wchstv.com
Family of four topples from bridge in single-vehicle crash near I-77 and I-64 split
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Four members of a family were hospitalized Sunday after emergency crews said their vehicle struck a concrete barrier and toppled off the bridge near the Interstate 77-64 split. Charleston police said in a news release the wreck happened about 10 a.m. as the family was...
WTRF
Power outages across portions of the Northern Panhandle of West Virginia
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The early slate of showers and thunderstorms Sunday had enough energy to produce some breezy winds that resulted in power outages across our area. Residents across Tyler and Wetzel county who have First Energy as their electric providers are reporting upwards of 2000 residents without power.
connect-bridgeport.com
Holiday Wreck in Southern Part of West Virginia Leads to Three Individuals Killed, Two More Injured on I-79
WDTV reported over the holiday weekend on a deadly crash that occurred Thanksgiving Day morning that was in the southern part of the state. It happened just before 6 a.m. on I-79 South at mile marker 11, near Frame Road. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, an SUV was traveling south when it went off of the right side of the road, entered and exited a ditch, and came to rest along the hillside.
WTAP
UPDATE: Roadway reopens in Parkersburg following a blown transformer
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - UPDATE: The ramp has reopened and traffic lights are working again following a transformer that blew. The reason for the transformer blowing is unknown. Original Story: The ramp for Route 50 West bound from 5th Street is temporarily closed following a transformer that blew in the...
WTAP
Multi-vehicle crash on I-77
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The call came in around 5:10 p.m. for a multi vehicle car crash on I-77. The crash happened at mile marker 184 northbound between two vehicles. Both lanes of traffic are now cleared and no one involved in the crash were transported to the hospital. Wood...
Big Tyler Road in Cross Lanes, West Virginia, closed due to car crash
CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) — Big Tyler Road in Cross Lanes is closed after a two-vehicle accident with injuries around 1:10 p.m., according to Metro 911 dispatchers. Dispatchers tell 13 News the crash occurred just outside of Hope Drug Rehabilitation, located at 5257 Big Tyler Road in Cross Lanes. Paramedics are on the scene, and […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
The Bigger Picture: Mid-Ohio Valley residents, visitors turn out for Small Business Saturday
MARIETTA — Little Hocking resident Elizabeth Bennett planned to support local businesses Saturday and take her time doing so. “I’m going to make my pass through the shops and however long it takes, it takes,” she said as she walked along Front Street in Marietta. “I’m in no hurry today.”
WDTV
3 Weston residents killed in crash
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Three people were killed in a crash in Weston, authorities said. The crash happened around 3 o’clock Friday morning. Weston Police told 5 News the three adults killed in the crash were all Weston residents. Their names have not been publicly released at this time.
West Virginia small businesses featured at vendor event in Putnam Co.
HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) — The Saturday after Thanksgiving is a day to celebrate and support small local businesses. One way local residents showed their support this year is by attending vendor events like “Yuletide in the Park.” “Everybody has something special,” said Tonia Crawford, Mrs. Yuletide 2022. “There is makeup, bath bombs, everything and then […]
connect-bridgeport.com
Man Left Dead as Result of ATV Accident in Region
WDTV is reporting that officials said one man was killed in an ATV accident Monday evening in Ritchie County. The Ritchie County 911 Center said the accident happened on Staunton Turnpike near Burnt House around 6:50 p.m. Monday. It was a “rollover type” accident, according to officials. The ATV was...
Residents escape townhouse fire in Cross Lanes, West Virginia
UPDATE (Nov. 23, 2022, at 10:07 p.m.): The Assistance Fire Chief for the Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department James Hill says an insurance company will figure out what caused the fire. UPDATE (Nov. 23, 2022, at 12:05 p.m.): Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department (TMVFD) says that when crews arrived at a structure fire on Brick […]
Man in stable condition after in Kanawha County, West Virginia, hunting accident
UPDATE: (6:34 p.m. Nov. 25, 2022) – The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources says a man shot in the stomach in a hunting accident this morning is in stable condition. The incident happened this morning in the woods near Charles Lane in Alum Creek. Authorities said the man and his son were traveling back […]
wchsnetwork.com
Police investigate St. Albans area stabbing
ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — Kanawha County deputies are looking for a man in connection with a Friday stabbing. Deputies said Cory Carvill, 31, broke a glass front door at the St. Albans area residence of Corey Uline, 28, and stabbed him several times with a knife. Uline was treated...
WTRF
Victim ID’d in West Virginia stolen ambulance crash
UPDATE (11:03 A.M.) – The driver of the stolen ambulance has been identified as Elizabeth Reed of Hinton, WV, according to Charleston police. UPDATE (10:57 A.M.) – Crews have successfully pulled the ambulance out of the Kanawha River. UPDATE (10:07 A.M.) – Divers recovered a body from the...
Man arrested for domestic battery and assault in Jackson County, West Virginia
JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man was arrested by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) for domestic battery and other charges. Cory Joseph Raines was arrested on Thursday and is a repeat offender, JCSO says. “The holidays always brings out the best in our frequent flyers,” JCSO says in a Facebook post. “Such is […]
wchsnetwork.com
3 killed in I-79 crash in Kanawha County
ELKVIEW, W.Va. — Three people died in a Thanksgiving Day crash along Interstate 79 in Kanawha County. The single-vehicle wreck occurred in the southbound lanes near the Frame Road area of Elkview just before 6 a.m. Thursday. An SUV went off the right side of the road and came...
Woman dies after allegedly stealing ambulance from West Virginia hospital
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A woman died on Thanksgiving Day after she allegedly stole an ambulance from a hospital in West Virginia and reportedly crashed it into the Kanawha River, officials say. According to a news release from the Charleston Police Department obtained by The Associated Press, Elizabeth Reed was...
wchsnetwork.com
Deputies release more information on triple fatal in Kanawha County
ELKVIEW, W.Va. — Two women and a child were killed in a single vehicle crash early Thanksgiving morning on I-79 in Kanawha County. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department said a family of 5 was traveling from Upper Darby, Pa., to Kentucky when the crash happened at about 6 a.m. in the southbound lanes not far from the Elkview exit.
lootpress.com
DUI checkpoint planned for Putnam County
WINFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A sobriety checkpoint has been announced for Putnam County in the coming weeks. A Tuesday release from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department indicates that the department, in conjunction with the Winfield Police Department, plans to conduct a sobriety checkpoint along Route 817 near the Route 34 overpass (Winfield Bridge.)
2 arrested after deputies find meth during traffic stop in Meigs County, Ohio
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Two people were arrested after a traffic stop in Pomeroy on Friday. According to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), deputies conducted a traffic stop for fictitious registration on State Route 681 around 8:39 p.m. on Friday. Deputies had probable cause to search the car after the driver was allegedly […]
