Fresno, CA

UNC WILMINGTON 55, NORTH TEXAS 51

Percentages: FG .391, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Newby 2-3, Thomas 2-4, Harvey 1-2, White 0-1, Farrar 0-2, Phillips 0-2, Harden-Hayes 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Harden-Hayes, Kelly). Turnovers: 6 (Kelly 2, Harvey, Newby, Thomas, White). Steals: 8 (Thomas 2, White 2, Farrar, Kelly,...
DENTON, TX
Duke 54, Oregon St. 41

DUKE (6-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 34.848, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 3-15, .200 (Balogun 1-2, Taylor 1-3, Jackson 1-3, Day-Wilson 0-2, Bollin 0-1, de Jesus 0-1, Richardson 0-3) Blocked Shots: 4 (Brown 2, Oliver 1, Heide 1) Turnovers: 13 (Balogun 2, Taylor 2, de Jesus 2, Brown 1, Day-Wilson 1, Bollin 1,...
CORVALLIS, OR
PORTLAND STATE 83, OREGON STATE 71

Percentages: FG .429, FT .758. 3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Taylor 1-1, Krass 1-2, Pope 1-3, Akanno 1-8, Rataj 0-1, Stevens 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Rataj 2, Andela). Turnovers: 17 (Taylor 7, Stevens 3, Bilodeau 2, Pope 2, Akanno, Andela, Krass). Steals: 4 (Akanno, Krass,...
PORTLAND, OR
Cleveland 102, Detroit 94

Percentages: FG .429, FT .848. 3-Point Goals: 8-28, .286 (E.Mobley 2-2, Mitchell 2-8, Okoro 1-1, Neto 1-2, Osman 1-4, Wade 1-5, Diakite 0-1, Garland 0-5). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Diakite 2, E.Mobley, Osman). Turnovers: 14 (E.Mobley 3, Mitchell 3, Osman 3, Diakite 2, Garland 2,...
NEBRASKA 75, FLORIDA STATE 58

Percentages: FG .390, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 3-21, .143 (De.Green 1-1, House 1-3, Fletcher 1-6, Cleveland 0-1, Warley 0-2, Mills 0-3, Da.Green 0-5). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (McLeod 2, Mills 2, Corhen, Fletcher). Turnovers: 18 (Cleveland 5, Warley 5, Da.Green 3, Mills 2, Corhen, Fletcher,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
West Virginia 84, Florida 55

FLORIDA (4-3) Castleton 1-6 1-4 3, Felder 1-1 0-0 2, Bonham 0-9 3-6 3, Lofton 7-16 3-4 17, Richard 3-6 1-2 8, Fudge 2-4 1-2 6, Kugel 3-6 0-0 6, Jitoboh 3-4 2-2 8, Jones 0-6 2-2 2, Lane 0-0 0-0 0, Szymczyk 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-58 13-22 55.
MORGANTOWN, WV
DARTMOUTH 78, UTSA 77, OT

Percentages: FG .435, FT .882. 3-Point Goals: 9-26, .346 (Cornish 3-6, Robinson 2-3, Munro 2-6, Krystkowiak 1-2, Haskins 1-3, Blaufeld 0-1, Mitchell-Day 0-2, Myrthil 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Adelekun, J.Johnson, Munro). Turnovers: 9 (Adelekun 2, Cornish 2, Haskins, J.Johnson, Munro, Myrthil, Robinson). Steals: None.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
No. 8 North Carolina 73, No. 5 Iowa St. 64

NORTH CAROLINA (6-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 40.678, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 7-16, .438 (Todd-Williams 3-4, Hodgson 2-3, Kelly 2-7, Paris 0-1, Zelaya 0-1) Blocked Shots: 10 (Key 3, Poole 2, Ustby 2, Adams 2, Todd-Williams 1) Turnovers: 10 (Poole 2, Hodgson 2, Todd-Williams 2, Ustby 2, Adams 1, Key 1) Steals:...
IOWA CITY, IA
LEHIGH 80, MONMOUTH 76

