ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Centro, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thedesertreview.com

Imperial resident Caleb Rollins rings the cancer-free bell

Nineteen-year-old Imperial resident Caleb Rollins rang the cancer-free bell at Rady Children’s Hospital Monday, November 21 in San Diego. Ringing the bell marks a milestone in cancer treatment and Rollins decided it was time to share his story with the Imperial Valley community via an interview with The Desert Review.
IMPERIAL, CA
High School Soccer PRO

El Centro, November 28 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Kerman High School soccer team will have a game with Central Union High School on November 28, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
KERMAN, CA
signalscv.com

California Christmas Towns

One moment you’re basking in the sun, frolicking at pool parties and gasping at the cost of your summer air conditioning bill, the next, WHAM!, you are surrounded by decorated Christmas trees and holiday ham at Costco. How did that happen?. This year embrace the onrushing crush of holiday...
CALIFORNIA STATE
nbcpalmsprings.com

Family Owned Christmas Tree Business Tells Their Story

No matter when you choose to get into the Christmas spirit, whether that’s before or after Thanksgiving… It’s safe to say now, is the time to start pulling out those Christmas decorations. If you still need a tree, look no further than one local family who has...
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona boy waiting for a heart transplant: 'All in the hands of God'

PHOENIX - One Arizona boy isn't dreaming of new toys or electronics this Christmas. Instead, he's hoping for a new heart to be able to return home for the holidays. 14-year-old Benjamin was born with hypoplasia left heart syndrome. He's been in the hospital for months and undergone countless surgeries over the years.
ARIZONA STATE
holtvilletribune.com

CROSS COUNTRY: Strahm Finishes 53 at State Meet

FRESNO – Holtville High School junior Lilly Strahm joined two other Imperial Valley individual runners and the Imperial High girls team at the CIF-State Cross Country Championship Meet at Woodward Park here on Saturday, Nov. 26. Strahm was the only local runner in the Division V race, finishing the...
HOLTVILLE, CA
kyma.com

Hard Rocks: On the sidelines with the Yuma Catholic Shamrocks

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - A big thank you to Yuma Catholic head coach Rhett Stallworth for allowing me to mic him up during the opening round of the state class 4A playoffs. Thank you for trusting me to tell the story and to show our viewers a rare glimpse of what it's like to be a head coach. Thank you to Yuma Catholic High School and the entire football program.
YUMA, AZ
KSBW.com

San Benito County's newest elected supervisor is the youngest in California

HOLLISTER, Calif. — Newley elected San Benito County Supervisor Dom Zanger makes history by being one of the youngest county supervisors in the state of California. “It took some convincing in some cases it wasn’t always a big, helpful part of my campaign that I was 26, 27 years old but, in the end, it was a net positive because people were ready for something new,” Zanger said.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
thedesertreview.com

Holtville community feasts at Turning Point Thanksgiving Feast

HOLTVILLE — Turning Point Ministries opened its Men’s Home kitchen to the community Thursday, November 24 for its 22nd annual Thanksgiving Feast at Turning Point Life Center in Holtville. Locals lined up outside the facility to receive their Thanksgiving plate, which included turkey, mashed potatoes with gravy, a...
HOLTVILLE, CA
KRMG

Suspect in triple homicide in California dead after shooting with deputies

NEEDLES, Calif. — A suspect in a triple homicide in Southern California was pronounced dead on Friday after a shooting with deputies, officials say. A suspect in a three-person homicide case in Southern California was pronounced dead on Friday, according to The Associated Press. He was reportedly killed by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies, spokeswoman Gloria Huerta said.
RIVERSIDE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy