margatetalk.com
Coconut Creek Hosts Winter Extravaganza with Crafts, Music and Food Trucks
The City of Coconut Creek is hosting a Winter Extravaganza filled with crafts, music, and food trucks for the whole family. The event is on Thursday, December 8, and is split into two sessions. The first session is from 3 to 4:30 p.m., and the second session is from 5...
Coral Springs Resident Finds Dream Job as a Private Dog Driver
Karine Shashoua always wanted to work with animals, and during the pandemic, she finally found the job of her dreams. In the winter of 2020, after leaving her job of seven years as an employment specialist for people with disabilities, Shashoua saw an ad where people bid on jobs to drive dogs that need to go places. She decided to give it a try.
Coral Springs Church Offers Unique Multi-Sensory Worship Service
Father Lee Davis, Rector of St. Mary Magdalen and St. Martin Episcopal Church. A new multi-sensory worship service at St. Mary Magdalene and St. Martin Episcopal Church in Coral Springs invites people into a unique spiritual experience – an exploration into the landscape of the soul through ancient prayers, live music, projected images and a walking meditation in the candlelight.
Glades Road In Boca Raton To Close Monday, Tuesday
Major Impact Possible. Know Detours Now. Florida Dept. of Transportation Shares Details. BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Glades Road is set to close again in the area of I-95 late Monday. The impact could be significant. Glades in the area of the Interstate is […]
Record high temperatures reached in South Florida
Miami set a high temperature record Sunday and Fort Lauderdale tied the record, as the Thanksgiving holiday weekend turned into an unseasonable scorcher. The temperature reached 89 degrees in Miami, making it the hottest Nov. 27 on record, according to the National Weather Service. The previous high for that date of 87 degrees had been set in 1940. The high in Fort Lauderdale reached 88, tying ...
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Things to Do in Wellington (Florida)
Conveniently located just inland from scenic West Palm Beach, Florida, Wellington has a small-town feel, with lots of nearby attractions for those with a wide range of interests. The state of Florida is a mecca for golfers, and the Wellington and Palm Beach areas are full of courses with a...
luxury-houses.net
A Dreamy Mediterranean Waterfront Estate in Boca Raton with over 12,000 SF of Resort-Like Living Space Seeking for $10 Million
8808 Twin Lake Drive Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 8808 Twin Lake Drive, Boca Raton, Florida is a classic Mediterranean waterfront estate with modern influences located in exclusive gated community of Long Lake Estates situated on 1.1 acres on the best cul-de-sac point lot with southern exposure and 300 ft of waterfrontage. This Home in Boca Raton offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 12,400 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 8808 Twin Lake Drive, please contact Jeffrey Miller (Phone: 305-610-4509) & Christopher Zdancewicz PA (Phone: 786-352-2176) at One Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
Cyber Week Starts Early at the Coral Springs Center for the Arts
Black Friday and Cyber Monday are just around the corner for savvy bargain shoppers, and the Coral Springs Center for the Art offers online deals for several of their upcoming shows. Buy Three Get One Free. Buy three tickets, and get one free to the following shows by entering the...
travelexperta.com
The Best 2 Museums For Kids in Florida
A great way to learn about the place you visit is to visit museums. They will tell you the stories of the place in an interesting way. However, regular museums tend to be boring for kids (and most adults) because they don’t really understand what the place is about, and they are not allowed to do anything but walk. That is why it is important to find places that keep kids entertained and to get them to learn too. The good news is that there are museums in Florida for kids.
foxsports640.com
Body found floating in lake on Thanksgiving near Boynton Beach
(BOYNTON BEACH, FL) – Officials say a body was found floating in a lake on Thanksgiving near Boynton Beach. Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said a resident reported…
southdadenewsleader.com
Raising Cane’s surprises South Dade Band Program before Grand Opening of new Homestead location
Just 6 days before the grand opening of Florida’s first Raising Cane’s restaurant, the chain brought a sneak peek food truck for the South Dade Band to enjoy. Started as a single location at Louisiana State University, Raising Cane’s is one of the fastest growing restaurant chains in the country, serving their signature chicken strips with their world-famous Cane’s Sauce.
WSVN-TV
Record Heat Possible this Weekend
It’s been a warm and humid past couple days and the summer-like weather does continue this weekend thanks to an area of high pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere centered over South Florida. This upper high will allow for temperatures to near to reach record highs today and tomorrow. In Miami, today’s forecast high of 86F would tie the current record of 86F set back in 1979. Fort Lauderdale and Key West will likely remain short of reaching today’s records.
Palm Beach Holiday Boat Parade Sets Sail Next Week
Locals can register their vessels for the upcoming Twenty-Eighth Annual Palm Beach Holiday Boat Parade by November 29 The post Palm Beach Holiday Boat Parade Sets Sail Next Week appeared first on Jupiter Magazine.
WSVN-TV
Black Friday deals at Habitat ReStore include discounts on new, used furniture, home goods
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - This Black Friday isn’t all about the deals and steals. Habitat for Humanity has a way shoppers can decorate their homes while also lending a helping hand to the community. The holiday deals have already started at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Fort...
Coral Springs Crime Update: $26K Home Burglary and Strongarm Robbery
This is a summary of crimes occurring between November 16 – November 22, 2022, provided by the Coral Springs Police Department. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the names of those who were not arrested have been redacted. CSPD redacts most addresses. Burglary Business. A business was...
WSVN-TV
Passengers boarding Thanksgiving eve flights at local airports encounter heavy traffic, large crowds
FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - The holiday hustle is in full swing across South Florida as travelers hoping to reach loved ones on Thanksgiving found getting to the airport to be a nightmare. 7News cameras captured a sea of red lights and vehicles crammed outside Terminal 2 at...
cbs12.com
Multiple vehicle and residential burglaries in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies need your help with a burglary that took place almost a month ago. It all happened in the Holiday Plaza Mobile Home Park in West Palm Beach. On Oct. 29 deputies say three young men stole from multiple vehicles and residences getting...
WSVN-TV
Fire ignites in Miami home while family fixed Thanksgiving meal; crews rescue trapped pets
MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami family is reeling but thankful to be alive after a fire broke out on the roof of their home while they were preparing a Thanksgiving feast. 7News cameras on Thursday captured Francisco Barberena as he stood underneath a hole created by fierce flames. “I wasn’t...
Click10.com
Thousands of shoppers return for Black Friday sales at Aventura Mall
MIAMI – Thousands of shoppers were up bright and early for Black Friday sales at Aventura Mall. In what many are calling the “Super Bowl of shopping” Local 10 News’ Christian De La Rosa spoke with many shoppers that were racing for massive discounts. “I’m chasing...
Where Is Deborah Stewart? Last Seen In Boca Raton.
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is a search Monday morning for Deborah Stewart. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says the 86-year-old woman was last seen on Sunday in West Boca Raton. Her last appearance was around noon. It was not immediately clear […]
