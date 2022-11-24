Read full article on original website
thedesertreview.com
Imperial resident Caleb Rollins rings the cancer-free bell
Nineteen-year-old Imperial resident Caleb Rollins rang the cancer-free bell at Rady Children’s Hospital Monday, November 21 in San Diego. Ringing the bell marks a milestone in cancer treatment and Rollins decided it was time to share his story with the Imperial Valley community via an interview with The Desert Review.
El Centro, November 28 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Josefina Yepez Cancer Walk-A-Thon takes place in Somerton
The “Caminta,” Spanish for Walk-A-Thon, was in Somerton Saturday. The post Josefina Yepez Cancer Walk-A-Thon takes place in Somerton appeared first on KYMA.
signalscv.com
California Christmas Towns
One moment you’re basking in the sun, frolicking at pool parties and gasping at the cost of your summer air conditioning bill, the next, WHAM!, you are surrounded by decorated Christmas trees and holiday ham at Costco. How did that happen?. This year embrace the onrushing crush of holiday...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Family Owned Christmas Tree Business Tells Their Story
No matter when you choose to get into the Christmas spirit, whether that’s before or after Thanksgiving… It’s safe to say now, is the time to start pulling out those Christmas decorations. If you still need a tree, look no further than one local family who has...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona boy waiting for a heart transplant: 'All in the hands of God'
PHOENIX - One Arizona boy isn't dreaming of new toys or electronics this Christmas. Instead, he's hoping for a new heart to be able to return home for the holidays. 14-year-old Benjamin was born with hypoplasia left heart syndrome. He's been in the hospital for months and undergone countless surgeries over the years.
Four local band members die in crash
The Yuma County community is mourning the loss of four talented musicians who died in a tragic car crash. The post Four local band members die in crash appeared first on KYMA.
activenorcal.com
Whaleback Pack Delivers California’s Largest Known Wolf Litter in Over 100 Years
The Whaleback Pack, living in Northern California’s Siskiyou County, delivered a historic litter of pups in 2022. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed the pack added 8 pups this year, the largest known litter of wolf pups in over 100 years. The Whaleback Pack now sits at...
holtvilletribune.com
CROSS COUNTRY: Strahm Finishes 53 at State Meet
FRESNO – Holtville High School junior Lilly Strahm joined two other Imperial Valley individual runners and the Imperial High girls team at the CIF-State Cross Country Championship Meet at Woodward Park here on Saturday, Nov. 26. Strahm was the only local runner in the Division V race, finishing the...
kyma.com
Friday Night Lights Week 15: Palo Verde shocks CIF and wins title, Yuma Catholic upset at home
YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Black Friday very rarely features some local teams taking the field and chasing a championship as the football season winds down. This year, two teams stood standing and chasing a dream - but only one surviving in the end. And it was almost an opposite...
kyma.com
Hard Rocks: On the sidelines with the Yuma Catholic Shamrocks
YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - A big thank you to Yuma Catholic head coach Rhett Stallworth for allowing me to mic him up during the opening round of the state class 4A playoffs. Thank you for trusting me to tell the story and to show our viewers a rare glimpse of what it's like to be a head coach. Thank you to Yuma Catholic High School and the entire football program.
California dog named ‘World’s Oldest’ by Guinness World Records
A California dog is now believed to be the “World’s Oldest,” according to Guinness World Records. Gino, a 22-year-old Chihuahua from Los Angeles, was verified to be the oldest living dog on Nov. 15. He was born on Sept. 24, 2000. Alex Wolf, then a college sophomore, adopted Gino from the Humane Society of Boulder […]
A hike to Pigeon Point state park, one of the tallest lighthouses in California
More than $18 million in state funds is being spent to make the landmark shine.
foxla.com
California's newest lottery millionaires bought Scratchers at these locations
LOS ANGELES - Four people in California are giving some extra thanks this Thanksgiving as they celebrate being the lottery's newest millionaires!. California Lottery officials on Wednesday revealed the winners purchased their lucky scratchers in Riverside, Lake Forest, El Cajon, and Los Banos. The biggest winner was Simon Maida, who...
KSBW.com
San Benito County's newest elected supervisor is the youngest in California
HOLLISTER, Calif. — Newley elected San Benito County Supervisor Dom Zanger makes history by being one of the youngest county supervisors in the state of California. “It took some convincing in some cases it wasn’t always a big, helpful part of my campaign that I was 26, 27 years old but, in the end, it was a net positive because people were ready for something new,” Zanger said.
18-mile gridlock on California-Nevada border amid slammed holiday travel day
An 18-mile stretch of I-15 is a parking lot as drivers attempt to get home after Thanksgiving.
thedesertreview.com
Holtville community feasts at Turning Point Thanksgiving Feast
HOLTVILLE — Turning Point Ministries opened its Men’s Home kitchen to the community Thursday, November 24 for its 22nd annual Thanksgiving Feast at Turning Point Life Center in Holtville. Locals lined up outside the facility to receive their Thanksgiving plate, which included turkey, mashed potatoes with gravy, a...
Suspect in triple homicide in California dead after shooting with deputies
NEEDLES, Calif. — A suspect in a triple homicide in Southern California was pronounced dead on Friday after a shooting with deputies, officials say. A suspect in a three-person homicide case in Southern California was pronounced dead on Friday, according to The Associated Press. He was reportedly killed by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies, spokeswoman Gloria Huerta said.
This Arizona Pizza Place Is Among The Best Pizzerias In The Entire World
This pizza place is in the top 25 pizzerias in the whole world.
