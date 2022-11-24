Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘Monster Mom’ Charged with Stabbing Sons to Death in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Act now and get in touch: Rich NY woman giving away billions to hundreds of peopleMark StarNew York City, NY
New York Prioritizes Supporting Migrants Over Its Own ResidentsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Homeless Man Arrested for Motel Rapes in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bronx-born Oscar-winning singer, Irene Cara, dead at 63Welcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Related
Porterville Recorder
Hurricanes bring road losing streak into game against the Penguins
Carolina Hurricanes (10-5-1, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (6-7-3, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes travel to the Pittsburgh Penguins looking to end a three-game road skid. Pittsburgh is 6-7-3 overall and 3-0-0 against the Metropolitan Division. The Penguins have gone 10-2-2 when...
Porterville Recorder
Islanders bring 4-game win streak into matchup against the Flyers
New York Islanders (11-6-0, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (7-6-3, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders will try to extend a four-game win streak with a victory over the Philadelphia Flyers. Philadelphia is 7-6-3 overall with a 1-3-4 record against the Metropolitan...
Porterville Recorder
Sharks come into matchup with the Canadiens on losing streak
San Jose Sharks (6-9-3, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (8-7-1, sixth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks are looking to stop a three-game losing streak with a win over the Montreal Canadiens. Montreal is 8-7-1 overall and 6-5-0 in home games. The Canadiens...
Porterville Recorder
Kraken take win streak into matchup with the Kings
Seattle Kraken (8-5-3, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (10-7-1, third in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken aim to keep a five-game win streak intact when they take on the Los Angeles Kings. Los Angeles has a 10-7-1 record overall and a 2-4-1 record...
Porterville Recorder
Jets rout Chicago 7-2, handing Blackhawks 7th straight loss
CHICAGO (AP) — Saku Maenalanen and Pierre-Luc Dubois each scored two goals and the Winnipeg Jets routed Chicago 7-2 on Sunday night, handing the Blackhawks their seventh straight loss. Kyle Connor connected for the third straight game and had two assists, Mark Scheifele had his team-leading 11th goal, and...
Porterville Recorder
Winnipeg hosts Colorado following Dubois' 2-goal game
Colorado Avalanche (8-5-1, third in the Central Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (9-4-1, second in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets host the Colorado Avalanche after Pierre-Luc Dubois scored two goals in the Jets' 7-2 win against the Chicago Blackhawks. Winnipeg is 9-4-1 overall with a 7-2-0 record in...
Porterville Recorder
Anaheim looks to stop road losing streak, visits Nashville
Anaheim Ducks (5-10-1, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Nashville Predators (7-8-1, sixth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks hit the road against the Nashville Predators looking to break a three-game road slide. Nashville has a 7-8-1 record overall and a 6-3-2 record in home games. The...
Porterville Recorder
Andrei Kuzmenko scores in OT, Canucks beat Sharks 4-3
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Andrei Kuzmenko scored at 1:12 of overtime to give the Vancouver Canucks a 4-3 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday night. Kyle Burroughs and Ilya Mikheyev also scored for the Canucks, and Thatcher Demko made 32 saves. “It’s a big one," Demko...
Porterville Recorder
NHL: Kraken tie franchise record with 5th straight win
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Matty Beniers had a goal and two assists, Daniel Sprong scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period and the Seattle Kraken tied a franchise record with their fifth consecutive victory, 5-4 over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday night. Jared McCann, Alex Wennberg and...
Porterville Recorder
Winnipeg 7, Chicago 2
Chicago020—2 First Period_1, Winnipeg, Harkins 2 (Eyssimont, Lowry), 14:51. Penalties_J.Johnson, CHI (Tripping), 10:40. Second Period_2, Winnipeg, Maenalanen 2 (Toninato, Barron), 2:55. 3, Chicago, Raddysh 6 (McCabe, Kurashev), 3:12. 4, Winnipeg, Connor 8 (Wheeler, Morrissey), 8:37 (pp). 5, Winnipeg, Maenalanen 3 (DeMelo, Morrissey), 9:52. 6, Chicago, Khaira 3 (C.Jones, Kurashev), 15:09 (pp). 7, Winnipeg, Scheifele 11 (Wheeler, Perfetti), 18:57. Penalties_Barron, WPG (Hooking), 5:35; S.Jones, CHI (Tripping), 6:49; C.Jones, CHI (Hooking), 6:58; Toninato, WPG (Tripping), 13:30.
Porterville Recorder
Seattle 5, Anaheim 4
Anaheim130—4 First Period_1, Seattle, McCann 8 (Eberle, Beniers), 0:33. 2, Seattle, Wennberg 4 (Larsson, Burakovsky), 6:53. 3, Anaheim, Terry 9 (Fowler, Zegras), 14:16 (pp). 4, Seattle, Dunn 4 (Bjorkstrand, Gourde), 19:33. Penalties_Sprong, SEA (Hooking), 9:56; Schultz, SEA (Holding), 13:32. Second Period_5, Anaheim, Grant 2 (Strome, Vatrano), 1:48. 6, Seattle,...
Porterville Recorder
Vancouver 4, San Jose 3
San Jose0120—3 First Period_1, Vancouver, Burroughs 2 (Miller, Horvat), 7:26. Penalties_Kunin, SJ (Cross Checking), 13:53. Second Period_2, San Jose, Kunin 4 (Bonino, Benning), 16:12. Penalties_Labanc, SJ (Tripping), 3:14. Third Period_3, San Jose, Couture 12 (Karlsson, Barabanov), 7:05 (pp). 4, Vancouver, Mikheyev 6 (Kuzmenko, Pettersson), 8:14. 5, Vancouver, Pettersson 12...
Comments / 0