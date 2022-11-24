ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Porterville Recorder

Hurricanes bring road losing streak into game against the Penguins

Carolina Hurricanes (10-5-1, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (6-7-3, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes travel to the Pittsburgh Penguins looking to end a three-game road skid. Pittsburgh is 6-7-3 overall and 3-0-0 against the Metropolitan Division. The Penguins have gone 10-2-2 when...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Porterville Recorder

Islanders bring 4-game win streak into matchup against the Flyers

New York Islanders (11-6-0, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (7-6-3, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders will try to extend a four-game win streak with a victory over the Philadelphia Flyers. Philadelphia is 7-6-3 overall with a 1-3-4 record against the Metropolitan...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Porterville Recorder

Sharks come into matchup with the Canadiens on losing streak

San Jose Sharks (6-9-3, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (8-7-1, sixth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks are looking to stop a three-game losing streak with a win over the Montreal Canadiens. Montreal is 8-7-1 overall and 6-5-0 in home games. The Canadiens...
SAN JOSE, CA
Porterville Recorder

Kraken take win streak into matchup with the Kings

Seattle Kraken (8-5-3, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (10-7-1, third in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken aim to keep a five-game win streak intact when they take on the Los Angeles Kings. Los Angeles has a 10-7-1 record overall and a 2-4-1 record...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Porterville Recorder

Jets rout Chicago 7-2, handing Blackhawks 7th straight loss

CHICAGO (AP) — Saku Maenalanen and Pierre-Luc Dubois each scored two goals and the Winnipeg Jets routed Chicago 7-2 on Sunday night, handing the Blackhawks their seventh straight loss. Kyle Connor connected for the third straight game and had two assists, Mark Scheifele had his team-leading 11th goal, and...
CHICAGO, IL
Porterville Recorder

Winnipeg hosts Colorado following Dubois' 2-goal game

Colorado Avalanche (8-5-1, third in the Central Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (9-4-1, second in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets host the Colorado Avalanche after Pierre-Luc Dubois scored two goals in the Jets' 7-2 win against the Chicago Blackhawks. Winnipeg is 9-4-1 overall with a 7-2-0 record in...
COLORADO STATE
Porterville Recorder

Anaheim looks to stop road losing streak, visits Nashville

Anaheim Ducks (5-10-1, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Nashville Predators (7-8-1, sixth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks hit the road against the Nashville Predators looking to break a three-game road slide. Nashville has a 7-8-1 record overall and a 6-3-2 record in home games. The...
ANAHEIM, CA
Porterville Recorder

Andrei Kuzmenko scores in OT, Canucks beat Sharks 4-3

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Andrei Kuzmenko scored at 1:12 of overtime to give the Vancouver Canucks a 4-3 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday night. Kyle Burroughs and Ilya Mikheyev also scored for the Canucks, and Thatcher Demko made 32 saves. “It’s a big one," Demko...
SAN JOSE, CA
Porterville Recorder

NHL: Kraken tie franchise record with 5th straight win

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Matty Beniers had a goal and two assists, Daniel Sprong scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period and the Seattle Kraken tied a franchise record with their fifth consecutive victory, 5-4 over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday night. Jared McCann, Alex Wennberg and...
SEATTLE, WA
Porterville Recorder

Winnipeg 7, Chicago 2

Chicago020—2 First Period_1, Winnipeg, Harkins 2 (Eyssimont, Lowry), 14:51. Penalties_J.Johnson, CHI (Tripping), 10:40. Second Period_2, Winnipeg, Maenalanen 2 (Toninato, Barron), 2:55. 3, Chicago, Raddysh 6 (McCabe, Kurashev), 3:12. 4, Winnipeg, Connor 8 (Wheeler, Morrissey), 8:37 (pp). 5, Winnipeg, Maenalanen 3 (DeMelo, Morrissey), 9:52. 6, Chicago, Khaira 3 (C.Jones, Kurashev), 15:09 (pp). 7, Winnipeg, Scheifele 11 (Wheeler, Perfetti), 18:57. Penalties_Barron, WPG (Hooking), 5:35; S.Jones, CHI (Tripping), 6:49; C.Jones, CHI (Hooking), 6:58; Toninato, WPG (Tripping), 13:30.
CHICAGO, IL
Porterville Recorder

Seattle 5, Anaheim 4

Anaheim130—4 First Period_1, Seattle, McCann 8 (Eberle, Beniers), 0:33. 2, Seattle, Wennberg 4 (Larsson, Burakovsky), 6:53. 3, Anaheim, Terry 9 (Fowler, Zegras), 14:16 (pp). 4, Seattle, Dunn 4 (Bjorkstrand, Gourde), 19:33. Penalties_Sprong, SEA (Hooking), 9:56; Schultz, SEA (Holding), 13:32. Second Period_5, Anaheim, Grant 2 (Strome, Vatrano), 1:48. 6, Seattle,...
SEATTLE, WA
Porterville Recorder

Vancouver 4, San Jose 3

San Jose0120—3 First Period_1, Vancouver, Burroughs 2 (Miller, Horvat), 7:26. Penalties_Kunin, SJ (Cross Checking), 13:53. Second Period_2, San Jose, Kunin 4 (Bonino, Benning), 16:12. Penalties_Labanc, SJ (Tripping), 3:14. Third Period_3, San Jose, Couture 12 (Karlsson, Barabanov), 7:05 (pp). 4, Vancouver, Mikheyev 6 (Kuzmenko, Pettersson), 8:14. 5, Vancouver, Pettersson 12...
SAN JOSE, CA

