'It's a scary world' | Mother of man killed in road rage incident disheartened by recent shooting

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio mother is disheartened, alarmed and scared after learning of Saturday's road rage shooting on Southeast Military Drive. Police said 70-year-old Roberto Huron veered into a Walmart parking lot after being shot by another driver during a fit of rage. The driver, 46-year-old Donyell Moton, is now charged with murder in his death.
Man dies in Bexar County jail cell after he was attacked by another inmate, officials say

SAN ANTONIO — A Bexar County jail inmate died Wednesday after being attacked by another inmate while he was sleeping on November 3, according to an arrest affidavit. Luke Christopher Pena, 21, attacked his cell mate Gilbert Zepeda, 61, while he was sleeping. Pena punched and stomped on Zepeda's head which resulted in Zepeda having to get brain surgery. Zepeda died Wednesday evening, officials said.
San Antonio mother spreads awareness about mental health after teenaged son dies by suicide

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio mother is spending the holidays without her son after he ended his own life one week ago. But t. “I don’t know how long it’s going to take me to heal but I know that I don’t care what it takes, I don’t care how many hours I spend, I don’t want anybody else to go through this again. It’s awful,” said Amy Grunder.
