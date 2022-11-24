Harry Eugene Stutsman passed away on November 19th, 2022. He was born in Grand Junction, CO on April 22nd, 1968, to Rita Kline and Charles Stutsman. Harry spent most of his life in Grand Junction, where he met his wife, Kappe Stutsman. They married on July 2nd of 1993 and eventually moved to Rifle to raise their family. He began his career as a locator and ended his career as a network technician for Century Link. Harry enjoyed anything that involved the outdoors including hunting, fishing, camping, and barbequing. He also enjoyed woodworking, working on vehicles with his sons, telling expeditions to his daughter, collecting Hot Wheels and Matchbox cars, as well as reading and watching football. His favorite football teams were the Washington Redskins and the Rifle Bears. Harry was known for his sense of humor and love of family, especially his wife, kids, and grandkids. His cooking was famous among those who knew him, but he always would swear something was missing. He was proceeded in death by his brother BJ Kline, and his parents Rita and Charles. His love is carried on by his wife Kappe Stutsman, his daughter Ashley Erwin (Ryan), and his sons Layton (Reese), Holden, and Dalton (Lyliah) Stutsman. Harry had three grandsons: Andrew, Reid, and Ridge. His father, Gary Kline, as well as his many brothers and sisters and extended family and friends were all loved dearly.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO