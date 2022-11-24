ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wirt County, WV

connect-bridgeport.com

Holiday Wreck in Southern Part of West Virginia Leads to Three Individuals Killed, Two More Injured on I-79

WDTV reported over the holiday weekend on a deadly crash that occurred Thanksgiving Day morning that was in the southern part of the state. It happened just before 6 a.m. on I-79 South at mile marker 11, near Frame Road. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, an SUV was traveling south when it went off of the right side of the road, entered and exited a ditch, and came to rest along the hillside.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WTAP

UPDATE: Roadway reopens in Parkersburg following a blown transformer

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - UPDATE: The ramp has reopened and traffic lights are working again following a transformer that blew. The reason for the transformer blowing is unknown. Original Story: The ramp for Route 50 West bound from 5th Street is temporarily closed following a transformer that blew in the...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Multi-vehicle crash on I-77

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The call came in around 5:10 p.m. for a multi vehicle car crash on I-77. The crash happened at mile marker 184 northbound between two vehicles. Both lanes of traffic are now cleared and no one involved in the crash were transported to the hospital. Wood...
WILLIAMSTOWN, WV
WDTV

3 Weston residents killed in crash

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Three people were killed in a crash in Weston, authorities said. The crash happened around 3 o’clock Friday morning. Weston Police told 5 News the three adults killed in the crash were all Weston residents. Their names have not been publicly released at this time.
WESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia small businesses featured at vendor event in Putnam Co.

HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) — The Saturday after Thanksgiving is a day to celebrate and support small local businesses. One way local residents showed their support this year is by attending vendor events like “Yuletide in the Park.” “Everybody has something special,” said Tonia Crawford, Mrs. Yuletide 2022. “There is makeup, bath bombs, everything and then […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Man Left Dead as Result of ATV Accident in Region

WDTV is reporting that officials said one man was killed in an ATV accident Monday evening in Ritchie County. The Ritchie County 911 Center said the accident happened on Staunton Turnpike near Burnt House around 6:50 p.m. Monday. It was a “rollover type” accident, according to officials. The ATV was...
RITCHIE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Residents escape townhouse fire in Cross Lanes, West Virginia

UPDATE (Nov. 23, 2022, at 10:07 p.m.): The Assistance Fire Chief for the Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department James Hill says an insurance company will figure out what caused the fire. UPDATE (Nov. 23, 2022, at 12:05 p.m.): Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department (TMVFD) says that when crews arrived at a structure fire on Brick […]
CROSS LANES, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Police investigate St. Albans area stabbing

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — Kanawha County deputies are looking for a man in connection with a Friday stabbing. Deputies said Cory Carvill, 31, broke a glass front door at the St. Albans area residence of Corey Uline, 28, and stabbed him several times with a knife. Uline was treated...
SAINT ALBANS, WV
WTRF

Victim ID’d in West Virginia stolen ambulance crash

UPDATE (11:03 A.M.) – The driver of the stolen ambulance has been identified as Elizabeth Reed of Hinton, WV, according to Charleston police. UPDATE (10:57 A.M.) – Crews have successfully pulled the ambulance out of the Kanawha River. UPDATE (10:07 A.M.) – Divers recovered a body from the...
CHARLESTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

3 killed in I-79 crash in Kanawha County

ELKVIEW, W.Va. — Three people died in a Thanksgiving Day crash along Interstate 79 in Kanawha County. The single-vehicle wreck occurred in the southbound lanes near the Frame Road area of Elkview just before 6 a.m. Thursday. An SUV went off the right side of the road and came...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Deputies release more information on triple fatal in Kanawha County

ELKVIEW, W.Va. — Two women and a child were killed in a single vehicle crash early Thanksgiving morning on I-79 in Kanawha County. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department said a family of 5 was traveling from Upper Darby, Pa., to Kentucky when the crash happened at about 6 a.m. in the southbound lanes not far from the Elkview exit.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

DUI checkpoint planned for Putnam County

WINFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A sobriety checkpoint has been announced for Putnam County in the coming weeks. A Tuesday release from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department indicates that the department, in conjunction with the Winfield Police Department, plans to conduct a sobriety checkpoint along Route 817 near the Route 34 overpass (Winfield Bridge.)
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV

