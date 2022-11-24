Read full article on original website
Suspect arrested for aggravated assault following incident during basketball game at gym
SAN ANTONIO — The suspect in an assault at at a Tru Fit gym is out on bond Monday morning. The original incident happened back in October after a game of basketball, but police spent about a month searching for the suspect. Court documents show the suspect and victim...
'It's a scary world' | Mother of man killed in road rage incident disheartened by recent shooting
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio mother is disheartened, alarmed and scared after learning of Saturday's road rage shooting on Southeast Military Drive. Police said 70-year-old Roberto Huron veered into a Walmart parking lot after being shot by another driver during a fit of rage. The driver, 46-year-old Donyell Moton, is now charged with murder in his death.
Man shot multiple times inside his car parked in front of his home, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot multiple times late Sunday night as he was parked in front of his home and sitting inside his car, police say. It happened on the southeast side of town at the 2300 block of Hicks Avenue. Officers found the man, who is...
BCSO asking for your help in finding suspect in Thanksgiving shooting
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding a suspect wanted in connection to a shooting of a woman on the far west side. Paris Shaw, 24, is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, in connection to the shooting that left a 22-year-old female victim in critical condition on Thanksgiving night.
Victim shot and killed on San Antonio's southeast side after road rage incident, police say
SAN ANTONIO — Police say a victim was shot and killed Saturday afternoon on the southeast side of town after a road rage incident. Police were called out to the 3300 block of SE Military Drive for reports of a shooting in progress. There was a large law enforcement presence in the parking lot of the Walmart there.
Police searching for suspect who shot, killed man outside west-side Walgreens
SAN ANTONIO — Police are searching for a suspect who shot and killed a man outside of a west-side Walgreens early Sunday morning. It happened just after midnight at the 4700 block of West Commerce St near South General McMullen. The police sergeant on the scene said two men...
Man dies in Bexar County jail cell after he was attacked by another inmate, officials say
SAN ANTONIO — A Bexar County jail inmate died Wednesday after being attacked by another inmate while he was sleeping on November 3, according to an arrest affidavit. Luke Christopher Pena, 21, attacked his cell mate Gilbert Zepeda, 61, while he was sleeping. Pena punched and stomped on Zepeda's head which resulted in Zepeda having to get brain surgery. Zepeda died Wednesday evening, officials said.
Man recovering after being shot in the arm while out walking on northwest side
SAN ANTONIO — A young man who was walking home late Saturday night on the northwest side is recovering after he was shot in the arm. Police were called out to the 6500 block of Spring Hurst Drive near Babcock Rd around 11:19 p.m. Police say the victim was...
Woman stabbed 17-year-old nephew with knife, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A teenaged boy was seriously injured when he was allegedly stabbed by his aunt while trying to protect another family member, police say. It happened in the 4200 block of Fortuna Street on the west side around 8 p.m. Friday night. Officials were called out to...
6-year-old child found malnourished inside west-side home; SAPD investigating
SAN ANTONIO — Police are investigating after a 6-year-old child was found malnourished inside a home on San Antonio's west side early Friday morning. Officials were called to the 5000 block of Timberhurst just before 4 a.m. for a welfare check on a young child. When officers arrived at...
Mother shoots man who tried to carjack her after crash, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO — A woman shot a man who tried to carjack her, then grabbed her kids and walked to a nearby police station Thursday morning, officials say. San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 6800 block of Culebra Road for a reported shooting and crash.
Man stabbed in back, now police are trying to figure out what happened
SAN ANTONIO — Police are working to figure out what happened after a man was stabbed in the back Wednesday night. San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 700 block of North San Marcus for a stabbing. When they arrived, they found a man with one stab wound to his back.
Woman jailed for suspected human trafficking, family says her 'intentions were pure'
SAN ANTONIO — We are learning more about a suspected human trafficking case. Last week, a 52-year-old San Antonio woman was arrested for allegedly forcing six undocumented immigrants to work for pennies an hour. Now, the woman’s family is speaking up. In an exclusive interview with KENS 5, loved...
Man hit by car after getting out of truck to check damage from hitting concrete barrier
SAN ANTONIO — A man was seriously injured when he was hit by a car on the side of the highway, police say. It happened on NW Loop 1604 and Bandera Rd on the northwest side of town around 12:49 a.m. Police say that the man driving a white...
SAPD: One shot at Ingram Park Mall on Black Friday
SAN ANTONIO — Black Friday shoppers at Ingram Park Mall got more excitement than they bargained for and it was not because of the sales, but a shooting. It caused tense moments for shoppers locked inside JCPenny who were separated from loved ones. San Antonio Police said two groups...
Six years later | Family of missing Maria Llamas waits as investigators work to identify remains found
POTEET, Texas — Missing for six years. The disappearance of Maria Llamas is a cold case, according to San Antonio Police. Llamas was last seen at The Poteet Flea Market where she was shopping with her husband. At some point, she wandered off and surveillance video captured her final...
San Antonio mother spreads awareness about mental health after teenaged son dies by suicide
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio mother is spending the holidays without her son after he ended his own life one week ago. But t. “I don’t know how long it’s going to take me to heal but I know that I don’t care what it takes, I don’t care how many hours I spend, I don’t want anybody else to go through this again. It’s awful,” said Amy Grunder.
Teen facing murder charges in deadly shooting case from May
SAN ANTONIO — A teenaged boy has been charged with murder in connection to a shooting that took place back in May. Victor Rivas, 17, has been formally indicted and charged with the murder of Ethan Soto. On May 16, officers responded to a shooting off the 2100 block...
Double rollover accident causes traffic problems on northside
SAN ANTONIO — A double rollover crash is causing traffic problems north of downtown Friday afternoon. The accident happened around noon on Loop 410 at Fredericksburg Road, police say. Avoid the area. This is a developing story. Learn more about KENS 5:. Since going on the air in 1950,...
Crime Stoppers offering cash reward that leads to arrest of murder suspect
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's help in finding the person responsible for killing a man on November 12. Officials say Cornelius Brown, 48, was sitting in his front yard at his home in the 4800 block of Castle Guard when someone shot him and his neighbor multiple times.
