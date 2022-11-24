Blacksburg-Charlottesville, Va. – Virginia Tech 69 Charleston Southern 64:. Justyn Mutts had 17 points, nine rebounds and five assists to lead Virginia Tech to a 69-64 victory over Charleston Southern. Sean Pedulla scored 15 points, Darius Maddox 12 and Lynn Kidd 11 for the Hokies. A 3-pointer by the Buccaneers’ Tyeree Bryan tied the score at 50 with 11:09 remaining. There were six more ties before Kidd’s dunk gave the Hokies the lead for good, 66-64 with 1:22 to go. The Hokies closed it out by making 3 of 4 free throws down the stretch. Claudell Harris led the Buccaneers with 17 points off the bench. Taje’ Kelly had 16 points and nine rebounds.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO