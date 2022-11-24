Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
KHMCC Hosts Second annual Christmas Lighting
KENESAW, Neb. (KSNB) - With Thanksgiving is in the books and now it’s time to focus on Christmas, and the Kenesaw Heritage Museum Celebration Coalition did just that with hosting the second annual Kenesaw Christmas Lighting. The event started to bring more Christmas spirit to the town. They even...
KSNB Local4
‘Kearney Area Concerned Citizens’ holds annual Thanksgiving Meal
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Cars lined up to receive a hot Thanksgiving Meal from the Kearney Area Concerned Citizens Thursday for the 37th-annual Thanksgiving meal. Organizers say they usually serve around 1,500 people, and normally the event is held indoors, giving residents the opportunity to sit and enjoy a meal. However, the past few years they have done take out and delivery. Some volunteers say they got involved by taking a chance.
KSNB Local4
Hastings takes part in Small Business Saturday
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Businesses throughout downtown Hastings saw an influx of visitors during Small Business Saturday. The day after Black Friday the nation turns towards the mom and pop shops to help support shopping local and showing people what the businesses of Hastings have to offer. People from neighboring...
KSNB Local4
‘Bargain Barn’ enjoys Black Friday success in first year
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A new Grand Island store hopes to help Nebraskans who are looking for a deal for this holiday. The Bargain Barn is a new retail store that sells overstock items. They’ve been open a little more than four months and are open from Friday-Tuesday from...
KSNB Local4
Flooring Company closes after 36 years
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A downtown flooring company is closing its doors for good. Abbey Carpet ‘N’ More will be closing after 36 years of service. The establishment was originally named ‘Carpets ‘N’ More. About 25 years ago they became affiliated with the Abbey Buying Group.
Kearney Hub
Former Divas location gets a facelift, now a med spa in downtown Kearney
KEARNEY — Opening a med spa in Kearney was a defining moment for Julie and Emma Keaschall. It was one of the reasons they decided to name their new business Redefine Medical Aesthetics. “We love helping people. We kind of came about it through our name, Redefine. What defines...
doniphanherald.com
Family thankful for support during Kearney man's 7-year journey to receiving a new heart
KEARNEY — Deb Petersen said that making it through her husband’s journey to a new heart would have been impossible without the support they and their family received. Neighbors kept the lawn clipped and built a ramp so that it was easier for Roger to come and go. The couple’s church and work families were very supportive. He and Deb frequently received encouragement from the community.
KSNB Local4
Jeremy Nunes is coming to Hastings
HASTINGS, Neb. (Press Release) - Jeremy Nunes will be performing live on Saturday, December 3rd, at the Hastings City Auditorium. This event will serve as a fundraiser MentoringWorks. Stand-up comedian Jeremy Nunes is changing the way the comedy world does business. For 20 years, Jeremy Nunes has been performing his...
KSNB Local4
A rather tranquil start to the week turns windy and wintry on Tuesday
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - After a cool and cloudy day, things will be quiet overnight with mostly clear skies. Lows tomorrow morning will be rather seasonal ranging from the mid to upper 20s. We will see one more decent day tomorrow before the weather takes a wintry turn. Look for mostly sunny skies to start the work week with high temperatures climbing back into the mid to upper 50s. The cooler spot will be far north where highs will only be in the upper 40s where a cold front passes through early in the afternoon. The front will pass through south central spots late afternoon and early evening. Behind the front will come much colder air which will set the stage for snow during the day on Tuesday. Thicker clouds will move in during the evening and overnight Monday. Expect lows Tuesday morning in the upper teens northwest to mid 30s southeast.
News Channel Nebraska
Hastings man turns around a prediabetes diagnosis
HASTINGS, NE - Diabetes is a life-long health condition that disrupts how a person’s body turns food into energy. According to the Centers for Disease Control, in the United States more than 1 in 3 adults have prediabetes, which puts them at higher risk for developing type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and stroke.
Kearney Hub
Kearney Rescue Cats is the cat's meow, works to reduce population of stray, feral cats
KEARNEY — Not long ago, an older couple in rural Shelton was feeding nine stray cats. When the husband died, his widow could no longer feed the cats. The widow called Kearney Rescue Cats, a nonprofit group that traps stray and feral cats, gets them spayed or neutered and vaccinated and then returns them to where they were found.
KSNB Local4
Blustery this evening and overnight with a cooler day on tap for Sunday
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - After a quiet and mild day with highs in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s, the weather turns blustery this evening and overnight behind the passage of a cold front. You can expect cloudy skies this evening with north winds at 5 to 15 mph to start the evening but becoming much stronger after 8pm at 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph closer to midnight. Lows overnight will range from the mid 20s west to low 30s east. Cloudy and breezy conditions to start the day on Sunday but much calmer and sunnier weather as we head into the afternoon. It will be a cooler day tomorrow but still seasonal for the end of November. Highs tomorrow afternoon will max out in the mid to upper 40s with a few 50 degree readings southwest.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island City Council approves Conestoga Mall redevelopment plan
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island City Council has approved the plans for the redevelopment of the Conestoga Mall. Woodsonia Acquisitions is planning a $221 million investment for the shopping center that will be named the Conestoga Marketplace. The Elkhorn developer has big plans for the 50 acres...
KSNB Local4
State Fire Marshall investigating a possible arson in Buffalo County
BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Fire Marshall is investigating a fire that happened in Buffalo County on Saturday night. According to the Buffalo County Sheriff, the fire started in a pasture about three miles west of the Minden Interchange, and just south of I-80. BSC said there was no real damage from the fire.
KSNB Local4
UNK women’s basketball extinguishes Flames in non-conference finale
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - Redshirt junior guard Sarah Schmitt and redshirt junior forward Lexi Moes both had career-high point totals to help No. 28 Nebraska Kearney roll past the College of St. Mary, 78-33, Saturday evening at the Health & Sports Center. UNK finishes up the non-con slate at...
klkntv.com
15-year-old accused of leading Nebraska authorities on 2-county chase in minivan
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office says a 15-year-old had several Nebraska agencies chasing after them on Thanksgiving. We’re told the pursuit started in Hamilton County where the teen took off in a Chrysler minivan. The chase then entered Merrick County before ending on...
KSNB Local4
UNK volleyball’s Cyza, Sterling debut on All-Central Region teams
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - Emersen Cyza and Bailee Sterling represent Nebraska Kearney on the 2022 American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) All-Central Region team. The squad is voted upon by a panel of coaches from within the region. The Central includes the MIAA, the Great American Conference (GAC) and Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC).
