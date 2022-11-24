Read full article on original website
TCMS Announces REACH Scholars
Toombs County Middle School had our REACH Scholar signing on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Our Scholars are as follows in the front row: Lilly Bellew, Katie Eduardo, and Julissa Borja. The back row: Russell Hart and Jose Nava-Abarca. These students and their parents and or guardians signed contracts committing to satisfy the program requirements, graduating from high school, and enrolling and completing college. REACH Georgia is the State of Georgia's first needs-based mentorship and college scholarship program. The mission is to ensure that Georgia's academically promising students have the academic, social, and financial support needed to graduate from high school, access college, and achieve post-secondary success. Beginning in the 8th grade and through high school, REACH Scholars are paired with a mentor and an academic coach. Scholars must maintain good grades (2.5 GPA), behavior, and attendance. Scholars who successfully complete the program and graduate from high school are awarded a $10,000 scholarship ($2,500/year) that can be used at a University System of Georgia, Technical College System of Georgia, or eligible private post-secondary institution. The scholarship is in addition to any other grant or scholarship the student uses.
Mr. Wendell Lawrence, Uvalda
Mr. Wendell Lawrence, age 60, of Uvalda, died Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at his residence after a brief illness. Mr. Lawrence was born on July 18, 1962, living in Toombs County most of his life. He was a retired truck driver and attended The Bethel Church of God in Cedar Crossing. He is preceded in death by his parents, Walter Lawrence and Edith Vincent Lawrence; and a sister, Brenda Joyce Lewis.
Mr. Scotty Smith, Lyons
Mr. Scotty Smith, age 41, of Lyons, died Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at Memorial Health Meadows Hospital in Vidalia after a sudden illness. He was born in Augusta, and as a child moved to Alamo. He was a 1999 graduate of Wheeler County High School and had lived in Lyons most of his life. He was a self-employed auto detailer and a member of Lyons Free Will Baptist Church. He enjoyed cooking, making people laugh, riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, helping special needs children and working with the Special Olympics. He is preceded in death by his father, Kenny Smith.
Ms. Brenda Osborne, Vidalia
Ms. Brenda Osborne, age 68, of Vidalia, died Tuesday, November 22, 2022, after a sudden illness. She was a native of Higgston and spent most of her life in Vidalia. She was Baptist by faith and was the store manager of Shoe Show, where she had been working for twenty-two years. Brenda loved reading, fishing, spending time with her son, and her beloved chihuahua, Coco. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eva Nell and Felton Osborne; and grandparents, Estelle and Felton Keene.
Mr. Robert Hiram “Bobby” Mobley, Jr., Ailey
Mr. Robert Hiram “Bobby” Mobley, Jr., age 80, of Ailey, died Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Community Hospice Inpatient Center after an extended illness. Mr. Mobley was a Montgomery County native and graduated from Montgomery County High School class of 1960. He was a nuclear technician that worked for numerous nuclear plants in the United States and abroad. He was a member of Ruth’s Chapel Methodist Church and enjoyed eating every morning at Big Al’s when he was able and loved watching westerns. Mr. Bobby is preceded in death by his parents, Robert Hiram Mobley, Sr. and Mitzie Mattox Mobley, and a brother, Harold Mobley.
Mrs. Mary L. Powell Glasper
Vincent R. Drummer Funeral Home announces the death of Mrs. Mary L. Powell Glasper who entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. Mary was born on Wednesday, November 21, 1923 in Montgomery County, Georgia to the late Frank Powell and Estella Throne Powell. Mary attended Montgomery County Schools....
Mr. Joseph A. “Joey” Smith, Soperton
Mr. Joseph A. “Joey” Smith, age 47 of Soperton passed away at Augusta University Health in Augusta on Thursday afternoon, November 24, 2022. Born in Savannah he was the only child born to the late Lowell T. Smith and Nell Marie Meeks Smith. As a young child the family moved to Soperton where he was a lifelong resident. Joey was a graduate of the Robert Toombs Academy in Vidalia, Class of 1992. Always intrigued by computer technology; he had worked in computer sales as well as maintaining the mechanical and computer operated components at T & T Bowling Alley in Vidalia.
