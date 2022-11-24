Read full article on original website
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Picture This: Night Lights – Marietta, Belpre Christmas Parades 2022
Belpre and Marietta ushered in the yuletide with their annual municipal Christmas parades on Saturday night. The Belpre Holiday Lights Parade ended at Civitan Park where Santa Claus entertained children at the bandshell. Civitan Park is alight with Christmas exhibits in the annual Belpre Holiday Lights Festival. The Merry-Etta Lighted...
WTAP
Merry-etta Christmas parade draws a large crowd this holiday season
MARIETTA, OH. (WTAP) - People of all ages came out and got in the holiday spirit while watch the Merry-etta Christmas Parade. The annual parade started at 6 P.M. In downtown Marietta Saturday night. People gathered along Front street to watch floats, dance routines... carolers... and even Santa Claus and...
Ironton Tribune
Christmas events set for Monday
Parade steps off at 6 p.m. The Christmas season kicks off in downtown Ironton on Monday, with the return of the annual Christmas parade, as well as the Christmas at the Courthouse event. The courthouse event, in its second year, is set for 6-8 p.m. and offices there have been...
‘Holly Days’ events arrive at Clay Center
The Clay Center is kicking off its Festival of Lights to bring family fun this holiday season.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
The Bigger Picture: Mid-Ohio Valley residents, visitors turn out for Small Business Saturday
MARIETTA — Little Hocking resident Elizabeth Bennett planned to support local businesses Saturday and take her time doing so. “I’m going to make my pass through the shops and however long it takes, it takes,” she said as she walked along Front Street in Marietta. “I’m in no hurry today.”
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Decked Halls: Parkersburg Art Center gets into Christmas spirit with Artist Trees
PARKERSBURG — This is the weekend many people may put up their Christmas trees, but 18 are already decorated and lit at the Parkersburg Art Center. The annual Artist Trees display opened Saturday, with trees designed by local people in the style of a variety of artists. Parkersburg resident...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club going full steam ahead with Christmas open house
PARKERSBURG — An electric train running around the Christmas tree is among many holiday traditions celebrated by area families. The tradition will be celebrated at the Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club’s annual Christmas Open House from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 3 in the rear basement of NOE Office Equipment, 610 Green St. The family-oriented event is open to the public with free admission and parking and is part of Downtown PKB’s Winterfest celebration.
WTAP
Hope Mission hosts food giveaway for those in need
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Just three days after Thanksgiving Hope Mission opened their doors to serve food to those in need. Pastor Aaron Jones says every fourth Sunday of every month they run this program to those in need. But todays serving of food fell just after Thanksgiving. “We knew...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
First Lutheran announces annual candlelight Compline services for Advent
PARKERSBURG — Candlelight Compline services will begin 7 p.m. Nov. 30 at First Lutheran Church, 1701 19th St. The Advent season is annually celebrated with Compline services each Wednesday prior to Christmas and will continue Dec. 7, 14 and 21. A ‘minimal meal’ of soup and bread will be shared at 6 p.m. preceding the services.
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in McDowell, Greenbrier, and Mercer Counties will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
Holly Jolly Brawley in Charleston, West Virginia brings in crowd shopping locally
On the eve of Small Business Saturday, people like Purple Moon co-owner Chuck Hamsher have been getting in on some of the extra business traffic early.
WTAP
Wood County Society is holding a book giveaway for the community
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Society is hoping to spread the gift of knowledge this season through their annual book giveaway. They have numerous copies of about 12 different books as part of this giveaway thanks to the national organization, Save the Children. Executive Director Brandon Gress talked about...
West Virginia small businesses featured at vendor event in Putnam Co.
HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) — The Saturday after Thanksgiving is a day to celebrate and support small local businesses. One way local residents showed their support this year is by attending vendor events like “Yuletide in the Park.” “Everybody has something special,” said Tonia Crawford, Mrs. Yuletide 2022. “There is makeup, bath bombs, everything and then […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
William C. Kuryla
On Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, William C. Kuryla, loving husband, father, grandfather and community leader, passed peacefully from this life in the arms of his eldest son, Paul, and his wife, Darla. Bill Kuryla was born on Sept.. 3, 1934, to V.A. and Helen Kuryla. He grew up in Cuyahoga...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Arthur Wayne Bargeloh
Arthur Wayne Bargeloh, 85, of Mineral Wells died Nov. 26, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born on April 16, 1937, in Mineral Wells, WV, and was the son of the late John “Mason” and Stella Jackson Bargeloh. Wayne graduated from Parkersburg High School with...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
R. David Goode
R. David Goode, 81, passed away peacefully on Nov. 24, 2022, near his home in Parkersburg, WV. His final days were spent surrounded by his family which he loved so much. He was born on June 19, 1941, to Ralph and Helen (Moore) Goode in Lincoln County, WV. He graduated from Duval High School in Griffithsville, WV in 1959 before going on to graduate from West Virginia University School of Journalism. He was a lifelong fan of the WVU Mountaineers.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Teen of the Week: Parkersburg’s Abby Hines struts her stuff
PARKERSBURG — Seventeen-year-old Abby Hines has been dancing at Gel’s Dance Centre since the age of 4. Hines started competitive dance at the age of 7 following encouragement from her parents, to bring her out of her shell. “I was a very shy child, so I think my...
Manna Meal feeds hundreds in Charleston, West Virginia, for Thanksgiving
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Hundreds of people turned out for the annual Manna Meal Thanksgiving lunch in Charleston on Thursday, Nov. 24. Manna Meal is located at St. John’s Episcopal Church Downtown and serves up two free meals a day for those in need every single day of the year. It has been in operation […]
Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association in West Virginia hosts Black Friday Adoption event
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association hosted it’s annual Black Friday Adoption Event this year with extended hours. Between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m., the shelter had dogs, cats, kittens as well as puppies over 25 lbs. available for adoption with a fully-sponsored adoption fee, meaning the cost for their new fur-ever families […]
Thanksgiving dinner for shelter dogs at Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Thanksgiving morning was a busy one at the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association because of the sixth annual Furry Feast. 60 volunteers came together to give the shelter dogs a happy Thanksgiving. They were taken on a walk, had a picture taken and ate “muttloaf.” “You can tell they have had such […]
