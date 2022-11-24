Read full article on original website
State semifinals set after Wythe, Glass and Heritage advance with region crowns
(WFXR) — There will be a total of five Southwest Virginia squads competing for a spot in the state championship after George Wythe, E.C. Glass and Heritage won their respective region finals on Saturday. They join Christiansburg and Appomattox, who won on Friday night. The Maroons defeated Grayson County,...
Riverheads wins Region 1B Championship, advances to Class 1 State Semifinal
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Riverheads powered past Central Lunenburg 42-13 to claim the Region 1B Championship. The Gladiators were led by running backs Cayden Cook-Cash and Luke Bryant. Cook-Cash had 13 carries for 170 yards and two touchdowns while Bryant added 11 carries for 102 yards and two scores. The...
Heritage turns tables on LCA, wins Region 3C
Lynchburg, Va. – Heritage High School didn’t forget the 14-6 heartbreaker during the regular season. This time around the Pioneers got the best of the Bulldogs to capture the Region 3C crown and advance to the VHSL state Class 3 semifinals. Led by quarterback Jaicere Batemen’s pair of...
Christiansburg wins Region 3D Championship with 34-7 win over Lord Botetourt
DALEVILLE, Va. – In the Region 3D Semifinal last year, Lord Botetourt beat Christiansburg by just one single point. On Friday, Christiansburg beat the Cavaliers in dominant fashion, 34-7. “I got the job here 6 years ago,” Christiansburg head coach Alex Wilkens said. “If we want to win, we have to go through them [Lord Botetourt]. It starts in that weight room right there and our kids bought into that. It’s year round. That’s a model they developed and we have to aspire to be.”
E.C. Glass takes the Region 4D crown, 35-21 over Salem
LYNCHBURG, Va. – E.C. Glass played one of its more complete games of the season and it came on the perfect night--in the VHSL Region 4D Championship versus Salem. The game proved to be a stalemate after the first quarter with both defenses showing its strength. In the second quarter, the Hilltoppers offense yielded points with touchdowns from Mike Thomas Jr. and Taeon Mosby.
Virginia women move to 8-0 with 72-50 win over East Carolina
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team put quite an exclamation point on the 2022 Cavalier Classic Tournament as it downed East Carolina 72-50. Another pivotal run sprung the Cavaliers to victory. This time a 17-3 spurt to open the second half opened the Cavs up to a 20 point lead. It’s the first 8-0 start for the program since 1992 as first-year coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton, also called Coach Mox, continues to shape and refine the culture of the program in Charlottesville.
No. 11 Virginia Tech women overwhelm Longwood 89-28
BLACKSBURG, Va. – Elizabeth Kitley had a double-double, Kayana Traylor added a double-double off the bench, and No. 11 Virginia Tech rolled over Longwood 89-28 on Sunday. Kitley had 23 points and 14 rebounds for the Hokies. Traylor had 11 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and two steals. Ashley Owusu scored 21 points, making 4 of 5 3-pointers.
Virginia Sports Hall of Fame announces 2023 class
ROANOKE, Va. – The Virginia Sports Hall of Fame announced its 2023 class of Hall of Fame inductees and it includes a star studded group of athletes and coaches that helped change athletics in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Chesapeake native DeAngelo Hall was announced as part of the 2023...
Hokies edge Charleston Southern, #5 UVA downs MD Eastern Shore
Blacksburg-Charlottesville, Va. – Virginia Tech 69 Charleston Southern 64:. Justyn Mutts had 17 points, nine rebounds and five assists to lead Virginia Tech to a 69-64 victory over Charleston Southern. Sean Pedulla scored 15 points, Darius Maddox 12 and Lynn Kidd 11 for the Hokies. A 3-pointer by the Buccaneers’ Tyeree Bryan tied the score at 50 with 11:09 remaining. There were six more ties before Kidd’s dunk gave the Hokies the lead for good, 66-64 with 1:22 to go. The Hokies closed it out by making 3 of 4 free throws down the stretch. Claudell Harris led the Buccaneers with 17 points off the bench. Taje’ Kelly had 16 points and nine rebounds.
Virginia's NCAA Run Ends With Heartbreaking Overtime Loss at UCLA
The UVA women's soccer season came to an end with a painful overtime loss in the NCAA Quarterfinals
Virginia Stands Alone as Last Undefeated ACC Team
The Cavaliers are one of just 26 remaining unbeaten teams in all of college basketball
CDC Map: Majority of Virginia remains low; 14 localities rank medium
The majority of Virginia continues to rank as low for COVID Community Levels, but 14 localities in the Commonwealth once again rank as medium, according to updated data from the CDC.
Entire Virginia team to attend three memorial services
The entire Virginia football team will attend all three memorials for their fallen teammates. Following a funeral service Saturday for
Former Petersburg football player in custody after 3 football players shot dead and 2 people wounded at the University of Virginia
A former Petersburg High School football player has been charged in the deaths that occurred on Sunday, November 13 of three former teammates on the University of Virginia football team. According to a UVA sports online biography, Jones played running back and defensive back for Petersburg High School under coach Michael Scott during the 2017-18 school year. Jones joined UVA as a walk-on in 2018, however he did not participate in any games. Although UVA acknowledged he was still enrolled there, he was no longer classified as an active player.
Field fire on Nicopolis Road in Bedford: Firefighters
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Fire Department responded to the report of a field fire. They responded to 2700blk of Nicopolis Road. "Arrived on scene to find a 5-acre field fire that also included two structures used for storage heavily involved," firefighters said. According to firefighters, both the...
Entire Virginia team to be at funerals of 3 teammates
The entire Virginia football team will be at the funerals of D'Sean Perry, Devin Chandler and Lavel Davis Jr., beginning with Perry's Saturday in Miami.
17 Charming Small Towns in Virginia to Check Out
Virginia is rightly famed for its delightful small towns, a perfect blend of hospitality, history and happiness!. While some embrace the quaint charm of a small town, others have adopted an artsy outlook, meaning whatever you want from your small town trip, you’ll find it here!. From serene beaches...
Virginia skill-game lawsuit pushed back again over disputed budget amendment
EMPORIA – In the hundreds of pages of legal documents filed in a Southside Virginia courthouse as part of a closely watched gambling lawsuit, an image from “Star Trek: The Next Generation” succinctly captures what the surrounding legalese is about. It shows the android character Data standing at a craps table in a spaceship casino, […] The post Virginia skill-game lawsuit pushed back again over disputed budget amendment appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Significant severe weather-maker in Deep, Mid-South to bring rain locally Wednesday
ROANOKE, Va. – Our weather starts out calmly and seasonable with Monday and Tuesday’s afternoon temperatures mostly reaching the 50s. This follows a very mild holiday weekend in southwest and central Virginia. Meanwhile, Tuesday is going to be a very active day across parts of the Deep and...
Where Liberty could go next if Hugh Freeze leaves for Auburn
Though the sides agreed on a long-term extension last month, Liberty has been making preparations for Hugh Freeze's departure for weeks. With the regular season ending today, it's now more likely than not that Freeze becomes Auburn's head coach by the end of the weekend. If and when Freeze departs,...
