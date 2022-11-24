Read full article on original website
Related
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Lori breaks Ohio free throw record in Caldwell win
VINCENT — Twice before he had gotten very close to breaking the All-Time Ohio High School record for consecutive free throws made only to come up a bit short but Saturday night Caldwell senior Bede Lori made it happen when made his 69th consecutive free throw in Caldwell’s 72-66 win over Federal Hocking at The Clash at the Coliseum at Warren High School.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Op-ed: Confidence and Security – West Virginia elections a model for other states
Congratulations, West Virginia! Once again, West Virginia has executed a great election, and demonstrated to the nation how to hold an election and deliver results on election night. We did so by leveraging technology, conducting extensive training, and following the law. Consider that vote counting continued in other states more...
Comments / 0