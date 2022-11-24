ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WSLS

Heritage turns tables on LCA, wins Region 3C

Lynchburg, Va. – Heritage High School didn’t forget the 14-6 heartbreaker during the regular season. This time around the Pioneers got the best of the Bulldogs to capture the Region 3C crown and advance to the VHSL state Class 3 semifinals. Led by quarterback Jaicere Batemen’s pair of...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Christiansburg wins Region 3D Championship with 34-7 win over Lord Botetourt

DALEVILLE, Va. – In the Region 3D Semifinal last year, Lord Botetourt beat Christiansburg by just one single point. On Friday, Christiansburg beat the Cavaliers in dominant fashion, 34-7. “I got the job here 6 years ago,” Christiansburg head coach Alex Wilkens said. “If we want to win, we have to go through them [Lord Botetourt]. It starts in that weight room right there and our kids bought into that. It’s year round. That’s a model they developed and we have to aspire to be.”
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WSLS

E.C. Glass takes the Region 4D crown, 35-21 over Salem

LYNCHBURG, Va. – E.C. Glass played one of its more complete games of the season and it came on the perfect night--in the VHSL Region 4D Championship versus Salem. The game proved to be a stalemate after the first quarter with both defenses showing its strength. In the second quarter, the Hilltoppers offense yielded points with touchdowns from Mike Thomas Jr. and Taeon Mosby.
SALEM, VA
WSLS

Virginia women move to 8-0 with 72-50 win over East Carolina

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team put quite an exclamation point on the 2022 Cavalier Classic Tournament as it downed East Carolina 72-50. Another pivotal run sprung the Cavaliers to victory. This time a 17-3 spurt to open the second half opened the Cavs up to a 20 point lead. It’s the first 8-0 start for the program since 1992 as first-year coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton, also called Coach Mox, continues to shape and refine the culture of the program in Charlottesville.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSLS

No. 11 Virginia Tech women overwhelm Longwood 89-28

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Elizabeth Kitley had a double-double, Kayana Traylor added a double-double off the bench, and No. 11 Virginia Tech rolled over Longwood 89-28 on Sunday. Kitley had 23 points and 14 rebounds for the Hokies. Traylor had 11 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and two steals. Ashley Owusu scored 21 points, making 4 of 5 3-pointers.
BLACKSBURG, VA
WSLS

Virginia Sports Hall of Fame announces 2023 class

ROANOKE, Va. – The Virginia Sports Hall of Fame announced its 2023 class of Hall of Fame inductees and it includes a star studded group of athletes and coaches that helped change athletics in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Chesapeake native DeAngelo Hall was announced as part of the 2023...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Hokies edge Charleston Southern, #5 UVA downs MD Eastern Shore

Blacksburg-Charlottesville, Va. – Virginia Tech 69 Charleston Southern 64:. Justyn Mutts had 17 points, nine rebounds and five assists to lead Virginia Tech to a 69-64 victory over Charleston Southern. Sean Pedulla scored 15 points, Darius Maddox 12 and Lynn Kidd 11 for the Hokies. A 3-pointer by the Buccaneers’ Tyeree Bryan tied the score at 50 with 11:09 remaining. There were six more ties before Kidd’s dunk gave the Hokies the lead for good, 66-64 with 1:22 to go. The Hokies closed it out by making 3 of 4 free throws down the stretch. Claudell Harris led the Buccaneers with 17 points off the bench. Taje’ Kelly had 16 points and nine rebounds.
BLACKSBURG, VA
theprincegeorgejournal.com

Former Petersburg football player in custody after 3 football players shot dead and 2 people wounded at the University of Virginia

A former Petersburg High School football player has been charged in the deaths that occurred on Sunday, November 13 of three former teammates on the University of Virginia football team. According to a UVA sports online biography, Jones played running back and defensive back for Petersburg High School under coach Michael Scott during the 2017-18 school year. Jones joined UVA as a walk-on in 2018, however he did not participate in any games. Although UVA acknowledged he was still enrolled there, he was no longer classified as an active player.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSET

Field fire on Nicopolis Road in Bedford: Firefighters

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Fire Department responded to the report of a field fire. They responded to 2700blk of Nicopolis Road. "Arrived on scene to find a 5-acre field fire that also included two structures used for storage heavily involved," firefighters said. According to firefighters, both the...
BEDFORD, VA
allamericanatlas.com

17 Charming Small Towns in Virginia to Check Out

Virginia is rightly famed for its delightful small towns, a perfect blend of hospitality, history and happiness!. While some embrace the quaint charm of a small town, others have adopted an artsy outlook, meaning whatever you want from your small town trip, you’ll find it here!. From serene beaches...
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Virginia skill-game lawsuit pushed back again over disputed budget amendment

EMPORIA – In the hundreds of pages of legal documents filed in a Southside Virginia courthouse as part of a closely watched gambling lawsuit, an image from “Star Trek: The Next Generation” succinctly captures what the surrounding legalese is about. It shows the android character Data standing at a craps table in a spaceship casino, […] The post Virginia skill-game lawsuit pushed back again over disputed budget amendment appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
footballscoop.com

Where Liberty could go next if Hugh Freeze leaves for Auburn

Though the sides agreed on a long-term extension last month, Liberty has been making preparations for Hugh Freeze's departure for weeks. With the regular season ending today, it's now more likely than not that Freeze becomes Auburn's head coach by the end of the weekend. If and when Freeze departs,...
LYNCHBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy