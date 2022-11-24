Read full article on original website
Donald N. Harper
Donald N. Harper, 81, of Vienna passed away Nov. 24, 2022, at the Ohio Valley Health Care Center. He was born in Parkersburg on May 28, 1941, the son of the late Everett Lloyd and Loretta Singleton Harper. He was a U.S. Army veteran and was President of Everett L....
R. David Goode
R. David Goode, 81, passed away peacefully on Nov. 24, 2022, near his home in Parkersburg, WV. His final days were spent surrounded by his family which he loved so much. He was born on June 19, 1941, to Ralph and Helen (Moore) Goode in Lincoln County, WV. He graduated from Duval High School in Griffithsville, WV in 1959 before going on to graduate from West Virginia University School of Journalism. He was a lifelong fan of the WVU Mountaineers.
William C. Kuryla
On Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, William C. Kuryla, loving husband, father, grandfather and community leader, passed peacefully from this life in the arms of his eldest son, Paul, and his wife, Darla. Bill Kuryla was born on Sept.. 3, 1934, to V.A. and Helen Kuryla. He grew up in Cuyahoga...
Alan Lee Holbert
Alan Lee Holbert, 65, of Fleming, Ohio, passed away on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at University Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio, following complications from open heart surgery. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at the Barlow Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home, with Sam Edgell officiating. Visitation will be on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Arthur Wayne Bargeloh
Arthur Wayne Bargeloh, 85, of Mineral Wells died Nov. 26, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born on April 16, 1937, in Mineral Wells, WV, and was the son of the late John “Mason” and Stella Jackson Bargeloh. Wayne graduated from Parkersburg High School with...
Vehicle reported stolen out of Pomeroy, Ohio, later found in Marietta
POMEROY, OH (WOWK) — A vehicle reported stolen out of Pomeroy in Meigs County on Thursday was later found in the Marietta area of Washington County, Ohio. According to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), the vehicle was reported stolen on State Route 7 around 3:04 p.m. on Thursday. MCSO says deputies responded to the […]
Fort Frye falls in Ohio state semi to Kirtland, 41-6
CANFIELD, Ohio — Tommy Gogolin went off for 357 rushing yards and Rocco Alfieri scored four touchdowns as Kirtland powered its way to a 41-6 victory over Fort Frye in the Division VI state semifinals Saturday at South Range High School. The Hornets (15-0) will play Marion Local (15-0)...
Lori breaks Ohio free throw record in Caldwell win
VINCENT — Twice before he had gotten very close to breaking the All-Time Ohio High School record for consecutive free throws made only to come up a bit short but Saturday night Caldwell senior Bede Lori made it happen when made his 69th consecutive free throw in Caldwell’s 72-66 win over Federal Hocking at The Clash at the Coliseum at Warren High School.
Harold Jackson Nay
Harold Jackson Nay, 89, of Davisville, WV, went home to be with Jesus on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. Born on March 27, 1933, in Palestine, WV, Jack was the eighth of twelve children born to Grover and Bernice Nay. He was preceded in death by his son Mitchell Nay. Survivors...
Teen of the Week: Parkersburg’s Abby Hines struts her stuff
PARKERSBURG — Seventeen-year-old Abby Hines has been dancing at Gel’s Dance Centre since the age of 4. Hines started competitive dance at the age of 7 following encouragement from her parents, to bring her out of her shell. “I was a very shy child, so I think my...
Downtown PKB’s Stevens to share her story at West Virginia University at Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG — The executive director of Downtown PKB will speak at the WVU Parkersburg Professional Studies Division’s Fall Speaker Series from 12:15-1 p.m. Nov. 30 in the College Theater. Amanda Stevens became executive director of Downtown PKB in September 2021. Before that, she held two positions at Artsbridge,...
The Bigger Picture: Mid-Ohio Valley residents, visitors turn out for Small Business Saturday
MARIETTA — Little Hocking resident Elizabeth Bennett planned to support local businesses Saturday and take her time doing so. “I’m going to make my pass through the shops and however long it takes, it takes,” she said as she walked along Front Street in Marietta. “I’m in no hurry today.”
Thomas G. Amos
Thomas G. Amos, 68, of Marietta, died on Nov. 24, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Barricade Situation on Coopermill Road
Around 2 p.m. Sunday, November 27th, the Muskingum Country Sheriff’s Office got a report of a house fire on Coopermill Road. According to Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz, once firefighters arrived on scene, the owner of the home would not allow firemen into the home to extinguish the fire and threatened the fire department.
Laura Luella Carver
Laura Luella Carver, 77, of Parkersburg passed away Nov. 20, 2022, with the compassionate care of Marietta Memorial Hospital. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in McDowell, Greenbrier, and Mercer Counties will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
Local Christmas parades make the season bright
(WTRF) — The spirit of bright lights and tinsel could be seen marching through the streets of several cities in our area. Weirton and Bellaire were among the towns holding their Christmas parades Saturday night. Weirton’s celebration began at 6 and featured high school bands and dance groups, along with first responders. Over in Guernsey […]
Multi-vehicle crash on I-77
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The call came in around 5:10 p.m. for a multi vehicle car crash on I-77. The crash happened at mile marker 184 northbound between two vehicles. Both lanes of traffic are now cleared and no one involved in the crash were transported to the hospital. Wood...
Brown has 18 in Ohio's 72-58 victory against Alabama State
ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Miles Brown scored 18 points as Ohio beat Alabama State 72-58 on Sunday. Brown was 7 of 10 shooting (4 for 7 from distance) for the Bobcats (3-3). AJ Clayton added 13 points while going 5 of 10 (1 for 4 from distance), and he also had 11 rebounds and three blocks. Ben Roderick recorded 11 points and shot 3 for 6 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line.
