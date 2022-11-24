Toombs County Middle School had our REACH Scholar signing on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Our Scholars are as follows in the front row: Lilly Bellew, Katie Eduardo, and Julissa Borja. The back row: Russell Hart and Jose Nava-Abarca. These students and their parents and or guardians signed contracts committing to satisfy the program requirements, graduating from high school, and enrolling and completing college. REACH Georgia is the State of Georgia's first needs-based mentorship and college scholarship program. The mission is to ensure that Georgia's academically promising students have the academic, social, and financial support needed to graduate from high school, access college, and achieve post-secondary success. Beginning in the 8th grade and through high school, REACH Scholars are paired with a mentor and an academic coach. Scholars must maintain good grades (2.5 GPA), behavior, and attendance. Scholars who successfully complete the program and graduate from high school are awarded a $10,000 scholarship ($2,500/year) that can be used at a University System of Georgia, Technical College System of Georgia, or eligible private post-secondary institution. The scholarship is in addition to any other grant or scholarship the student uses.