MONMOUTH (NJ)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .492, FT .478. 3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Collins 4-9, Doyle 1-1, Allen 0-1, Holmstrom 0-1, Ruth 0-1, Vuga 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Allen 2, Ball, Collins, Vuga). Turnovers: 11 (Ruth 5, Allen 2, Vuga 2, Sandhu, Spence). Steals: 14 (Collins...
WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ
NEW MEXICO 98, NORTHERN COLORADO 74

Percentages: FG .491, FT .545. 3-Point Goals: 12-28, .429 (Abercrombie 4-5, Knecht 4-8, Kountz 2-4, M.Johnson 1-5, Shaw 1-5, Creech 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Turnovers: 18 (Kountz 7, Knecht 4, Shaw 3, M.Johnson 2, Abercrombie, Ramirez). Steals: 7 (M.Johnson 2, Wisne 2, Knecht, Kountz, Ramirez). Technical Fouls:...
GREELEY, CO
NO. 20 UCONN 71, IOWA STATE 53

Percentages: FG .407, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 3-13, .231 (Kunc 1-1, Osunniyi 1-1, Holmes 1-3, Watson 0-1, Grill 0-3, Kalscheur 0-4). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2. Turnovers: 10 (Holmes 3, Kalscheur 2, Grill, Kunc, Lipsey, Osunniyi, Ward). Steals: 13 (Kalscheur 4, Grill 2, Lipsey 2, Holmes, Jones, Osunniyi, Ward,...
AMES, IA
NO. 19 UCLA 81, BELLARMINE 60

Percentages: FG .426, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 11-32, .344 (Hopf 4-8, Tipton 2-2, Johnson 2-8, DeVault 1-2, Wieland 1-3, Pfriem 1-4, Suder 0-2, Fairman 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 19 (Suder 6, Pfriem 4, DeVault 2, Johnson 2, Fairman, Hacker, Hatton, Hopf, Wieland). Steals:...
LOS ANGELES, CA
BC-BKH-West Virginia girls Basketball preseason poll

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Associated Press high school girls basketball preseason poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:. Others receiving votes: Capital 15, University 13, Parkersburg South 12, South Charleston 9, Spring Valley 7, Greenbrier East 7, Princeton 4, Bridgeport 2, John Marshall 2, Brooke 1.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
USA Today Top 25 Poll

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 men's basketball poll, with team's RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last season's final poll and first-place votes received:. RecordPtsPvs. 1. Houston (23)(6-0)7822. 2. Texas (5)(5-0)7324. 3. Virginia (1)(5-0)7186. 4. Arizona(6-0)66212. 5....
ARIZONA STATE
Ottawa 3, Los Angeles 2

Los Angeles0200—2 First Period_1, Ottawa, Tkachuk 9 (Chabot, Giroux), 4:55. Penalties_None. Second Period_2, Los Angeles, Kaliyev 7 (Danault, Arvidsson), 10:23 (pp). 3, Ottawa, DeBrincat 6 (Stutzle, Tkachuk), 12:17 (pp). 4, Los Angeles, Kaliyev 8 (Danault, Durzi), 17:35 (pp). Penalties_Motte, OTT (Cross Checking), 9:13; Fiala, LA (Roughing), 10:56; Moore, LA (Tripping), 14:43; Hamonic, OTT (Roughing), 17:08.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Reese leads No. 23 Maryland against Louisville after 24-point game

Maryland Terrapins (6-0) at Louisville Cardinals (0-6) BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Maryland visits the Louisville Cardinals after Julian Reese scored 24 points in Maryland's 95-79 victory over the Coppin State Eagles. The Cardinals are 0-3 on their home court. Louisville is 0-5 against opponents with a winning record. The Terrapins...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Philadelphia 40, Green Bay 33

Phi_Gainwell 4 run (Elliott kick), 11:19. Drive: 11 plays, 75 yards, 3:41. Key Plays: Hurts 24 run on 3rd-and-10; Hurts 28 run on 3rd-and-6. Philadelphia 7, Green Bay 0. Phi_Sanders 15 run (kick failed), 9:03. Drive: 3 plays, 29 yards, 1:21. Key Play: J.Scott 0 interception return to Green Bay 29. Philadelphia 13, Green Bay 0.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

