker was previously reported missing this month and was later found. Decker has...
Man wanted in shooting death of 85-year-old Mississippi man arrested after pursuit in Alabama wrecks squad cars, injures deputy
A man wanted in connection with the shooting death of an 85-year-old Mississippi man was arrested in Alabama Friday after a police pursuit that wrecked three squad cars and sent one officer to the emergency room. WTVA in Tupelo reports that deputies in Picken County arrested Larry Findley, 39, who...
