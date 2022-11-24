ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ripley, WV

Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Picture This: Night Lights – Marietta, Belpre Christmas Parades 2022

Belpre and Marietta ushered in the yuletide with their annual municipal Christmas parades on Saturday night. The Belpre Holiday Lights Parade ended at Civitan Park where Santa Claus entertained children at the bandshell. Civitan Park is alight with Christmas exhibits in the annual Belpre Holiday Lights Festival. The Merry-Etta Lighted...
BELPRE, OH
WTAP

Merry-etta Christmas parade draws a large crowd this holiday season

MARIETTA, OH. (WTAP) - People of all ages came out and got in the holiday spirit while watch the Merry-etta Christmas Parade. The annual parade started at 6 P.M. In downtown Marietta Saturday night. People gathered along Front street to watch floats, dance routines... carolers... and even Santa Claus and...
MARIETTA, OH
Ironton Tribune

Christmas events set for Monday

Parade steps off at 6 p.m. The Christmas season kicks off in downtown Ironton on Monday, with the return of the annual Christmas parade, as well as the Christmas at the Courthouse event. The courthouse event, in its second year, is set for 6-8 p.m. and offices there have been...
IRONTON, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club going full steam ahead with Christmas open house

PARKERSBURG — An electric train running around the Christmas tree is among many holiday traditions celebrated by area families. The tradition will be celebrated at the Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club’s annual Christmas Open House from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 3 in the rear basement of NOE Office Equipment, 610 Green St. The family-oriented event is open to the public with free admission and parking and is part of Downtown PKB’s Winterfest celebration.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Hope Mission hosts food giveaway for those in need

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Just three days after Thanksgiving Hope Mission opened their doors to serve food to those in need. Pastor Aaron Jones says every fourth Sunday of every month they run this program to those in need. But todays serving of food fell just after Thanksgiving. “We knew...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

First Lutheran announces annual candlelight Compline services for Advent

PARKERSBURG — Candlelight Compline services will begin 7 p.m. Nov. 30 at First Lutheran Church, 1701 19th St. The Advent season is annually celebrated with Compline services each Wednesday prior to Christmas and will continue Dec. 7, 14 and 21. A ‘minimal meal’ of soup and bread will be shared at 6 p.m. preceding the services.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in McDowell, Greenbrier, and Mercer Counties will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Wood County Society is holding a book giveaway for the community

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Society is hoping to spread the gift of knowledge this season through their annual book giveaway. They have numerous copies of about 12 different books as part of this giveaway thanks to the national organization, Save the Children. Executive Director Brandon Gress talked about...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia small businesses featured at vendor event in Putnam Co.

HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) — The Saturday after Thanksgiving is a day to celebrate and support small local businesses. One way local residents showed their support this year is by attending vendor events like “Yuletide in the Park.” “Everybody has something special,” said Tonia Crawford, Mrs. Yuletide 2022. “There is makeup, bath bombs, everything and then […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

William C. Kuryla

On Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, William C. Kuryla, loving husband, father, grandfather and community leader, passed peacefully from this life in the arms of his eldest son, Paul, and his wife, Darla. Bill Kuryla was born on Sept.. 3, 1934, to V.A. and Helen Kuryla. He grew up in Cuyahoga...
RIPLEY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Arthur Wayne Bargeloh

Arthur Wayne Bargeloh, 85, of Mineral Wells died Nov. 26, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born on April 16, 1937, in Mineral Wells, WV, and was the son of the late John “Mason” and Stella Jackson Bargeloh. Wayne graduated from Parkersburg High School with...
MINERAL WELLS, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

R. David Goode

R. David Goode, 81, passed away peacefully on Nov. 24, 2022, near his home in Parkersburg, WV. His final days were spent surrounded by his family which he loved so much. He was born on June 19, 1941, to Ralph and Helen (Moore) Goode in Lincoln County, WV. He graduated from Duval High School in Griffithsville, WV in 1959 before going on to graduate from West Virginia University School of Journalism. He was a lifelong fan of the WVU Mountaineers.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Teen of the Week: Parkersburg’s Abby Hines struts her stuff

PARKERSBURG — Seventeen-year-old Abby Hines has been dancing at Gel’s Dance Centre since the age of 4. Hines started competitive dance at the age of 7 following encouragement from her parents, to bring her out of her shell. “I was a very shy child, so I think my...
PARKERSBURG, WV

