Black Hills Pioneer
Martin to be inducted into SDIC Hall of Fame
MADISON — Spearfish’s Jim Martin is one of 15 individuals being inducted into South Dakota Intercollegiate Conference (SDIC) men’s basketball hall of fame at 1 p.m. Nov. 30, at the Prime Time Tavern in Madison. “It’s pretty cool honor. The SDIC was a great league. There were...
Black Hills Pioneer
Deb Henriksen recognized by the Spearfish Lions
SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Lions Club presented Deb Henriksen with one of the organization’s most prestigious awards: the Melvin Jones Fellowship (MJF). Club president Tim Penton presented Henriksen with the award for her many years of service assisting students in Financial Aid at Black Hills State University (BHSU), as well as her contributions over the years to the Spearfish Lions Scholarship fund: a scholarship designated to financially assist students pursuing degrees in Special Education.
KELOLAND TV
Garage explosion; Rails for Roxie event; Cooler Sunday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, November 27. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A weekend explosion led to a fire that caused damage to a neighborhood in Huron. Great Bear hosted the “Rails for...
newscenter1.tv
Honoring our veterans this holiday season: Donate a wreath at Black Hills National Cemetery
As of Sunday, 98% of the veteran’s graves at Black Hills National Cemetery will not receive a wreath for Christmas. The deadline to donate a wreath is Wednesday, November 30. Over 23,000 veterans are buried at Black Hills National Cemetery, just outside of Sturgis. Here is how the people...
KEVN
Metallurgical skills placed SDM students second globally
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Mineral, Metals & Materials Society competition had some South Dakota Mines students perfecting the old art of sword making. The competition that took place back in March had a team of 6 undergraduate students using what they knew about sword-making, putting their skills to the test against the world.
KELOLAND TV
The Tinder Box in Rapid City
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In the heart of downtown Rapid City, you will find the Tinder Box, the town’s only cigar bar and lounge. It was also recognized as a Diamond Crown Cigar Lounge, an honor only 51 businesses in the world have. For guests like Dan...
KELOLAND TV
WATCH: 2022 Festival of Lights in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The streets of downtown Rapid City were a little brighter Saturday evening. The city hosted its 24th annual Festival of Lights Parade. Spectators enjoyed floats strung with thousands of lights, along with lights on trees and buildings in downtown.
newscenter1.tv
68 photos of friends and family making memories at the Main Street Square ice rink
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Friends and family pass the time and make some memories at Main Street Square’s ice rink. Here are 68 photos of people enjoying some time ice skating in downtown Rapid City:
Black Hills Pioneer
Gavin Symonds, 26
Gavin Symonds, age 26 of Belle Fourche, died Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at his home, following a life-long battle against Diabetes. A Celebration of Life Service will be held 10:30 am Wednesday, November 30,2022 at the Christian Life Center in Belle Fourche. Visitation will be held 5 to 7 pm Tuesday at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. Inurnment will be held in Pine Slope Cemetery.
News Channel Nebraska
Rapid City teen advances to round of 10 on “The Voice”
17-year old Rapid City Central High School student Rowan Grace has made it to the Round of 10 on NBC’s The Voice. Grace needed a save last week from coach Blake Shelton to advance from the Round of 13, but was spared the anxiety and uncertainty at last night’s Reveal Show..
Agriculture Online
Diversifying livestock and business on a South Dakota ranch
Robert Boylan leaned his lanky frame against a corral fence on a windswept day on his ranch in Butte County, South Dakota. Cattle and sheep run here, a pairing that is an essential part of Boylan’s diversification plan. “Honestly, I think I run cattle so I can wear a...
newscenter1.tv
NewsCenter1 Top Stories of the Week: Nov. 20-26
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Here are this week’s top stories from NewsCenter1. Breaking News; breaks first on the NewsCenter1 APP. Download the app on your iPhone or Android device today for breaking news and weather alerts in the palm of your hand.
newscenter1.tv
Boss’ Pizza and Chicken handed out free Thanksgiving meals, here’s why
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The South Dakota pizza chain Boss’ Pizza gave away free meals for Thanksgiving this year as part of an annual tradition that began over a decade ago. Boss’ Pizza and Chicken originally started in Sioux Falls and started handing out free meals for Thanksgiving about 15 years ago. When they opened in Rapid City, the tradition continued. The location on Omaha Street has been doing it for the last two years.
Black Hills Pioneer
U.S. News & World Report ranks BHSU among best colleges
SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University (BHSU) has been ranked No. 20 among the 2022-2023 Best Undergraduate Teaching Among Regional Universities (Midwest) by U.S. News & World Report. Now in its 38th year, the rankings evaluate more than 1,450 colleges and universities on up to 17 measures of academic quality.
Black Hills Pioneer
Belle Fourche approves 2023 liquor and wine license renewals
BELLE FOURCHE — The Belle Fourche City Council approved the renewal of 16 liquor and wine licenses at its regular meeting. A comprehensive list of the establishments and their license types follows:. Belle Fourche Country Club: Retail (on-sale) Liquor Retail (on-off sale) Wine & Cider.
KELOLAND TV
Porcupine man sentenced for involuntary manslaughter
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) – A Porcupine man will spend just under three years behind bars after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 21-year-old Cassian Richards was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Officials say Richards...
Welcome to the ‘Trailer Park Capital’ of South Dakota
Let's face it, the price of owning a home in South Dakota has skyrocketed in recent years. With that in mind, many families are making the move to mobile/manufactured homes. While there are plenty of spots to find mobile homes on the South Dakota map, only one city can claim the crown of 'Trailer Park Capital' of the Mount Rushmore State.
Black Hills Pioneer
Spearfish City Council sets new rates to address overflow of trash
SPEARFISH — Holiday season is upon us, bringing in an influx of many things. These include overwhelming joy, too much eggnog, a lot of turkey, and, most importantly, an absurd amount of trash. The Spearfish City Council held a study session Nov. 16 and heard Nick Broyles, Public Works...
Black Hills Pioneer
$1.8M Tax Incremental Financing District to help pay for new Sturgis development
STURGIS — A new Tax Incremental Finance (TIF) District of nearly $1.8 million will help pay for the development of 38 single-family lots in Sturgis. On Monday, the Sturgis City Council approved the boundaries and project plan for the funding mechanism and contract with Garden Grove Developments, LLC. Sturgis City Administrator Daniel Ainslie told the council that a Tax Incremental Finance District is an economic development tool that helps offset some of the costs of development by using increased property taxes to pay off development costs over a specified period of time. Taxing entities retain the original property tax revenue generated before the land was developed, and at the end of the TIF period the city, school and county receive the full amount of increased tax revenue.
