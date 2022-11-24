ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Springs Resident Finds Dream Job as a Private Dog Driver

Karine Shashoua always wanted to work with animals, and during the pandemic, she finally found the job of her dreams. In the winter of 2020, after leaving her job of seven years as an employment specialist for people with disabilities, Shashoua saw an ad where people bid on jobs to drive dogs that need to go places. She decided to give it a try.
Talk Media

Coral Springs Church Offers Unique Multi-Sensory Worship Service

Father Lee Davis, Rector of St. Mary Magdalen and St. Martin Episcopal Church. A new multi-sensory worship service at St. Mary Magdalene and St. Martin Episcopal Church in Coral Springs invites people into a unique spiritual experience – an exploration into the landscape of the soul through ancient prayers, live music, projected images and a walking meditation in the candlelight.
BOCANEWSNOW

Glades Road In Boca Raton To Close Monday, Tuesday

Major Impact Possible. Know Detours Now. Florida Dept. of Transportation Shares Details. BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Glades Road is set to close again in the area of I-95 late Monday. The impact could be significant. Glades in the area of the Interstate is […]
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Record high temperatures reached in South Florida

Miami set a high temperature record Sunday and Fort Lauderdale tied the record, as the Thanksgiving holiday weekend turned into an unseasonable scorcher. The temperature reached 89 degrees in Miami, making it the hottest Nov. 27 on record, according to the National Weather Service. The previous high for that date of 87 degrees had been set in 1940. The high in Fort Lauderdale reached 88, tying ...
cohaitungchi.com

15 Best Things to Do in Wellington (Florida)

Conveniently located just inland from scenic West Palm Beach, Florida, Wellington has a small-town feel, with lots of nearby attractions for those with a wide range of interests. The state of Florida is a mecca for golfers, and the Wellington and Palm Beach areas are full of courses with a...
luxury-houses.net

A Dreamy Mediterranean Waterfront Estate in Boca Raton with over 12,000 SF of Resort-Like Living Space Seeking for $10 Million

8808 Twin Lake Drive Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 8808 Twin Lake Drive, Boca Raton, Florida is a classic Mediterranean waterfront estate with modern influences located in exclusive gated community of Long Lake Estates situated on 1.1 acres on the best cul-de-sac point lot with southern exposure and 300 ft of waterfrontage. This Home in Boca Raton offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 12,400 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 8808 Twin Lake Drive, please contact Jeffrey Miller (Phone: 305-610-4509) & Christopher Zdancewicz PA (Phone: 786-352-2176) at One Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
travelexperta.com

The Best 2 Museums For Kids in Florida

A great way to learn about the place you visit is to visit museums. They will tell you the stories of the place in an interesting way. However, regular museums tend to be boring for kids (and most adults) because they don’t really understand what the place is about, and they are not allowed to do anything but walk. That is why it is important to find places that keep kids entertained and to get them to learn too. The good news is that there are museums in Florida for kids.
southdadenewsleader.com

Raising Cane’s surprises South Dade Band Program before Grand Opening of new Homestead location

Just 6 days before the grand opening of Florida’s first Raising Cane’s restaurant, the chain brought a sneak peek food truck for the South Dade Band to enjoy. Started as a single location at Louisiana State University, Raising Cane’s is one of the fastest growing restaurant chains in the country, serving their signature chicken strips with their world-famous Cane’s Sauce.
WSVN-TV

Record Heat Possible this Weekend

It’s been a warm and humid past couple days and the summer-like weather does continue this weekend thanks to an area of high pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere centered over South Florida. This upper high will allow for temperatures to near to reach record highs today and tomorrow. In Miami, today’s forecast high of 86F would tie the current record of 86F set back in 1979. Fort Lauderdale and Key West will likely remain short of reaching today’s records.
BOCANEWSNOW

Where Is Deborah Stewart? Last Seen In Boca Raton.

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is a search Monday morning for Deborah Stewart. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says the 86-year-old woman was last seen on Sunday in West Boca Raton. Her last appearance was around noon. It was not immediately clear […]
